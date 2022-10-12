Is this guy a hero? There is only one problem with “walking on fire.” Some combustibles burn at such low temperatures that they wouldn’t hurt a fly. An old trick for young dogs.

Mark Crispin Miller came out with the following information today:

Such news always tick me off, especially because as I posted about it in my previous article today, it’s usually too little, too late.

The following was inspired by Mark’s article.

In the last 30 months or so, the WHO changed its definition of a “pandemic” and a “vaccine” a number of times in a direction that indicated that the “covid” injections would qualify for a “vaccine” and, as such, can be forced on the population by “emergency” decrees.

The “covid” “virus” existed only in its 2015 patent that made sure that secrecy under the guise of intellectual property would be ensured for the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections, too. Of course, the “virus” also existed on the MSM (in English: on TV and whatever else most people can imagine for a news source), 94-95% of which is owned by the same globalist banking cartel that has been enforcing the “covid” show (the Presidents of Tanzania, Burundi, and Haiti refused to play, and they quickly passed away). Most of the “alt” media is controlled opposition and the ones that were not, have been forced and/or are being sued out of business (criminal prosecution included). The “fact checkers” have also been quite active, but considering the fate intended for them by the Cabal, they might even replace the “fact” part in the name of their trade with “*ucked” (excuse my French).

By now, and several months back, Dr. Michael Yeadon has been telling as much of the truth as he or, possibly, current “scientific” knowledge can access, and it is incriminating Germ Theory.

If you are ready to “follow the science,” you might be interested in my experience (as a cognitive scientist) with it (it’s fun to read):

By now, even quite a few virologists contend the existence of “viral transmission.” Surely enough, such a phenomenon has never been proven, especially because not a single “virus” has ever been isolated from an “infected” person in history. Oh, boy!

Of course, if there are is no contagion and “viral transmission,” what makes people sick or keeps them healthy?

During the 1918 plandemic, volunteers were willing to be coughed on by patients or even receive blood from the sick and dying, and nothing happened! (In 2008, the NIH published an article, co-authored by the Evil Dwarf, about the exhumed bodies, and it was determined that about 95% of the victims died of bacterial pneumonia, probably exacerbated by the muzzle people were forced to wear at that time, too. Still, I can’t forget a “doctor” in my presence, who, about a year ago, told a patient dying of lung cancer that the muzzle was mandatory and the patient would have to “train” himself into wearing one.)

My dilemma

What’s all this “opposition” about, when the next steps of the WEF’s 2030 plan have already surpassed them?

All that’s left is just watching the show: