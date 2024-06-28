What can collect enough attention to make people forget to keep their eyes on the ball?

Cell phones

Firstenberg is a respectable veteran of showing the harm that cell phone technology can deliver. Here is his latest message in which he is still trying to reach those who are not interested, and otherwise, he can only sing to the choir:

The time is late. The latest flavor in home routers now transform the electric grid in a whole area into a giant antenna even if only one of my neighbors is using one. “Smart” meters, while HAARP, portable military radars, and home devices join the flock, and there is nowhere to hide:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/enforcing-smart-households-with-your

Rural areas don’t even need towers anymore, but there are signal booster boxes on lamp posts around here in rural Kentucky, and Verizon is offering up to $2,500 for a new (5G) phone, and offers a year of “free service” as long as I use a 5G phone. Obviously, I am the product for gathering live data, which can be used for tracking, for targeting, and for replacing me..

In the upcoming technocracy, even the dead human body is supposed to serve a purpose, and the program already exists:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/any-body-out-there-body-removal-services

Can a landline offer an alternative? Obviously, not on the road, but how about at home? While there are still some traditional lines available on certain locations and cost a bit less than VoIP phones (with a few exceptions offered by independent companies), most “landlines” operate in the IoT through VoIP servers, and the modems ISPs provide emit wireless signals even when the customer doesn’t have internet service. Wireless signals can create a map of your household and track movement on the premises. Since the (un)Patriot(ic) Act, all calls are tracked and for 6-8 years by now, are used for training AI and developing deepfakes for everyone.

Human tissues in the IoT

The following news keeps coming in from multiple channels, which makes me wonder why:

The Chinese already crossed pigs with humans... Whatever can be done, will be done, is done, or has been done without anyone being told... “Legalization” sometimes comes decades later even retroactively, and it includes bioweapons.

So, what’s the big deal about using human brains “to run computers”?

Nanocomputing has been simulating the human brain at least since 2012, and the nanochips anchored in the body can operate on bioelectricity (but “cordless charging” is probably at work, too, through the electric grid or the cell towers). Still, one technology doesn’t exclude the other, and it looks like there is more to learn from the actual human brain. To me, it’s more or less clear how the brain operates (after all, AI emulation of conceptual thinking linked to natural languages has been my field of “expertise”), and they must be using human brain cells in order to teach the central AI about the way the human brain functions.

In my understanding, focusing on this particular aspect creates a diversion, because it compartmentalizes the problem, just like exclusively focusing on the blood without connecting further dots.

Focusing on “vaccines”

Articles covering how bad the injections were/are are still shamefully popular, whereas the focus of the problem is now not on the injections anymore, because in became painfully obvious already two years ago that there are lots of other means to “vaccinate” the population, including in food.

When the injections started, they were harolded by the “opposition” as “experimental,” which they were not, at least not from the technocrats’ point of view: the toxins in the vials interacted with 5G and comparable signals and sickened and killed people as intended, and the progress was even scheduled, which gave away the crime. Steven Kirsch even invites people to sue the “vaccine” manufacturers, but forgets to mention that even winning in court would make no difference. However, more injections are coming for the most absurd invented illnesses, which can mean something as simple as the introduction of compliance tools, the application of diversions from the actual threats, corrections or modifications of previously-injected (or otherwise applied) substances whose end products are already parts of the human body, or actual experiments with specific segments of the population.

Occasionally, Pfizer seems to have been thrown under the bus, but one can never be sure, because even the most murderous pharmaceuticals received only a slap on the wrist on the rare occasions, when they were found guilty, and in many cases (e.g. the manufacturer of the most profitable madication on the Planet ever, Lipitor, is not even sued despite the copious amount of evidence that all statins are based on fraudulent science).

When one of the most adroit and productive source of misdirections says, “Pfizer Is Being Sued Under the Kansas Consumer Protect Act for 10 Counts Across Fraud, Unconscionable Acts, and Civil Conspiracy, NOT Crimes Against Humanity,” it’s an amazing example of showing that people’s attention can be manipulated to turn to the inconsequential.

