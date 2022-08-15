This article poses an academic question, but the answer might have quite a bit to do with solving people’s predicaments today all over the world.

As opposed to the myths by posterity, the vast majority of Germans loved Adolph Hitler. In 1933, he kicked out central bankers (pretty much the same people as the ones who are now forcing the world into a NWO; for getting rid of them alone he was fated to share the same end as Qaddafi, who wanted to issue gold-backed currency, which would have made Libya independent of the international banking cartel) and turned a deep depression into a flourishing economy in just three years. He also made sure the average worker would have the best living standards ever in Germany.

How did he do it?

https://ihr.org/other/economyhitler2011

He was the Man of the Year at TIME Magazine in 1938, too, which is now retroactively explained as “the most influential, but bad” person, despite the fact that he was admired by Chamberlain (Chamberlain was replaced by the Rothschild-favored alcoholic, sadist, and degenerate Churchill for this reason) and by many Americans (who were also conscripted to fight overseas a little as allies to the Soviet Union that only General Patton opposed in public. Consequently, he was fired and had to die before the end of 1945 under suspicious circumstances, but he still managed to say, “We fought on the wrong side” and “We have just annihilated the most advanced culture in the world.”).

The Anschluss of Austria was a result of a popular vote in which about 96% of Austrians voted (no mail-in votes or Dominion machines) for joining Germany, because they also wanted the same miracle to happen in Austria. The vote resembles the 2014 vote, when the residents of the Crimean Peninsula overwhelmingly voted for re-joining an economically-stable Russia instead of staying within the grasps of one of the most corrupt regimes in the world that only had the Crimea, because Khrushchev never considered Ukraine a foreign country and annexed the Crimea to Ukraine in 1954 as an inconsequential administrative move for probably no more reason than having one more drink than he could hold hold.

For good measure, Hitler also re-conquered German-majority territories from Czechoslovakia and Poland that the WW1 “Peace Treaty of Paris” generously gave away to the two countries in order to weaken Germany), the latter of which earned him a declaration of war by France and Britain (which started WW2) for attacking an ally. The French and the Brits were not bothered a bit by Stalin taking the rest of Poland and magnanimously passed up on declaring war on the Soviet Union.

After creating the best Lebensraum Germans had ever experienced before, Hitler considered unionists and communists Soviet agents, so he had them deported to labor camps along with common criminals (a common practice in American penitentiaries these days), much in the was America’s WW2 ally, Stalin handled dissenters, that is, the few who were lucky enough to survive for their trip to the Gulags. Stalin also established an “Autonomous Jewish Territory” in 1928 in the neighborhood of Mongolia and China, where even the weather was not particularly friendly to those who insisted on living a long and happy life. That may have given Hitler the idea of “The Final Solution,” which was purportedly about deporting the Jewish population to Slavic lands after defeating the Soviet Union. In the meanwhile, he had criminals, communists, trade unionists, gypsies, and Jews deported to his labor camps (the hero of the movie “Shindler’s List” simply transported forced laborers to his factory, for which he was not-so-mysteriously disappeared after WW2, only to re-appear in a propaganda movie several decades later) that became slaughterhouses during the last year of WW2, when the Allies bombed out the supply lines and disease and famine took their toll. The deaths continued for months even after the liberation of the camps. What you don’t read about in the victors’ version of history is the 1.5-2 million German civilians, aged from 8 to 80, killed in open-air concentration camps by the French and the Americans, the 6-8 million German civilians killed in carpet bombing, the fact that the “Japs” were more than willing to surrender on condition that their Emperor would be left intact (ironically, eventually, he was) and the US, allied with the most prolofic mass murderer in history, decided to kill a few hundred thousand more civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki (okay, the Japs were not exactly nice in China, the Philipines, or Korea, either), the only two truly functional gas chambers were built by the Soviets in 1946, the Soviet genocide of tens of thousands of Polish officers, the fact that Anne Franks “diary” was written by her father, and she was treated in the camp hospital (hardly something one would do who wants to kill of all Jews), the snake-oil salesman’s ruse, who established the Wiesenthal Center and invented six million, while doing a lot of disservice to real Jews, the wiesely Ellie Wiesel, who has never been in a camp, but received a Nobel Prize for Literature, while maintaining that “certain things are true, even if they never happened,” the Israeli rabbi, who said that the H* is fiction, but a good one, the fate of Rudolph Hess (who flew to Britain in order to negotiate peace so that the communist threat would be defeated, and was miraculously kep alive there in prison for a few decades), the concentration camps in the US for Japanese-Americans, and the fact that Nuremberg was a kangaroo trial was a big-time show by the victors, whose policy was directed by the same monsters who are now hell-bent to get rid of 19 out of 20 people on the planet.

After the last two years, do you still believe in any official narratives?

Please, do NOT start a discussion about historic revisionism, because even doubting certain parts of WW2 is now punishable by prison sentences in 18 countries, with Canada becoming the 19th. There is no point in discussing something that people are forbidden to talk about.

What I would like to start a discussion about is, however, not illegal to talk about:

I am finding it an irreconcilable contradiction that Hitler expelled central bankers and still accepted their money after that, at least according to quite a few narratives about the era. What happened? Where was his money from?

Please, enlighten me.

This is a crucial question, because it is the central banks and the global banking conglomerate that is holding the knife at the throat of humanity:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt

The only escape from the death row would be to start a new currency that is coming from the people.

