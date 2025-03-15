Who is running the world?

Ever since I started my stack, I’ve been exploring the possibilities.

At first, I pointed out that the globalists’ Achilles heel is their control over the global money flow:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-is-running-the-show

Next, I placed the blame of the Federal Reserve cartel:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-rules-the-world

After that, I noticed the diversification of the project:

The history of who have controlled the money flow shows the process that is now ending

Money lending in Christianity and Islam: How Jewish money lenders prevailed

After the fall of the Western Roman Empire (Rome, 476 AD), the main sources of money-lending were Jewish, because Christianity and Islam forbade lending money at an interest, and even Jews were forbidden to change interest to other Jews, but were allowed and even encouraged to charge interest to the goyim. They were allowed to operate, because loans, on the other hand, were often badly needed, and interest-free loans offered little incentive to lend out. By 1401, Geneva had to establish its first commercial bank for deposits. After that, modern banking started to develop.

It took a while for Christians to realize that this was good business, and the Genovese were the Italian money-lenders who minted the currency of the Holy Roman Empire. Legally speaking, they were not charging an interest, but they kept part of what they minted. They also charged an extra fee for converting currencies, out of which there were plenty, and eventually, the idea of a loan with an interest became acceptable. The Jewish money-lenders departed from northern Italy, when their business was taken over by Christians. They first left for Amsterdam, but their practice cropped up quickly in the new Protestant territories. In the meanwhile, the Spanish Inquisition was encouraged by secular powers to go after heretics, especially when large amounts of money and assets were available to confiscate, so Jews were banished and “crypto-Jews” were targeted. Muslims remained happy with charging the jizya tax to Jews and Christians (“dhimmies”), which often amounted 50 percent of revenues, as opposed to the 2% tax for Muslims. It can be safely assumed that the technological advances of the West that kept Islam at bay for over three hundred years were due to the available credit which, eventually, seems to be leading to the total collapse of western civilizations in its rulers’ final attempt at centralizing their power.

The British Pound

became the world’s virtually first fiat currency in 1696, which established the status of The Bank of England as the equivalent of the American Federal Reserve Bank. The West India Trading Company showed the financial power of the fledgling cabal, which the slave trade also enriched (mainly from Porto and Amsterdam).

The slave trade

also made sure that in the future, there wouldn’t be any more white country in the place of the old colonies. The bankers knew slavery wouldn’t last forever, but racial mingling dissolves traditional cultures (which is one of the main reasons for various races and cultures invading Europe, the last stronghold of white cultural heritage, since 2014).

The French Revolution and the Rotschield’s Stock Market trick

The French Revolution was mainly orchestrated by Freemasons, who became useful idiots in the process of the globalization of banking.

Stock-market manipulation resulted in the centralization of economic power in only a few hands. The Rotschields bought up stocks for pennies on the Pound after their envoys reported the fake news reported in London that Napoleon had won at Waterloo.

The American Revolution

The same type of wealth transfer marked the end of the American Revolution. In both cases, Freemasons proved to be useful idiots to make the arrangements for the bankers:

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/lies-the-1776-psyop-and-independence

The American Civil War

In the (un)Civil War, the North had muskets that fired twice as many shots in a given amount of time due to using cartridges than the South (the industrialists ensured technological advantage, just like the globalist forces are now light-years ahead of what the “armed” public can access). The war itself was about occupying the South for the bankers (slaves were kept in the North, too); it was about the South rebelling against the introduction of federal power, which illegally violated The Articles of Confederation, which the Constitution, signed under sleazy circumstances, buried, once and for all. Slaves were lured in the Northern army with the promise of freedom, while black slaves were also fighting for the South, which they considered their home. The bankers even introduced conscription, the most abusive abuse of power by a state, and forced new (mostly Irish, fleeing from being systematically exterminated by the English) immigrants to fight for the North… The (un)Civil War also marks the start of the white genocide.

The American Civil War concentrated wealth in such a few hands that monopolies became possible, which resulted in The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when the ownership of the country was officially transferred to the international banking system.

WW1

targeted Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, because despite the US overtaking Britain in production and R&D in the 1890s, the Germans and the Austro-Hungarians were more innovative and more productive, so they had to be weakened. The Paris “Peace Treaties” in 1920 made sure that Germany would “rise again,” but it was clear it wouldn’t be able to compete with the American manufacturing capacity, and it would run out of reserves (especially gasoline) in a next war. Another white genocide by Stalin’s Asian hordes…

Germany

was forced to fight WW2, because France and Britain declared was on it for “attacking an ally” (the Germans reoccupied German-majority territories, and Stalin took the rest of Poland, but France and Britain became its allies; Germany had to conduct a pre-emptive strike against the Soviet Union, because Stalin concentrated a huge attacking army on its border, so Hitler actually saved Europe from Soviet occupation). General Patton died under suspicious circumstances in December, 1945, for expressing his disagreement with the distruction of Germany and suggesting that that was the time to finish off the Soviet Union.

WW2

Anyway, if Germany never had a chance to win WW2, what was the primary objective of the war? Only a few people could guess, and I’ve never heard it from anyone else: The British Empire. The British Empire had to end to secure American hegemony. The “indispensable nation” was used for several decades to control the world militarily (the Soviets were apparently good friends against all appearances; after all, Staling was supported during WW2 and the Soviet Union “collapsed” only after there was no need for it. Exactly the same process is at work in the USA now, because the globalist cabal has now amassed sufficient sources and power to make the country redundant.

Communism

was mostly directed by Jewish supremacists, and it prepared the way to the One World by emphasizing “proletarian internationalism.” Communists were just as much suckers and useful idiots as the Freemasons before.

Zionists

operate by the principle of exclusivity, which makes them ideal for eliminating competition and opposition to grabberment policies as well as promoting racial discord, not to mention their approval of certain genocidal tendencies. In a sense, they manage to divide the people and create phantom enemies (“the Jews” are not a monolithic culture; there is plenty of division between them, too). Zionists even support Muslims in order to use them in the process of destabilizing the US:

After killing enough people, Islam might also be used as the prototype for a one-world religion.

Israel

Besides ending The British Empire and enslaving Germany, the other major “achievement” of WW2 was the founding of Israel. The US was the first country to recognize the provisional state of Israel in 1948. By that time, with the Nuremberg kangaroo courts finished and the myth of the H* properly established, Israel had the ideological foundation it needed. The US apparently planned this, and immediately took advantage of the situation. It used the country as an outpost, mostly to keep the Muslims at bay and to increasingly destabilizing the Middle East to the point that the creation of the Petrodollar became possible and the USD became full fiat in 1971. Ironically, the US subsidies from the US taxpayer have allowed Israel to be the primary buyer of American weapons. As many Israelis are buying real estate in other countries as “safe places,” it can be assumed that Israel is only a temporary installment and is not meant to last. A lot of “collateral damage” can be expected among Jews, too.

Central banks

took possession of all countries through fractional reserve banking in the 20th century. They invested the money stolen from the people into buying up everything that could make much difference (most significantly, technological investment and development, military R&D, production & distribution, and the choke hold of healthcare). Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street are controlling 74 percent of the equity market, but their hundreds or even thousands of subsidiaries keep switching roles amd alleged owners at a rate and extent of unidentifiability, and some of them are bankrupted so that the global investment firms can make a killing somewhere else…

As a result of central banks, most people are slaves, which is why I wrote,

Conclusion

The current power structure seems to have a single ideology: technocracy through totalitarianism. In the last few years, I kept wondering who the main culprits were, and I assumed it was a secret cabal, which it more or less is, except its members are often highly visible, but they can also be easily replaced, so a popular uprising would get no further than any slave or peasant revolts did. They are holding all the cards: banking, healthcare, the media, communication, entertainment, trade, militaries, production and distribution, and they can weaponize them all. Can they be reached and eliminated? It doesn’t look like that. They operate in the same pattern as the World Wide Web: everything is diversified and often compartmentalized, while nothing is centralized, and if one line or a hub stops functioning, several other lines and hubs can, and do, take over their roles.

This is a fight for life. While most people’s interest remain the same, they fell for being divided in previously-unimaginable ways:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/divide-and-rule-is-working-in-mysterious

Still, one must never give up, but do what’s possible or even try for the impossible.