The WHO

The WHO is paraded around as the cause of all evil, and the “opposition” suggests that dethroning it would make everything alright. Obviously, that’s wrong: a state of emergency can negate all “constitutional/human rights,” and the slaves must behave, unless they want to be deported into the death camps that have been ready for a few years by now. The WHO, in the meanwhile, can play the role of the bogeyman.

The “bird flu” or any other “virus”

Obviously there are no pathogenic “viruses,” although tiny particles that could be called anything, including “viruses,” do exist. However, they don’t cause illness, unless they amount to a substantial amount of detoxified substances from a number of people, which can cause poisoning. Still, the idea of “viral transmission” didn’t pan out even when Fuxxi co-authored a study in 2008 for the NIH in which the exhumed bodies of the 1918 “pandemic” showed that about 95% of the victims died of bacterial pneumonia, most likely due to a combination of malnutrition and the muzzle mandate.

Obviously, killing off the chicken hampers the food supply, which has been happening, anyway, due to a large number of suspicious fires and other (un)natural catastrophes.

Still, the MSM is working hard to make people believe that when people start collapsing in the streets, it won’t be caused by the 5G towers turned up or some chemical poisoning from chemtrails, food, or water, so the government can conveniently declare another national state of emergency, which can result in rationing and martial law, depending on the false flags deployed.

The idea of “viruses,” however, can be deadly, if too many people believe in it. Sadly, the only “herd immunity” I’ve been able to observe in the last four years was the immunity to common sense.

According to some sources, the “bird flu” hysteria is even aiming at pets, including cats, which I consider a masterpiece among diversions.

The most professional disinformer and the most popular bait-and-switch presidential candidate, RFK, Jr’s site, of course, uses the fraudulent allopathic paradigm, when it reports, “Finland to Offer Bird Flu Vaccine Despite Lack of Safety Testing and Human Infections.” Amazingly, “he” manages to combine a nonexistent zoological disease with the fraud of Virology and Vaccinology, while implying that “testing” would be fine (not a single “vaccine” has EVER been properly tested, perhaps because there is nothing to test about toxic brews), and closes up with the assumption that “infections” exist! That resembles Mercola’s old article, whose title contained a dozen lies. Okay, Mercola wins at 12 to 6.

Yet one can be assured even by the “news” reported by RFK, Jr. that the depopulation project is promoted by the US government and its agencies, as the CDC “recommends” the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections for children of six months or older (well, even this is a limited hangout, but for some people it’s just coming in):

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-recommends-covid-vaccine-flu-shot-kids-doctor-concerns

The political circus

The most significant aspect of the November elections is that they provide an excellent opportunity for the usurpers to unleash their hordes of criminals on the people. In the summer of 2020, 35 thousand violent criminals were given an early release from California prisons on condition that they would be bused around and wreak havoc as “BLM” or “Antifa.” While the whole basis for the staged riots was most likely based on a false flag in which nobody got hurt, Rittenhouse may also have been nothing but a diversion:

Taking sides between candidates or parties already indicates that the person is caught up in the whirlwind of lies. “Democracy” exists only because the criminals posing as political leaders can blame the electorate for voting for the wrong side.

The legal solution

Unbelievably, there are still dreamers who believe in the false premise of Nuremberg 2, and they don’t even know that the first US prosecutor resigned from conducting a kangaroo trial, and the testicles of all the accused were irrevocably gone with the exception of two, just like the dreamers don’t know that it was the “victors” who accused the losing party with crimes that actually the winning side had committed. Don’t become like the ones whom you are fighting:

How can anyone expect justice from an illegitimate system?

Katherine Watt’s excellent legal analyses remain popular irrespective of the fact that there is no legal solution. Dealing with legalese compares finely with rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. Also, she seems to be running in circles as in Intentional infliction of harm is not a legitimate government purpose; enabling it is not a permissible legislative object.

Webster’s definition of “law” is,

“Law is a rule of civil conduct prescribed by the supreme power of the State, commanding what its subjects are to do, and prohibiting what they are to forebear.”

After a hundred years of compliance training, the “subjects” are now so well-groomed that they even accept that they are government property, and are supporting all “legal” processes that force everybody to become one. Justice is not even mentioned in Webster’s definition.

