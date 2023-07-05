Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jul 5, 2023

Smart phones and smart homes? The dumbest things you can use if you still value privacy. Everything hooked up to the Internet, bar none, is a spy machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jul 5, 2023

When I was cleaning houses, one of my clients bought one of those damn robot vaccuums. My dislike of the thing was due to it being a waste of money, and that no one I had seen who had ever bought one ended up using it much or for very long. The dust trap in them fills up in minutes. Now that I understand it is a spy machine, so it's performance as a vaccuum is secondary. Aaaaahhhh, so. That client was an MD doctor, and no doubt has injected hundreds of people with the jabocide. I bet she still is believing in it, but have to wonder if the deaths have reached her doorstep, her surveilled doorstep. Evil is banal, on the outside.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture