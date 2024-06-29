One bill surely provides a good feedback, but the sign on the machine could include something like:

The globalists have often derided their victims by even publishing their plans, because they knew nobody could do anything about what’s happening; in fact, it’s been happening for decades, but these days, the monsters even lay it out in public. In this sense, sorry to say, by now, I probably pass as one of “them,” unless you consider that based on the info I publish, you can still use your own mind (I might not possess much of mine after the instructions through the radiation get through to the nanotech in my body, which in my experience, still hasn’t happened), and enjoy the view: all those incredibly stupid and cruel criminals (whose AI is not exactly “stupid”) who have gained full control over this evanescent world that is disappearing around and inside me. Still, noticing enables me and, perhaps, you, to prepare for what’s coming. There is something new to learn every day, just like a sucker is born every minute (a gross understatement). The most important questions MUST be answered before the bottleneck comes up, because at the time, when the decision will matter, there won’t be time to make even a halfway-decent decision:

Mass manipulation is one of my favorites. In fact, my very first stack was a brief general guide to noticing manipulative tactics:

A little more than two years ago, I posted about the most effective way to turn people into a lynch mob: create a “we” (imaginary community or, in less endearing words, the warmth of the pigsty) based on what your subjects accept as absolutely necessary to live a life that is worth living, and then, you have a lynch mob at your disposal, ready to do your bidding. In order to make sure my readers would understand the most convincing sources for determining if something is “true,” I went into details in

Later, I pointed out that most people seem to prefer false hope over facing facts:

Of course, even exercise seems to have been weaponized.

In a few posts, I focused on the way history has been and is being forged about WW2 and about slavery; after all, being “educated” is supposed to be a result of an industrial laundromat for brainwashing. I also showed how religion is being herded into a “One-World Religion” and how folk heroes are created. The extended use of bait-and-switch colluded with the addictive pattern of the interchangeable roles during the Great Plandemic of 2020, and the technique is well and alive. Even my last post presented a collection of the most fashionable current manipulative entries.

Sometimes controlled authors seem to be tasked to compile a “stupidity index.” That happened to the “2nd Smartest Guy in the World,” who had to ban me after I made fun of him/her, but by that time (s)he collected a 108 “Like”s after his article in which (s)he presented a farce as actual news and published “Putin Bans 5G Towers.”

Today, I am addressing the most amazing method that is now being employed. It reminds me of a mind game I used to share with my students.

When I was a professor, I used to devote the last class to a playful challenge. I asked my students to make up the most impossible “news” and after a vote, the most absurd one was selected, and I “proved” it with data from “reliable” sources on the Internet. This way, you can prove that monkeys descend from people, people from monkeys, that aliens built the pyramids, the ancient Romans are still around, or the Earth is flat, and there is no end to fantastically-amusing alternatives! Mixing cuss words into such “reports” is also ingenious, because cussing automatically stops any further thinking on a satisfactory note…

Shocking people makes them stop thinking or even speaking:

Are people getting this?

More often than not, my trick was that I divided up the statement into meaningful segments and proved that each segment was true, which is usually a walk in the park, although the segmentation must be cautiously made to make it workable. In closure, the logical fallacy was that “as each part is true, the whole statement must be true, too.” The same method is now used to capture the “smartest”:

As I have already collected more than enough enemies among authors on Substack, I’ll leave it up to you to collect examples.