As Gary D. Barnett obviously doesn’t realize that humans have their own genetically-preprogrammed ways to interact with others (tribal nature) and they always default to the same five societal layers; he actually recommends “ignoring” the “law,” but fails to tell you how to circumvent the currencies issued by the globalists’ central banks, and limited hangouts on the subject have been published, one even by Corbett. His mistaken path still doesn’t invalidate the factual description of the state of laws in the US in his article (https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/06/gary-d-barnett/there-is-no-such-thing-as-legitimate-or-moral-government-rule-or-authority-and-there-has-never-been/):

No one, no statisticians, and not even this government itself, has any clue as to how many federal laws exist. No one knows how many rules, restrictions, and regulations there are, and it is impossible to find an answer to this question. The Federal Register alone, the daily repository of all proposed and final federal rules and regulations, has well over 85,000 pages. The Code of Federal Regulations through 2019, has 186,000 pages, and the Federal Register Pages for the past decade eclipsed 800,000 pages. This alone is unimaginable. But of course, there are more. There is a law for every aspect of our lives in this country, and there are a completely separate set of international laws, State laws, county laws, city laws, and licensing laws for every activity or thought. This is total insanity, and why every single ‘citizen’ can be deemed a criminal at any given moment. Even as far back as in the times of Roman historian Tacitus, he stated that, “The more corrupt the State, the more numerous the laws.” The U.S. has more laws by far than any other nation on earth in history, and therefore is the most corrupt and criminal of all time.

According to unofficial statistics, the average person breaks “the law” three times a day without knowing.

The “law” is also for demonstrating the power of the state or, more exactly, its globalist handlers’ power. Assange’s “release” after he made a deal and admitted “guilt” was an episode in the legal display, only to show that the innocent MUST plead guilty and accept incarceration, when the state deems it so. Of course, he must have been pumped up with all kinds of “vaccines” and other chemicals by the time of his release as a result of “having to serve his time,” and at the time of deepfakes, it’s hard to say if he is even alive today. Whether his release was real or not, such late “solutions” are meant to appease the masses, but notably, they also ALWAYS place a landmark to show what CANNOT be changed anymore.

Surrender is for slaves, but you cannot fight the monsters on their own grounds:

Palestine

I usually avoid the subject, because I don’t feel informed enough, but I couldn’t help noticing how the mostly Jewish-operated media divides their audience, but no matter which side the people take, there is only one winner. It’s three-move checkmate:

The “cures”

How can you cure something that cannot be diagnosed and cannot be tracked back to the causes?

Miracle cures abound for bottom-feeders, and the market is great:

I love Ivermectin as a bait-and-switch operation, because it clearly gave away members of the controlled opposition.

Still, my favorite is the use of radiation to “cure” damages caused by radiation, because everyone’s DNA can be downloaded through 5G as long as the person has enough nanotech in their body (everyone does by now), and everyone is slightly different, so a single “healing” frequency can open a can of worms, and such endeavors are either predicted by the AI and are included in certain varieties of the technocrats’ desired process or are even promoted by insiders for a reward (isn’t it a bit strange that the “microscopy” people emerged at the same time?).

Radiation can be, and IS used for controlling humans:

Logically, the only way to cure would be to reverse-engineer the process, but it seems to be controlled by a central AI running a live global simulation, and even its operators have next-to-no idea what it’s doing.

The whole thing also reminds me of attempts to “fix” or to prevent the damages nanotech is causing with nanotech. For that matter, a heroic “alt” personality is recommending a cure for nanotech with, well, nanotech. Wasn’t that how Bill Gates explained at one point that everyone’s “operating system” would need “upgrades”?

In the meanwhile,

The moral is: you can count only on yourself:

What is real?

Government power that can initiate another “national state of emergency” is real. Geoengineering is real. The global attack on humanity is real. The CBDCs are real. The globalist chokehold on production and distribution by controlling the world’s money supply is real. In David Rockefeller’s words, you can bank on the “secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States.”

If you care for what I think, you can be also assured that the globalist plan will founder due to the irreconcileable contradiction in it and the immutable fight for power among its constituents that will come from human nature. Does humanity deserve to survive? For long enough, the survival of the dumbest seems to have been securing the upcoming extinction-level event. It cannot go much longer the way it has, and the final countdown is in progress.

More than anything, YOU and your beloved ones are real: