Workers in one compartment have no access to the rest. People finding scraps of facts can hardly ever compile them into a whole, but the details can confuse them enough not to be able to see the forest from the trees.

Gaslighting poses a powerful obstacle for those who can think mostly only inductively, which happens to be about 19 out of 20 people.

Compartmentalization is a military-grade technique to maintain secrecy in R&D even among researchers. It is also a psyop. It is not an accident that Rockefellerian Madicine has compartmentalized madical training for nearly a hundred years, which turned MDs into agents of evil. That, however, is not all. If I were focusing only on that, I would be compartmentalizing the problem as well. At the same time, deductive thinking is an option even for those who are not used to engaging in it:

The highest-level operatives greatly contribute to gaslighting the masses by compartmentalization

Compartmentalization also represents some kind of probing popular response to new streaks of “truth” revelations, which I call the “stupidity index”:

A short while ago, I managed to produce a second breakthrough in my investigating synthetic proteins that have been taking over the human body for at least 60 years:

As you know, I don’t read Latypova (she is using allopathic implications and terminology) and Katherine Watt (there are no legal solutions, but Watt finally is accepting that; “the law” protects only those who make it and have the means to enforce it), but a long-time reader and Founding Member kindly called my attention to the following article on anaphylaxis, a madical cover-up term for poisoning. Latypova’s article resembles MWD, who seems to be a mixture of Mercola and ChatGTP, but in the following piece she kindly agrees with me, at least, to a certain extent:

“Anaphylaxis” is a madical term that makes the speaker sound like (s)he knows what (s)he is talking about. It also enforces the idea that the invented condition, “allergy,” can be blamed on the victim, instead of being a sign of poisoning. Sasha, this time, agrees with me that such a reaction reveals some kind of poisoning (although she restricts the claim to “vaccines”). She is also confirming my previous conjecturing that “epidemics” were usually results of poisoning, mostly through water (it’s not an accident the people in the Middle Ages, preferred beer over water), especially after mass deaths in a battle or some massacre. Despite Sahsa’s melodramatic claim, I strongly doubt that sewer rats were necessary for the illnesses, but they may have contributed for all I care. At least, Sasha acknowledges that what are called pathogenic “viruses” are “only” toxins, which is a good start. Well, not necessarily, because I prefer the exosome theory, but that’s only me.

Sadly, and predictably, she is focusing only on foreign proteins entering the blood stream, and she is restricting her findings mostly to the analogy between rat bites and “vaccinations.” She is also propagating the unlikely presence of mRNA shots, which are probably not deployed, but she is ignoring the fact that other sources can conjure up similar, if not identical, results. She is correct about details that have been known for several decades to those interested: injections containing foreign proteins indeed started a lot earlier than 1960, and they did introduce foreign protein into the human body, which cause “autoimmune” conditions and cancer, usually decades later, explaining a number of symptoms of various modern “health conditions.”

Sasha’s conclusion only partially covers the problem

Anaphylaxis, being an intestinal reaction, is also tied to destruction of microbiome, which I will address in later articles. Practically all chronic conditions, especially in children, can be tied back to vaccine-induced anaphylaxis.

There are plenty of other sources that can cause identical conditions, which is why I consider Sasha’s report a product compartmentalization. While I focus on peptic ulcers in the following article, the causes apply to many other conditions, including “anaphylaxis”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive

In the past six decades or more, health threats have multiplied by the introduction of synthetic proteins into the human body, as my first breakthrough findings suggest, when I discovered the common denominator between peanut allergy, Lyme, and arthritis:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-do-peanut-allergy-lyme-and-arthritis

Sasha is absolutely correct that even traditional “vaccines” cause long-term damages with more than enough room for plausible deniability. However, besides toxic “stabilizers” and “preservatives,” they still used to be utilize “natural” resources like monkey tissues and stem cells from aborted fetuses. That, of course, hasn’t been the single cause of the latest invented illnesses for several decades. There must have been several operations against humans, and most likely, “precision fermentation” became well-known enough only to serve as a limited hangout (and showed that most of the cheese you eat is not only full of preservatives, but are also manufactured using lab-made enzymes), which damages the intestinal flora. Attacking the gut doesn’t necessarily get stuff into the bloodstream directly (well, an enema can circumvent the liver), but it can ensure that the bacterial/parasitic symbiosis in the body will never be the same again, especially for those whose appendix, the gut flora’s natural backup depository, has been removed (which makes pre- and probiotics suspicious, too). Any lab-created synthetic substance can cause severe reactions or produce irreversible and unwelcome changes, among which “vitamins” represent only a tiny segment. Luckily, there is a way to find out a bit more than desired by the “authorities”:

Even attacking a single bacterial strain can upset the body’s equilibrium and confuse it enough for accepting synthetic or semi-synthetic substances that enter it and pose as its own tissue. Such processes abound and are hardly ever discovered, but conductive bacteria in the blood might just be the latest trend:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/electro-transmitting-bacteria-in

Worst of all, all the synthetic substances in the body can interact with various forms of radiation, and once there is enough nanotech in the body, the person becomes fully integrated into the IoT, becomes traceable and extremely vulnerable. “What is your radiation exposure?” is a question that must never be left unattended.

Compartmentalization, in the meanwhile, prevails: