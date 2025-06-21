Note: Please, notice that this site needs your help. In order to prevent disrupting your reading, I usually place the options at the end of the e-mail notifications about new articles, but my posts tend to be too long for e-mail, mostly b/o the pictures and links included. Please, check some of my previous or future notifications for details. Even if you don’t have the financial resources, you can help a lot by spreading the word, that is, posting links elsewhere to my articles, whenever applicable.

This article has been brewing in my head for years. In August, 2022 , I publicly ruminated over it for the first time:

At that time, I couldn’t answer my own question. Now, it is done. Comparing Hitler and Patton seems to be the key, but the lock is a lot older.

The miracles that led to the world as it is today

General Patton was obviously killed in December, 1945, so not much time was wasted to leave him alive as a loose cannon. An army truck turned in front of his vehicle, and while nobody got hurt among his companion, he was supposed to become “paralyzed from the neck down.” Right. And haven’t you heard people die in hospitals every day? He must have needed a nudge, but why? Even my grandfather died after organizing a demonstration for fair wages (for which he was labeled a “communist”), and got into an “accident” by being trodden down by a police horse. He died on the day, when he was supposed to be released from the hospital; two thugs holding his arms and a third one covering his nose and mouth must have done the job, although the official cause of death was pneumonia. These days, a combination or remdesivir and being placed on a ventilator (perhaps combined with some horse sedative) could have done the job during convid.

Patton did slap a soldier who may have suffered from “shell shock,” and his action may or may not have been justified, but not all conscripted young men can take the physical and the psychological stress of having to kill their fellow humans (nobody can take in in the long run, unless they are psychopaths) but that’s not the reason why he was taken out of the war and, eventually, killed. On second thought, the soldier he slapped might have been Jewish or related to someone influential (one doesn’t exclude the other)…

Propaganda books and movies suggest that he fell out of favor for not supporting the mass murderer Stalin, which he was not, as opposed to the “heroic” Eisenhower (who entered WW2 after the provoked attack on Pearl Harbor by blockading Japan) and the Rothschild pet, the perverted boozer, Winston Churchill, whom even his own countrymen despised.

His unforgivable “mistake” was that he agreed with Hitler on the Jewish banking conspiracy, while adding a general contempt for all Jews

Is “antisemitism”unfounded? Not according to quite a few Jewish sources. The vast majority of the Russian “revolution” of 1917 was also mostly done by Jews, and it resulted in up to 60 million people “missing” is the USSR by the end of Stalin’s rule in 1953. Of course, the regime itself was evil, and it would have been vicious no matter who ran it, unless one can accuse North-Korean leaders of being Jewish. Its originator, Karl Marx, certainly was.

Still, there are miracles to interpret, if one would like to find out how the world ended up like it is today.

Miracle #1 was that the Russian “revolution” won.

Miracle #2 was that during WW2 the “democratic” countries declared war on Germany and went into alliance with the most prolific mass killer in history, Stalin.

Doesn’t all this suggest that something else was going on behind the scenes?

Patton certainly wanted to wipe out the Soviet Union after Germany’s defeat, while it was still weak, but the globalist forces, mostly organized by Freemasonry, seemed to prefer to run the Soviet Union as a long-time test for a totally oppressive atheistic regime, which has been in the works by technocrats for decades, although Islam seems to have been chosen as the prototype for the “One-World Religion.” The USSR did look like a thousand-year empire until it was dissolved by one of the globalist players, Gorbachev, who introduced glasnost (“openness”) and perestroika (“transparency”) in a regime that was based on corruption and lies, which made it a totalitarian version of “democracy,” the most corrupt and least transparent form of government:

When you look up Patton’s view of the globalist Jewish clique, the references all come from propaganda sites using the newly-coined term, “antisemitic” (Jews are not even necessarily Semites according to DNA researchers or, shall I say, family-tree databases?), and the details are just as much distorted as anything officially-disagreeable in any propaganda machine. Relevant examples abound in whatever you can see or hear in H* “museums” maintained from taxpayer’s money, mandatory H* “education,” or just even second- or third-generation “H* survivors” who are still receiving reparations paid by the German government for some (not all) Jews forced into labor camps and, perhaps, killed by dysentery or famine after the “Allies” bombed supply lines to the camps that ran short on food, water, and medicine. Of course, that’s the history you don’t learn at school:

Comparing Ike with Hitler might also be eye-opening:

So, Russia had the “bolshevik” (the “majority”) “revolution” during which the “communists” were a minority in spite of calling themselves otherwise. Due to the resulting famine and their reserves, those who didn’t want to starve to death (Stalin made sure a lot of them would during the Holodomor, the Gulags, and who knows where else), “joined” them… The first thing they did was line up everyone in every village and ask who were able to read and write, and shot them on the spot. Killing the Tzar and his family added some embellishment to that sort of thing, but politically, it made no difference. Russia lost in WW1, but it rose from its ashes after Stalin’s purging millions of his potential adversaries. The 1920 Versailles “peace treaties” followed up on that accordingly, making sure that another war would ensue, which it did. Making the white race to kill their brethren was only a start to what has been happening since 2014, when mostly Muslim invaders posed as refugees in Europe and even the US, while brandishing $10,000-worth debit cards. If I were living in Britain, the police would surely come for me just for saying that…

So, WW1 had the same objective from the globalist point of view as WW2, but it was the Germans who sent Lenin back to Russia to destabilize the country, and the effort happened to be “too” successful. By the time of the Versailles “peace” treaties, it was clear that another war would be necessary to put Germany out of business.

But after WW2, why would the “West” give half of Europe to Stalin? The Sukorov research plentifully shows that Stalin was about to conquer Europe, and he needed to be weakened out, and Germany was selected to do the job, while German culture, science, and its potential hegemony was replaced with comparably-idiotic Anglo-Saxon (well, not exactly, but you know what I mean) ventures. Hitler had no choice but strike first after large Russian troop accumulations at its border, and by fighting on two fronts (if North Africa doesn’t count), plus the predictable event of the USA sending over four million soldiers, its fate was sealed.

To make a long story short, with some twists and turns from WW1 to WW2, the globalist plan exterminated a lot of whites, while consolidating global banking power all over the world. It also transferred global hegemony to the US, turned half of Germany and Japan into American puppet states, and bankrupted Britain which lost its colonies shortly after WW2.

Why was Stalin an Ally of the “Allies”? The facts that Stalin was gifted half of Germany after WW2 and Putin is participating in Agenda 2030 explain a lot, also substantiating the undeniable capture of the US by foreign agents, starting with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and closing in on Americans with the government treating its subjects as its property: