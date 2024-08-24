It usually upsets me, when “popular” sites on Substack publish something that I have spelled out on several occasions to no avail. Katherine Watt’s recent article qualifies. It’s particularly interesting that finally, she is saying what I have been saying ever since I started this stack on May 6, 2022 (you can also search for key words under “Archive” on my main page). Her post has already received about 400 “Like”s and she is still referring to Latypova, which I already warned her about in my analysis of the myth of the mRNA “vaccines,” but it gets better:

As I previously stated several times, I don’t read Katherine Watt in spite of her excellent legal treatises, because there is no legal solution for the people. For a couple of years, she has been rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, showing people how illegally they are treated, but not a single chance to win against the globalist-generated “government.” This time, my wife called my attention to Mihalcea’s cross-post (and as you know, I am convinced that looking at the blood and microscopic images doesn’t get anyone any further than chicken watching their friend in the grill), and what makes it even more educational (where I happen to learn something that was predictable, but sad) is that Mihalcea in her last post is referring to La Quinta Columna, the site that first identified self-assembling nanochips in the vials, but this time, the advice is that nicotine is the “remedy”:

Of course, the “microchips” (it’s actually nanochips, but it doesn’t matter) might even “disassemble,” but somehow, they usually (re)assemble in response to instructions over 5G or comparable technologies, which is not in Ana’s article in spite of the fact that previously she and I concurred that 5G alone suffices for stealing people’s DNA and taking control of the human body as long as there are enough nanoparticles in the body... Does this mean that La Quinta Columna has been hijacked, too, which has happened to a quite few previously-respectable entities? After all, AI has already been set up for years for impersonating people who might not even be alive anymore.

Of course, you are most welcome to follow Mihalcea’s “advice”:

I have had extensive experience in looking at peoples blood who were using Nicotine patches or smoking pipe tobacco and my observations in live blood have shown that the Nicotine does not clear the blood alone, nor does it prevent the rubbery clot formation. I recommend it as an important adjunct to those who are able to tolerate it in addition to other detoxification strategies like EDTA, Vitamin C, Methylene Blue, NAC, Activated Charcoal and other molecules. I do not recommend smoking cigarettes or vaping, as there are significant amounts of metals inhaled which are not needed, including radioactive cesium in tobacco leaves. Patches or lozenges would be preferred for that reason.

Nicotine is actually not the killer in cigarettes (the paper, preservatives, and additives can do that); it might even be good for some people under certain circumstances. Still, whatever form it comes in, it usually contains undeclared and unidentified toxins, whose combined impact is never investigated. E-cigarettes are real killers, but nobody even knows what is in their food from the supermarket even when it comes to something as staple as bread…

Strangely, she is also mentioning the metallic rubbery stuff that “doctors” are forced to call “blood clots,” but what the heck… Her lab-made synthetic pharmaceutical “remedies” (made by the same manufacturers as the sooner-or-later lethal injections) are also highly suspect of only creating a combined effect that will only further assist the killers at maintaining plausible deniability, just like they did with the convid injections in which each batch was different, but irrespective of manufacturers, the mass murder was on schedule. Nobody, except for me, has ever addressed most of the potential causes of the symptoms of new illnesses in the past 60-65 years. Still, even after my breakthrough discovery, the findings are receiving the silent treatment; if this was allowed to be “researched,” somebody already would have done it or, at least, publicized it and collected some money or fame for it:

Dark-field microscopy only isolates a tiny segment of a complex process, anyway, marking it as a revelation of military-grade compartmentalization, and it doesn’t even have an anthropological/medical paradigm… Not that it matters a whole lot, because the AI-planned processes are light-years ahead of human understanding, and they only constitute a single segment of the technocratic transition…

On my end, the only remedy I can imagine is reversed engineering through the same signals that created the mess:

Anyway, here are a few things I have posted preceding Watt by a year or two. She is still addressing Washington State only, while the whole country is going down the drain.

First, I posted about it in December, 2022 (granted, it’s been less than two years, but this was a small, but unique, milestone):

It is closely related to this finding that when states say “no” to the WHO, they cannot deny a declaration of national emergency that the Congress or the “President” can introduce anytime:

If that’s not enough, here is what I wrote a year ago:

While I have been frequently accused of “fear-mongering” and “being a pessimist,” this time, even Watt is joining my stance, by saying,

“Don’t test, don’t trace, don’t mask, don’t isolate, don’t vaxx.

And don’t voluntarily go to any secondary location suggested by any kidnappers clothed in public health or law enforcement uniforms and citing public health laws.

Oh, dear… The link in Kat’s recommendation is mostly pure nonsense, because even if you are forced into a car, chances are you will never make it. Yes, I would tell kidnappers to shoot me in the open, unless I have a chance to shoot first. Carrying multiple weapons and rescue devices might also work… How many times have I posted to think twice before boarding a FEMA bus? After all, Walmarts and similar facilities are ready for new “customers”:

For that matter, “food” purchased at Walmart is already a decent indicator of what NOT to eat:

The fact that my projection has now entered the public domain could mean that it’s too late to do anything about it, but that has always been the case. Is it the masters taunting the slaves again? I doubt it; the message is too articulate and realistic for that. What is it, then? If anything, it signals that there is not much time left for preparing to do the right thing, because when the time comes, there won’t be time for considerations, and because the possibilities depend on the person and are extremely limited. I remember that during the Great Plandemic of 2020, every time my wife and I entered a store without a muzzle, we had to consider the worse, and the worse for us was to behave as muzzled dogs; for us, life was not worth living like that. Now that the same can start happening, except probably with biometric control and robotic enforcers, it’s hard to believe that the waiting for the crash is nearly over.

As I noted in December, 2023, compliance can kill you, but so can non-compliance.

What’s in between?

If the truism, “Nothing lasts forever,” were true, death would not last forever, either. Love might.

In the meanwhile, the meaning of irony prevails: