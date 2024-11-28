In Memoriam of those who have already been sacrificed to the experiment of the United States.

This time, I am adding a few more relevant articles in order to make the article a bit more complete. I hope, this is not my farewell piece, although in a way, it feels like it might be. The Trump psyop will open up a lot of options for the rulers (those who control all governments) to choose from a large number of depopulation methods, and this upcoming winter seems to be cold, so even long blackouts can devastatingly wreak havoc.

It is my duty to describe what is coming to the US, possible in no more than a few weeks. No, this is not fear-mongering, because I am not expecting any specific reactions, except for my readers to be prepared as much as they can afford to do it (I certainly can’t do much, but this is not about me). I wish I could tell you better news, but I’m only the messenger. What I am describing here are the direct and inevitable consequences of the current system. The following is not a theory and not a figment of my imagination. The plan by those, who control the money supply, most politicians in most countries, and most economies around the world, has been out in the open for a long time:

Once you compute the variables from the last three years and place them into the perspective of the globalist plan, everything falls in place and the outcome can be foreseen by applying a minimal amount of logic.

According to the latest word out, the CBDC will be introduced in the US as soon as in July, 2023. While cash will not be instantly eliminated, you won’t be able to pay for certain things, unless you use CBDC1:

It was not an accident that small and medium-sized businesses were forced out of existence during the plandemic, while their corporate counterparts were free to operate. Once these big stores accept nothing but the CBDC, many people will go hungry. Once hungry, looting will start. Americans are armed to the teeth, so at the beginning, I assume, the supply chain will be frozen, which will be blamed on the looting. Riots, artificial and real, will secure an ambiance of lawlessness. Martial law will be introduced, but only on paper at first. Why would the enforcers endanger themselves, when people will do the favor of killing each other for a can of soup? And I haven’t even considered the possibility of no potable water, which would certainly result in quick depopulation. Is meals on wheels all you are?

Riots and looting can be stopped in a jiffy with satellite-controlled drones, minitanks, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), and people can quickly fall victim to a new plandemic, exacerbated by toxic chemicals, pathogens, parasites, and intense 5G radiation. The latter will interact with the graphene nano-particles everyone has in their body now, providing further options for crowd control and attacks on specific people. Well, that’s already happening.

There are only two paths to choose from:

Martial law means rationing (price control can achieve rationing, too):

You can already hear the whisper that you MUST have a digital ID that will make sure nobody can impersonate you which, of course, is a lie. People are openly being replaced with their deepfakes:

Your ID will be a full tracking and control system in your digital prison, and it can come from a skin patch or in a breeze of air you inhale in the wrong place at the wrong time. Either way, it will be in your body. Oh, well, for many people, it already is, and I cannot even be sure that I am an exception. Okay, I’m not:

Even after your prisoner tattoo is under your skin, you won’t be able to collect your CBDC pension, salary, or SSI, unless you submit to endless new episodes of “programming.”

After all, Billy the Goat knows that every operating system needs updates in order to adapt to changing circumstances, assume new functions, and drop the obsolete ones, and changing the “back doors” that provide unlimited access to the person by what’s most likely a central AI, running a global simulation with the purpose of making sure Agenda 2030 will happen:

You must remember having been told that the “vaccines” would establish an “operating system” in your body, and will need “updates.” That future is here2.

People won’t be able to access essential goods and services without paying with CBDC. Forget about having a phone, unless it’s built into your body as Nokia’s CEO proudly announced it a few months ago. Internet access will be limited to propaganda sites, and books will be declared redundant. You will have to pay your water and electric bills with CBDC. However, your “carbon credit” will not be enough to pay all your bills and cover all your expenses:

As a result, you will lose your home not that you have ever really owned it, because the system has been set up for a long time to make sure you’ll lose:

You will be forced to live in a tiny hole in a “smart” city near you, where you will be allowed to subsist as long as the central AI deems you useful for the system:

Once useless, your body will be recycled, because the system doesn’t allow waste:

The idea of control by controlling the money supply is not new:

If you happen to be one of the privileged with plenty of CBDC, you will still be unable to accumulate wealth, because your miserable CBDC allotment will have an expiration date and, unless you use it, it will be lost:

And no, you won’t be able to buy assets; you will rent every pot, pan, plate, spoon, and fork (knives might be “banned”) you use for cooking (well, cooking will be probably banned, too, but you will “save the Earth”) and eating.

People won’t have children anymore; that will be done in giant facilities, where people will be lab-grown. All unnecessary emotions will be eradicated and thought crime will be harshly dealt with, mostly by drones or robotic law enforcers. I even sketched up an option for using the popularized cures for the current levels of poisoning, which is AI-designed, and this is what I would do, if I were one of the evil-doers:

Permanent war will be maintained on TV and people will be rallied to support martial law “for their own safety.” You can already see the fake news about “WW3 coming.”

An alien attack can be faked with holographic animation in the sky and a few false flag attacks on Earth. That will force people into the paradigm of “Humanity must unite against the common threat!” Previously, “society” and “we” were the buzz-words for manipulating people into obedience, but shortly after I started to use the word “humanity,” some obvious players also “assumed the position.”

The threat of a solar flare destroying all electronic devices is also in the works, but chances are it will be caused by man-made EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapons and will serve the purpose of explaining the reason why people are forced to “unite,” in submission, of course...

HAARP already has a proven record of causing earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. Unleashing the “super-volcano” in Yellowstone is not out of the question, and it could easily get rid of nearly half of the US population. My latest favorite is the “pole change” boogeyman, threatening with an inexplicable “miles high ocean surge” inundating the continents:

I used to say the greatest heist in history took place with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913:

The CBDC will make it look like a junior-high-school project.

Are you ready? You MUST have a plan! Sorry to disappoint you, but my options are limited. I hope, yours are better:

There is one thing that most people might be able to do:

All in all, the future is not exactly promising. It’s the end of a civilization that started as a communal project, gained popularity, and as all civilizations, is now centralized before the collapse, and only technocracy can take over. Preparing is the only option:

Do not fall for false hope:

Do not fall for tabloid-type compartmentalization that would only gaslight you:

