(Source) Obviously, only the largest global investment firms can afford to own/control these companies.

After graduating with a doctoral degree, there were no jobs in Massachusetts, so I was a self-employed IT consultant and computer repairman, which didn’t exactly pay for the bills, but with an infant in a crib, WIC was an option to save some money. It turned out that even at that time, only evidently harmful and/or nutrient-free stuff was eligible for WIC. “Agent” informs today that the same applies to SNAP (“food stamps”), which is not surprising, but the article is, nevertheless, entertaining:

In the following, I am reflecting on Agent’s article, placing it in a larger perspective, and supplying further resources.

The “useless eaters” are being exterminated with a lot more than just SNAP, and at this time, during the controlled demolition of the “economy,” the food supply, and the USD, it’s not about money. In fact, it hasn’t been for a long time:

Agent’s title is somewhat bombastic, but there is nothing new about making a killing with the news (and I am also using clickbait titles):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/making-a-killing-with-news?

Apparently, the Waltons are back in their original business of secret concentration camps, and they have combined them with Walmart stores in or under which the camps are fully operational and ready for their first clients:

Most, if not all prepacked “breads” last forever, possibly because of they contain grounded hair from China:

As Agent, in a previous post, noted about “fortified” American flour (iron powder from industrial waste), even the “best” flour-based comestibles (bread, pizza, cakes, cookies, etc.) are most likely toxic in the US. Come on, even “organic” milk contains “vitamins” (artificial toxins)!

The problem with sweetened beverages is high fructose corn syrup (sometimes called corn sugar or by some other corny name). Okay, it must be healthy! after all, it’s even in the “therapeutic nutritional” drink given to recovering patients!

Artificial sweeteners are even more harmful and fattening...

Did I mention that since May, 2023, it’s been legit to “vaccinate” people through the food supply? (Of course, there are other ways without “informed consent” as well, but food is the latest.)

Are there ANY healthy foods available at all? The ten global food conglomerates are now controlling most of the world’s food supply. If they stopped for any reasons, they could create chaos, and they can come up with quite a few reasons for the crisis:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-shortlist-of-whats-coming

American prisons are also using slave labor, and the “lockdowns” proved (as if the existence of forced and unfair taxation were not enough to prove it) that everyone is a prisoner:

When incomes for the poor are combined with costs, it turns out that every one of the poor is a slave who, incidentally, is allowed to look after themselves, because they think they are free, which makes them more productive, and their owners make them pay for their upkeep, anyway:

To make a long story short,

Food production and distribution in the hands of a few global firms controls food sources through monopolies. Their supplies are toxic, and they can launch famine anytime. They are part of the globalists’ network that owns and controls everything that matters.

The project can be easily called “The Survival of the Dumbest.”