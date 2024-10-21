On June 19, 1953, two executions were carried out at Sing Sing, a maximum-security prison near New York City. Two prisoners, a 35-year-old American Jew and his 37-year-old wife went to the death chamber one at a time. The husband, whose cell was closer to the room housing the prison’s electric chair, went first — so his wife wouldn’t have to see him pass through the corridor.

The following are my follow-up thoughts about the A-bombs in Japan, 1945, being fake. Let me thank my friend, Proton Magic, for the sources.

Did they tell the Soviets that nuclear bombs did not exist? Well, they still don’t seem to exist. Initially, my impression was that the theory is fine. Also, I knew that whatever the public knows is 10-20 years behind the actual situation. Still, there are quite a few details to consider.

The following document is being speedily removed from the Internet, but you can still download it. The virtual impossibility of an explosion in outlined on pp. 28-36:

For more links, check out

These sources clearly demonstrate that the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were fake nukes, somewhat resembling the MOB (“mother of bombs”) in Afghanistan. Nuclear science, however, offers more details, suggesting that nuclear fission and fusion equally constitute psyops for the general population to be held at bay by fear, kind of the way people have been threatened with the nonexistent “viruses” for several decades, and became mind-bogglingly docile during The Great Plandemic of 2020 (caused by new 5G installations AND the people themselves).

Slow and controlled use of nuclear power seems to be possible in reactors. After all, the US has been using “depleted Uranium warheads” for several decades. It’s worth noticing that while people are lured into buying iodine, the nuclear waste from US reactors actually contains Plutonium, too, and iodine is as good against that as peeing on a house fire…

However, it deserves significant attention that Billy, the Goat, is starting up the failed nuclear plant in Pennsylvania that went down the way of Chernobyl in 1979 seven years before the Soviet disaster (that may have been intentional, just like Fukushima):

Why does the pile of dangerous toxic heap deserve another chance? For one, people in the area have probably been sentenced to death by their globalist masters already (people who live near high-voltage power lines or oil refineries also get a lot sicker than those who don’t), and number two, allegedly, the global AI operation seems to need more power! As I was not born yesterday, let me express my doubts. Nanocomputing can operate even from the target’s bioelectricity, and such computers have been around since 2012, so chances are, it’s the global targeting system that needs more power. People must die one way or another, don’t they? Just think about all those “useless eaters”!

If I want to remain consistent about the long-term globalist worldwide takeover, I must insist that the Soviet Union was also part of the plan.

Were the Rosenbergs, for some mysterious reason, selected to take the rap for the Soviets being aware of the nuclear psyop? After all, the appearance of the threat of a nuclear war had to be maintained in both countries, because a population is easier to govern, if they are “united” against a (usually fake) enemy. Why the Rosenbergs? Did they step on the wrong foot or touched a nerve in Lalaland, where “the wild things are,” that is, the true globalists, reside? The Rosenberg circus also backed up the McCarthy era of communist witch hunt (1945-1954). The very word, “communist” is barely more than a cuss word, so it excels for propaganda use, just like the term of endearment, “Nazi.” After all, who is a “communist”? If it’s applied to those who want to take everything from those who have worked for it and give it to freeloaders, then chances are, you won’t find too many, except the freeloaders themselves (who, as a result, are allowed to “vote”). On the other hand, if you believe that a worker deserves a fair wage, you might be labeled as such. Even the Torah/Old Testament contains the instructions that workers deserve fair wages, so in this sense, Judaism may have been the first “communist” movement. Instead, these days belong to the tax donkeys, debt slaves, and indebted governments that used “their” countries and their people’s assets as collateral for loans that can never be repaid. In comparison with today’s indebtedness, even in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt, there was periodical debt forgiveness was practiced (until it wasn’t, but at least they didn’t use fiat currencies as the globalists are these days), so nobody was allowed to be forced into debt slavery for longer than a certain amount of time, which tended to be seven years. These days, whole countries are, and they don’t stand a chance against the interest charged after loans (e.g. only the interest on the US government’s debt amount to about all its revenue), because the money charges as interest accumulates, which, besides irresponsible government spending, further accelerates inflation, inevitably leading to the eventual destruction of the USD. That, of course, also marks the last stage of the current form of western “civilization.”

So, why did the Rosenbergs die? On the news, somebody had to die, because the fakery of the explosions in Japan was gaining space, and the public had to learn that some news must be preserved, no matter what. On the other hand, as everything in politics is only a show, my first reaction to the question, “Why did they die?” is, “Did they?”