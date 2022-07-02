When all events seem to drive the world towards the same end, it is time for conjecturing. Most human “knowledge” is based on that sort of thing for the erudite (simple folks tend to use analogies only), anyway, because there is hardly ever enough reliable information to judge things reliably.

Here is a list substantiating that the “covid”-craze and everything that came with it didn’t start yesterday.

The country has been hijacked over several years, and the process is marked by ominous milestone events and processes. The following list is only an appetizer:

1865 (the War of Northern Aggression forced immigrants to fight for the rule of the same people who are running the show now); conscription of the poor was also introduced;

1871 The US government becomes a corporation;

1913 The Federal Reserve Act granted the exclusive right to the private bank to issue USD at the taxpayer's expense, easily amounting to the greatest heist in history.

The same year, the IRS was founded in order to collect the money from the taxpayer that the Fed loans to the government at an interest;

1929 It turned out that the financial manipulations of the inside players who owned the country can make it or break it by controlling the money flow; after the Stock Market collapsed, the multitude of bankruptcies resulted in one of the most decisive concentrations of power ever;

1933 People were ordered to submit their gold to the state, which demonstrated that they are not much more than assets for the state; those, who kept their possessions were risking asset confiscation and prison sentences, if they wanted to use their gold on the black market and/or an informant reported the case. Even today, when central banks pile up gold reserves, the gold doesn’t belong to the taxpayer;

1941 The US places Japan under a blockade, forcing it to provoke the US into entering WW2 by attacking the obviously-poorly-defended Pearl Harbor; concentration camps established for Japanese-Americans;

1945 The US drops two nuclear bombs (that may have been “only” huge incendiary bombs, but were devastating enough to pass for nuclear) on an already-defeated Japan, whose only condition to surrender was that the Emperor would not be touched;

1950s The first witch-hunts, although Soviet agents did exist, their numbers were inconsequential; in fact, it was the US government that allied itself with Stalin during WW2 against an enemy that was against the communist ideology and desperately tried to make peace with Britain, where a sadistic pervert boozer was the Prime Minister, who received a generous daily supply of exquisite French champagne from the war’s globalist financiers. The McCarthy witch-hunt served the purpose of setting up agencies that spied on Americans by inventing an internal threat that, at the time, mostly comprised of “communists” (who participated in the trade union movement simply for living wages) and of “scientists,” many of whom had been imported during Operation Paperclip, and conducted life-altering or even life-ending experiments on humans in secret operations, and the centralization of unaccountable power started through three-letter agencies;

Korea and Vietnam (and later Iraq and Afghanistan) proved that the MIC simply wanted to spend taxpayer’s money on wars that didn’t do anything for Americans;

1960s Women were forced into working for wages; racial, religious, and political divisions were fueled; Mind Control experiments flourished, whose most prominent example was Lee Harvey Oswald in the RFK assassination, but by now, have reached near perfection: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/from-mind-control-to-selective-killings;

1963 As a result of the JFK assassination, it turned out that politics and the Presidency are only for a show;

1971 The start of fiat money, when the gold standard was abandoned and the Petrodollar took over; is there a grain of gold now in Fort Knox?: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/where-is-americas-gold-and-why-does;

1980s Combatant feminism became dominant with “Women’s Studies” departments established at otherwise-respectable universities (which ceased to be respectable altogether once they introduced Critical Race Theory, enforced the convid injections, and created “safe zones”); the controlled demolition of US public education was accelerated by eliminating Civics and adjusting the levels to the dumbest youngsters in history, born to and mistreated by the junkie generation;

1994 Overnight, people’s bank accounts were turned into unsecured loans issued by the account owners to the bank; if all banks folded al at once, the FDIC could cover about 50 cents of each 100 dollars;

2000s - Present (FEMA camps established in increasing numbers for Americans with generous supplies of coffins and body bags and no evacuation plans; by, now there are about 800 of them, with an average capacity of about 20k);

2020 With the “covid” scam, when the executive branch started exercising legislative powers; The Freedom of Speech was suspended and has been constantly attacked ever since; the states, the Federal Government, and corporations exercise unconstitutional powers; biological males in women’s sports and drag-queen “story hours” in kindergartens forced people to realize how powerless they are and, stunningly make them formally accept the most grotesque distortions in the image of a human being ever presented in any culture. After all, people who submit to stupidity or to evil lose their self-esteem and become more impressionable, more pliable, and easier to boss around.

What is the Law of the Land?

