Never thought I would be a sheep dog. I can’t even stand most people, but it turns out I am willing to give my life for them. And no, a hundred sheep are still no match for a single wolf.

What can one do about it? Learn from your destroyers…

Lambs might be cute, which is a matter of taste, but sheep are just about as cute as the sheeple has been who forcing the convid oppression on each other.

Apologies for using footnotes, but that might allow me to stay below the radar…

The Midwestern Doctor, who confessed to be Mercola’s good friend, well after Mercola announced to have been hijacked, which alone should speak volumes, just “celebrated” 100 thousand readers despite using paywalls. At one point, I suspected that whoever has “thousands and thousands of paid subscribers,” is most likely paid from the black budget (not that the government has any money; it is using yours). Later on, I suggested that the “MWD” started out as a limited hangout (the first article, which was on the history of the smallpox “vaccine,” was exceptional, a bait-and-switch operation), and since then, it has been as deceptive as they come. The “success” comes from the fact that there are a quite a few useful details in later articles, too, and once someone creeps into your trust, you might believe the rest. It seems that quite a few readers (or government-sponsored bots) do. Still, I got a kick out of his/her recent article (in footnote #2 here) about the way one can recognize deception; EVERYTHING applies to his/her site! And no, I don’t need to read the rest of the article, and I don’t pay a penny for subscriptions, because everything on my site is free (and I am grateful for the few handfuls of voluntary contributions).

The globalists often deride over simpletons being told facts and failing to realize the joke is on them...

As I stated a number of times, as for making a living, it’s better to have outside income than being exposed to blackmail on Substack, once one’s revenue is enough for that. Luckily, mine is a long way from that, and I also have to work, but I work from home, so I can still do my stack, often for 8-16 hours a day; reading, housekeeping, responding to comments, and writing. The good news is that most of what I write has been accumulating for several decades, so much of what I write is in my head, so I may not have wasted my life, after all.