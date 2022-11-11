Look at it and admit: you have been conditioned to become and to remain a slave.
Since I started up my Substack, I have published hundreds of articles that are unlikely to become obsolete anytime soon. In fact, it looks like 3-4 months after my publications, other authors use better timing and find an audience that is already perceptive of the troubles I had pointed out. Some of these authors might have a better sense of timing or are a bit slow to recognize the validity of my original observations and conclusions, or possibly, they are part of the controlled opposition that is eventually allowed to publish stuff whose consequences cannot be reversed:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/too-little-too-late
A slave is owned. Since the introduction of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, Americans became assets and have been assigned to serve as the collateral for the loans that the US government picks up at an interest from the private bank that has been usurping the exclusive right to issue the USD (at the same time, the IRS, owned by the Fed, introduced federal taxes, “only temporarily,” of course):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/you-are-an-asset-owned-and-robbed
If you cherish the illusion of owning anything, you might as well consider your real estate taxes: if you underpay by a single dollar, in 2-3 years, your property will go up to auction and all the local government will want to collect is the $1, so any price above that will be acceptable for them, and you must not exclude the possibility of insider information and limitations placed on the auction.
Slaves in 18th-century America were valuable assets, but it turned out that once slave-owners liberated their slaves and forced them into the slums to fend for themselves, the profits went higher, because the former slaves now believed they were working for themselves and they were free. The same pattern worked in the last years of the Roman Empire, when the colonus system replaced slavery; previous slaves rented their lands and paid the fee, which was quite close to feudalism and, for that matter, to today’s United States of America, where nobody cared to die for the slaves, but lots of poor people in the North were drafted to fight for the same bankers who are now ready to eliminate 19 out of 20 of the “useless eaters.”
If you care to fight against slavery, freeing yourself from the insane amount of conditioning people have to live by might be a good first step:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training
I’m not sure there are any more steps, but I’ll keep my eyes open.
In the US, even your property doesn’t belong to you; you are renting it. Claiming eminent domain could be a legal recourse, but that process has not been created for the simple American (in certain places, you can still claim homestead on your property):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/eminent-domain
Of course, the government is not out there to help you:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hijacked-governments
Slaves are now looking after themselves as slaves. Slavery is color-blind:
But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed.
It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got.
Because the owners, the owners of this country don't want that. I'm talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions.
Forget the politicians. They are irrelevant. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls.
They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want:
They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. that's against their interests.
that's right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don’t want that!
You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something? They’ll get it. They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this fucking place! It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club.
By the way, it's the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long beating you over the head with their media telling you what to believe, what to think and what to buy. The table has tilted folks. The game is rigged and nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care! Good honest hard-working people; white collar, blue collar it doesn’t matter what color shirt you have on. Good honest hard-working people continue, these are people of modest means, continue to elect these rich cock suckers who don’t give a fuck about you….they don’t give a fuck about you… they don’t give a FUCK about you.
They don’t care about you at all… at all… AT ALL. And nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care. that's what the owners count on. The fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue dick that's being jammed up their assholes everyday, because the owners of this country know the truth.
It's called the American Dream,because you have to be asleep to believe it. ~ George Carlin
Tell me how to keep a roof over one's head without paying property tax, other than joining the ranks of the homeless?