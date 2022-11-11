Look at it and admit: you have been conditioned to become and to remain a slave.

Since I started up my Substack, I have published hundreds of articles that are unlikely to become obsolete anytime soon. In fact, it looks like 3-4 months after my publications, other authors use better timing and find an audience that is already perceptive of the troubles I had pointed out. Some of these authors might have a better sense of timing or are a bit slow to recognize the validity of my original observations and conclusions, or possibly, they are part of the controlled opposition that is eventually allowed to publish stuff whose consequences cannot be reversed:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/too-little-too-late

A slave is owned. Since the introduction of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, Americans became assets and have been assigned to serve as the collateral for the loans that the US government picks up at an interest from the private bank that has been usurping the exclusive right to issue the USD (at the same time, the IRS, owned by the Fed, introduced federal taxes, “only temporarily,” of course):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/you-are-an-asset-owned-and-robbed

If you cherish the illusion of owning anything, you might as well consider your real estate taxes: if you underpay by a single dollar, in 2-3 years, your property will go up to auction and all the local government will want to collect is the $1, so any price above that will be acceptable for them, and you must not exclude the possibility of insider information and limitations placed on the auction.

Slaves in 18th-century America were valuable assets, but it turned out that once slave-owners liberated their slaves and forced them into the slums to fend for themselves, the profits went higher, because the former slaves now believed they were working for themselves and they were free. The same pattern worked in the last years of the Roman Empire, when the colonus system replaced slavery; previous slaves rented their lands and paid the fee, which was quite close to feudalism and, for that matter, to today’s United States of America, where nobody cared to die for the slaves, but lots of poor people in the North were drafted to fight for the same bankers who are now ready to eliminate 19 out of 20 of the “useless eaters.”

If you care to fight against slavery, freeing yourself from the insane amount of conditioning people have to live by might be a good first step:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training

I’m not sure there are any more steps, but I’ll keep my eyes open.

In the US, even your property doesn’t belong to you; you are renting it. Claiming eminent domain could be a legal recourse, but that process has not been created for the simple American (in certain places, you can still claim homestead on your property):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/eminent-domain

Of course, the government is not out there to help you:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hijacked-governments

Slaves are now looking after themselves as slaves. Slavery is color-blind: