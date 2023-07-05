Ancient technology, when this device was used for creating a map of your home. Well, it still is, but there is a lot more.

By now, most of those interested know that even your robotic vacuum cleaner is spying on their owners: it creates a full map of their place and transmits it through its app to unknown entities, only to be sold to further parties. And don’t get me started about “smart” home devices that are interlinked through the user’s Wi-Fi and even their cell phones, or Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, or Cortana, and forget about people who are helping out with the training of AI bots that collect their personal details, are able to impersonate them, and the collected data ends up in a global central database that is supposed to store, update, and manipulate the IoT (Internet of Things) that by now, includes most humans injected with a “covid” shot or, for that matter, dental Lidocaine or a flu “vaccine” in or after 2019. This time, I am focusing on my latest finding.

On my road trip to the East Coast, I was shocked that people are now sold “fast internet” for which “you don’t even need a cable outlet”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/news-from-my-road-trip

Using such 5G routers (they receive data through 5G signals) elevates the user’s exposure, irradiating their next-door neighbors as well with this latest blend of technological achievement. Grotesquely enough, users can still use networking cables with such “plug-and-play” routers.

6G offers features with a wide range of applicability.

It’s not uncommon for them to burst into fire, but that is a feature with 5G, too:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/you-are-unlikely-to-find-all-this

6G is even faster and the signal is even more damaging, at last but not least because the signal is intermittent, which prevents the body from adjusting to it, and it’s used universally in “smart” meters and a lot more:

Or here is a list:

The peculiar part of 6G is that its reach is so short that neighboring devices must be daisy-chained until they reach a server hub that forwards the collected data to the utility company.

Apparently, the same is being planned for 5G (6G?) installations in rural areas like mine. Its cost is immaterial compared with the cost of towers, the end result is the same, and people volunteer to participate in their own extermination, as is sometimes the case with tower installations on private property:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-invasion-of-the-infernal-towers

In the last few years, I have been receiving marketing materials from my service providers, and when it comes to turning everything and everybody into a participant in the IoT, all of them seem to be related:

My electric company wants me to invest into solar. After some rudimentary calculations, I realized it would be a waste of my money. My investment would never produce a return, because the equipment would not last long enough, while it would certainly cause a fire hazard. “Green energy,” which is not green at all, is the excuse for limiting access to power of each household. Smart meters can ration electricity. The same company is now encouraging its customers to switch to “smart” meters, while they prudently avoid using the term. Not so strangely, they say nothing about the harmfulness of the radiation, and apart from mentioning how convenient it is for them, they fail to describe any veritable advantages for the end user. And of course, there is no word about the company’s ability to cut you off remotely at will. As for the dangers of “smart” meters, I recommend the following article: OUTRAGED’s Newsletter S.M.A.R.T METERS DEATH GRID Smart meters are "dangerously insecure," according to researcher Netanel Rubin – who claimed the gear uses weak encryption, relies on easily pwned protocols, and can be programmed to explode.Thanks for reading OUTRAGED’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work… Read more My ISP provider has been desperate to gain me over from another company, to sell me cell phone service at a rock-bottom price, and even offered a “free” cell phone which, of course, would be a 5G one, so I would be turned into the product. I understand their eagerness, because they want my data all for themselves and, alas for them, my ancient cell phone cannot be used against me to such an extent as a 5G phone could be. The same company is now offering 500GB/s speed. As such fiber-optic cables don’t exist in my rural area through cable, it must be 5G… Worse, this 5G is not even on the latest maps of 5G coverage, although I’m only about 500 yards from the nearest openly-advertised area. This means that if I move 500 yards closer to the nearest small town which is about five miles away and has full 5G coverage, I can already be tracked and targeted even through the “legit” network. Moreover, it can also mean that 5G is about to be installed in my area. Building a tower would be an overkill for the 110 residents of our village, so there must be an alternative plan. And there is… That is this article all about. The same company is now desperate to get into my residence. There is nothing wrong with the service.

As indicated in #5, there is something strange going on that started about a week ago.

First, I received a text message from my ISP (I turn my cell on for a minute or two every day to check for messages; otherwise, I am using an old SIM card and remove the battery) AND an e-mail from the company with a message stating that I might experience outages in my place and they would have to stop by to fix the problem. There is nothing wrong with my service, but out of curiosity, I called them up and asked for specifics. They said they had to adjust the signal, and they would need up to three hours to do it. I told them nothing had changed in my home for several years, so they can adjust the signal outside, which they refused to do. When I told them I didn’t care for anyone messing around in my place, they said they MUST (sic!) come in, quite convincingly suggesting that they were responding to a command from a higher order.

I don’t have an robotic vacuum cleaner that would map up my place and report it to some unknown parties, and I don’t have any internet cameras in use, either. So, a “visitor” could be used for that purpose, but at that level, they wouldn’t need my permission, although they would have to disable my personal security system that is not listed anywhere, cannot be decoded or switched off, plus gain access to my ADT (which would be a walk in the park for them).

It’s a lot more likely that what’s happening is that in rural areas, where there are no 5G towers, company routers are installed to link households together, much after the image of the 6G system of the “smart” meters. Why don’t they just install the necessary devices without my permission? Even if they needed sound and video, it would be a child’s play for them to do it without me ever taking notice or detect them with any piece of equipment I can put my hands on.

I guess, it’s about centralized control, and the company also wants to be rewarded for reeling me in. Once three-letter agencies are involved, it can get messy, while the company can sell my data to every single one of them that buy them with money from my own taxes (it’s doing it, but on a lesser scale), and function as a hub. I can easily imagine their technician, should I let one into my home, would declare my router “incompatible” with their latest technology and offer a “free” replacement that they own (I own my router). I am not using Wi-Fi, but on the rare occasions, when I enable it, I do notice a couple of unauthorized users, which cannot be a neighbor, because all my three neighbors have their own internet. Still, my router is old, and it doesn’t have the technology the provider needs for its current operations. Chances are that the device they want to install is so small that it would take only a second or two to deploy it.

One might think that such routers can be unplugged and pose no danger. Considering that the nanotechnology that can send, receive, and process data from 5G towers inside the body of those who have received a “covid” injection and bioelectricity is sufficient to operate them, I doubt that uplugging a device into which the technology is installed can be disabled, although shielding it in a soundproof encasement could work, and the beast would be unleashed only for the duration while internet access is needed.

Is this surveillance and data collection illegal? Definitely. Is it being deployed? Very much so. Eventually, sometimes 10-20 years after deployment, such installations are even legitimized, but considering the explicitly-unlawful actions of governments in the last three years, it doesn’t look like such niceties will be observed any longer.