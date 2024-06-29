Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexxxxxxxx's avatar
alexxxxxxxx
Jun 30, 2024

i consider it a badge of honor to be banned by the second smartist man in the world,,,who might qualify as maybe the first most egoist man in the world ... unbelievable self awarness by the second smartest man in the world who attained self awarness ... Good God save us all from egotism vanity etc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Jun 29, 2024

An enemy, Ray, I know we disagree on some stuff, relatively unimportant stuff or at least it's a difference in backgrounds, but never an enemy? I consider you one of my most gifted of friends.

-Edwin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture