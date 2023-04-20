The Spell is being cast, but who will stop it?

What could cause Agenda 2030 to fail immediately?

The plan would fail, if at least one of the following two conditions were met:

their enablers and enforcers realized that they will be next to line up to be slaughtered after their dirty job is done, the plan couldn’t be carried out, but this is why mind-control is such a priority in the plan, and the “vaccines” were part of the technology

People, by some miracle, managed to get out of the fiat money system, because the globalists’ main strength lies in their controlling the money flow worldwide

None of these two options is likely to happen, which is why I am writing this article.

The lethal threat mRNA

Finally, someone on Substack is addressing the lethal threat mRNA technology is posing to all life on Earth:

https://sagehana.substack.com/p/so-youre-saying-theres-a-chance

I’ve been writing about this for nearly a year, but hardly anyone seemed to notice. At this point, I have essential points to make and add to the article.

mRNA

mRNA is being marketed as a cure for cancer and more, whereas it’s a lethal toy in the hands of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. It cannot be used in public, but the concept is certainly used as a cover-up for the deployment of graphene-oxide in humans and in animals. Once in the body, it uses bioelectricity and it can be manipulated through 5G and comparable technologies.

The mRNA technology was invented by the Soviets in 1981 (no, it was not Malone, who still must have worked in the development of its bioweapon versions). It would start an uncontrollable chain reaction, so experiments with it must be limited to controlled environments (possibly, the “secret” labs and the “Green Zones”):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

Gene editing

Gene editing of the proles can be accomplished with the self-assembling graphene-based nano-computers (receiver, transmitter, and a control unit) anchored in the body and remotely instructed through 5G. (Most "covid" injections, irrespective of their manufacturers, contained graphene nano-structures, which was sufficient evidence of coordinated global action against the people.) Such an intervention can make one sick or act as an elegant kill switch:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/kill-switch-in-action

In fact, it is an integral part of the attempts to take full control over humans:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/psychotronic-and-electromagnetic

The future of mRNA

Once the technocrats complete their experiments with mRNA and feel safe about the results, they will use it on themselves, hoping to become “superhuman,” forgetting that they are already acting as something else than human. They surely feel superior, because the whole world is at their feet (the following is an example of the way 5G ensures control over life and death, but there are other technologies in play, too):

https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/289423/deadly-rainbow-will-5g-precipitate-the-extinction-of-all-li.html

How and why the technocrats will fail

The application will inevitably fail for a number of reasons. Here are a few.

The technocrats honestly believe that the human being is a machine and can be treated as such. As sad as it is, they are correct most of the time, but only because humans think and act according to their conditioning. If they used their power to make up their own mind, it would be a lot harder to herd them, which leads to the question of Free Will. From the cognitive point of view, I have solved the problem of Free Will:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-solved-the-question-of-free

Their experiments cannot be long and thorough enough to bring about anything particularly certain, and even if they could, the results would be valid only in the controlled environment, where the experiments were conducted. Even the smartest graphene-based AI (processing speed was already 12k faster than “supercomputers” in 2012) would need about 250 thousand years of history of the human genome in order to come up with anything halfway reliable, and even at that point, the result could not be fully credited, because spontaneous mutations happen in humans from time to time, which incur too many variables to the point that some of them will go unnoticed even by the most sophisticated sensors that feed the central AI such live data even while I am writing this. Relying on such a central AI is where most of their strength lies, but trusting this source exhibits their greatest weaknesses, too, because it is a self-improving open system that creates its own dynamic models in real time, so even its operators have no idea what it’s doing, but the globalists implement its suggestions into the process of making their moves towards Agenda 2030, based on the experience that the AI’s guidance usually works:

Even if the technocratic NWO (“New World Order”) were fully functional, the globalist clans would have to fight it off among themselves:

Competing factions must be developing their own, independent AI already. They know they cannot be trusted, and only One can rule. By the time their war (probably fought with genetic and biological weapons) is over, not a whole lot of them will stick around, and the power vacuum will result in more infighting to further decimate their survivors’ ranks. Chances are the by the time the dust settles, they will lose control over their technology and they will have to return to the ranks of mortals.

Conceit, moronic reliance on technology even their “smartest” “scientists” cannot understand, and their own inherent evil nature will seal the globalists’ fate.

The whole world will be at their feet.