Nothing is what it seems anymore:

Still, the Rittenhouse case seems to deserve to be re-visited.

In the summer of 2020, the injections were still not out to kill the credulous and the compliant. Instead, BLM and Antifa thugs were bused around, wreaking havoc all over the place, intimidating people in order to keep them apart and feel insecure enough to ask for “govt” protection that, of course, arrived in the form of District Attorneys who let arsonists and violent offenders go within 24 hours.

Perhaps you remember, there was a suspicious case in which, allegedly, passing a fake banknote at a gas station warranted the police to come out and the alleged suspect patiently stuck around until the patrolmen arrived, who, again, allegedly, caused the death of the suspect whose blood already contained, allegedly, enough drugs to kill a horse, but he still needed “police brutality” to finish him off, which allegedly happened.

During those days, when “peaceful protesters” looted and burnt down stores, a baby-faced hero emerged out of nowhere, and proved that the indomitable American spirit was still alive by running from three armed men (you would be utterly unlikely to show your back, if you were facing armed and were better armed than they are). A recording of the event was also conveniently available right away, which already should have raised suspicion. Instead, patriots raised $1m towards the defense of the main actor, Kyle Rittenhouse.

Please, study the following and think things over before passing judgment on anyone:

Living in a world of deep-fakes doesn’t help with your judgment, and neither does the fact that the source is a sensationalist forum, but the information on the two pages seems nothing less than disturbing.

Apart from the fact that the kid doesn’t exactly look and act like a resolute killer and a defender of freedom, I am noticing more details that might need more explanation than the one(s) dished out by the media at the time.

In the videos, Rittenhouse surely looks smug and overconfident for the little nobody he is; he seems to act like someone who is “protected” or is in no danger at all. The smirk on his face is also out-of-place, like his walking around after the alleged killings.

What about his three “victims”? They were from the freshly-released from prison in order to create “riots.” All these suggest the presence of pre-arranged scenes with crisis actors.

Was this whole incident played out in order to expand the division between constitutionalists and the mindless slaves of the state? The sudden change in the “trial” might indicate that.

The Masonic hand signals, however, are even harder to explain away, because they would prove that all the circus all over the Globe has been a Masonic plot, which I am finding totally unlikely, although Freemasonry, just like governments, the Roman Catholic Church, and numerous other organizations, has been definitely infiltrated by the eugenicists in the last 140 years or more. Of course, Freemasonry, relying on empirical experience and logic alone, goes along with the primary principles of the elitist movement, Satanism (in order to be a member, you don’t have to believe in Satan, all those symbols are only out there for the masses).

The globalists need scapegoats and patsies who divert public attention from the powers behind the scenes (primarily, the globalist bankers who provide the fuel for the homicidal engine) and stop people from looking further. The hand signals are directed against Freemasonry. Freemasonry itself reduces humanity to perception and logic, which alone is a Satanist trait, but I believe that even “Satanists” are only part of the same ploy and serve as red herrings. The psy-op is sometimes more complex than one would think:

