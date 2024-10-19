This is an updated version of my previous post from November 13, 2023.

The vast majority of crimes do not involve firearms. The worst crimes are not even discovered and certainly don’t result in indictment, because they are committed by the same people who make and enforce laws.

Why the “Nazis”?

When I lived in Germany at the end of the 1970s, Hitler’s popularity hadn’t waned, although it became manifest only after a certain number of beers consumed by the pub-dwelling male subjects of the US puppet state. After that, it took me several decades to realize that the history I had been instructed to remember had little to do with actual historic events.

Perhaps most importantly, I learned about the otherwise ancient strategy of blaming the victim, which has been happening in the world since the emergence of the human race. These days, doctors are using invented names for misidentified conditions that often insinuate that the illness is due to the patient’s weakness, genetics (when you are exposed to the same toxins as your parents are, you can be easily identified and “genetically defective,” and to make matters worse, some of the toxins do alter human genes…), or poor habits. Politicians blame the electorate for electing the wrong people, as if voting mattered. Teachers who cannot teach tell you that “those students” are lacking the will and the ability to acquire anything that even remotely resembles knowledge. They don’t seem to realize that it is their first job to find out what kind of knowledge is valuable for their students, and start from there…

During the plandemic, if you paid a little attention, you must have witnessed the evidence that your “leaders” had been selected by those who despise you, and the media owned by the same people who control the worldwide money flow are out there to get you out of business and out of these coordinates, blaming you for spoiling the air, the water, and the soil, because you dare to be alive. It has become illegal to have rights. They want to subdue, dehumanize, and subject everyone to a slave system with their central-bank-issued digital currencies that, just like the current fiat currencies worldwide, carry no intrinsic value.

Hollywood and Broadway productions about WW2 and National-Socialist Germany have been thriving on legends created in the aftermath of the war, while expanding and confirming them. Institutions have been founded and memorials erected in memory of mythical events that never happened, while staying silent of the mass murders and other atrocities committed by the victors even after the war.

The Germans indicted during the kangaroo trial in Nuremberg were completely defenseless (only two of the defendants’ testicles were intact by the time) against mostly trumped-up charges or actions committed by the victors just the same, and their helplessness turned them into ideal targets for the projections of the globalist clique’s never-ending crimes. While there have been plenty of invented enemies since then, the official presentation of the “Nazis” seems to contain most of the terrible acts committed by the winners’ globalist handlers, which makes the analysis of their case an efficient revelation of the crime lords’ incessant activities against the people all over the world.

What are the main allegations against Nazi Germany?

Here are a few. I’ll check them against facts and against the victors’ deeds in a moment:

Hitler started the war. He wanted to rule the world. He wanted to kill off all Jews, gays, communists, and Gypsies. His doctors experimented on prisoners. The Germans massacred POWs.

How much water do these accusations carry?

Most of the following details are documented, and some of them simply stand to reason.

WW2 was started, when France and Britain declared war on Germany for “attacking an ally,” while the truth was that Hitler’s troops were simply reoccupying German-majority areas in the region. The matching western part of Poland that had been annexed to Poland after WW1 were invaded, because the Poles refused to re-negotiate the borders. The French and the Brits didn’t declare war on Stalin, who took the rest of Poland. That alone can tell you more than enough about the globalists’ reach even at that time. Hitler must have been truly insane, if he believed he could rule the world, but there is no sign of such an objective. He only restored pre-WW1 borders and reacted to the British and the French declaration of war on Germany. As a token of his peaceful intent, he allowed the evacuation of the 338 thousand British soldiers at Dunkirk, which the agents in Britannica are still calling a “miracle” instead of giving Hitler credit. He attacked the Soviet Union only after Stalin concentrated a huge attacking force at Germany’s border, and his invasion probably saved Europe from being overrun by the Soviets. Hitler was anything but insane. Under his rule, central bankers were kicked out of Germany, a flourishing economy was developed in a matter of three years, and average folks enjoyed living standards they couldn’t have dreamed up on their own. All this with only one in ten Germans being party members. What is referred to as concentration camps or “death camps,” were actually labor camps. Due to labor shortages caused by draft, the inmates became integrated into industrial production, so it was not in the interest of the Germans to kill their slaves. The camps were started up as prison camps for common criminals first, for communists after that, and finally Jews were added. The largest shipment of Jews, about 140 thousand, were interned in February, 1944, and many of them survived, while the six million victims, invented later by a con man, Wiesenthal, doesn’t even add up. Although it’s bad taste to discuss the numbers, they are mandated for everyone to accept, because even questioning them can result in a prison sentence in 19 countries (the last one to join the flock was Canada; so much about the Freedom of Speech). There is literally no evidence of gas chambers (the only two functional ones were built by the Soviets after WW2) or a program to exterminate what was not even a race, but an unidentifiable mixture of religion and cultural tradition. Anne Frank, for one, was treated in the camp hospital for typhus that was spreading because the “Allies” had bombed the supply lines and the camps were running out of potable water and medicine. You don’t try to treat a child of a group of people whom you are about to exterminate, and if wiping out Jewry had been the objective, “German efficiency” would have had at least four years to accomplish the task… Anne Franks famous memoir was written (probably by her father) with a ballpoint pen that was not invented until 1950. After the Allies bombed down the supply lines and the water towers, most of the real victims of the labor camps died of illness and starvation near the end of the war and kept dying for several months even after their “liberation.” (Some of the “historic” photos seem to have been taken of German prisoners…) The labor camps were run by the criminals at first, but the communists took over after a while, because they were cooperating and were used to being organized. Strangely, they are hardly ever mentioned among the victims, perhaps because they were the ones who distributed most of the goods in the camps, and made sure they gave themselves enough. Experimenting on prisoners and on the general public goes back at least as much as the mandatory and deadly smallpox “vaccines” in the fourth quarter of the 19th century. Since then, many governments have been conducting experiments on their own people, and the US apparently respected the “Nazi” achievements enough to import the German scientists, including medical doctors, during Operation Paperclip after WW2. That doesn’t relieve the inhumane German practitioners from responsibility, but the only reason why they are singled out is that it deflects popular attention from the same thing going on in many places, including in the U.S., ever since. The “Allies,” executed German POWs in the “fog of war” and even after it, when they simply massacred all the guards after “liberating” the labor camps (who were left behind by the retreating Germans only in order to prevent the prisoners from massacring each other for supplies or for other reasons), sometimes torturing them to death. The following represents a cautious approach to the topic:

As I mentioned before, shortly before Germany’s surrender, the camp guards had been left behind in order to prevent the sick and starving prisoners from killing each other. While there is no evidence of Germans committing mass murder, about three million Germans were starved to death on purpose during the three years following WW2, and another 1.5-2 million, aged from 8 to 80, were starved or left to die of disease in crammed French and American open-air concentration camps; well, not quite, because some of them were used, in an American officer’s words, for “target practice.” Including carpet bombing non-industrial targets, the total number of German civilian losses amounted to 7-8 million. So much about “war crimes.”

Blaming “the Jews” works either way

The fact that doubting unproven allegations can mean a prison sentence in 19 countries, can lead a number of people to blame “the Jews,” who are supposed to be so powerful that they can carry out even such an international imposition on theoretically independent countries. However, it’s part of a setup by the globalists, who also target other patsy groups. It’s a win-win situation for the mass-murdering global criminals:

If the official story is accepted by the people, the globalists win, because Hitler and his merry band must take the rap for WW2 and all its horrors, which imprints trails of blood into people’s imagination, while successfully pointing to someone else for the terrible things humans are capable of and the globalists are increasingly engaged in through their enablers, enforcers, and their paid or intimidated agents’ handlers on the path to “Build Back Better.” Destruction comes first. If the story is rejected by the majority, “the Jews” are blamed by the masses, although there is no such thing as a united prominent group of “Jews,” and there are plenty of disagreements between the groups they do have. The real culprits, again, remain invisible, while doing as they wish.

Invented enemies distract public attention from the real criminals

Basically, “the Jews” are used as patsies, while some of them are granted the power to run much of the media and Hollywood, making them highly visible as a group of “conspirators,” whose fault is to keep together, which is what any other tribe would do in their stead. I.T. managers from India, for example, nearly exclusively hire their countrymen, preferably from the caste of the Brahmin, but it would be “discrimination” to note that, just like it’s “antisemitism” to notice the disproportionate participation of Jews in most fields that involve money and/or power.

“The Jews,” however, are not the only potential scapegoats. Add Jesuits, Freemasons, Catholics, Zionists, and all kinds of secret and not-so-secret societies and organizations to the mix, with each of them possessing some of the characteristics they can be blamed for, and the resulting confusion provides ideal grounds for the gaslighting of common folks. Some of the secret societies do wield enormous power. The rest of the groups are certainly infiltrated by globalist agents and their high leaderships have been compromised, as it happens to be the case with 33rd-degree Masons. Their lower ranks still remain irrelevant, except for a few are aspirants for future leadership. Most of the rest are misguided useful idiots. The hijacked Roman Catholic church, in the meanwhile, enthusiastically supports the milestones of Agenda 2030.

The real organizers of the worldwide power grab and the depopulation agenda remain in hiding. Only their public players like Schwab, Bill Gates, and all politicians appear in public. Such agents definitely contribute to the demise of humanity, but the ultimate threat is in the hands of their handlers, who have managed to remain nameless, and the only certainty about them is that they are using the global money flow to control and own governments, economies, production and distribution, popular culture, and the mass media at a global scale. It’s unclear if the central bankers are only middlemen or the mass murderers themselves, but I would say only a few out of the latter participate actively in the plan and it’s only a hobby for them. They will lean back in their deck chairs on their self-sustaining islands, sipping on 120-year-old Dom Perignon, and enjoy the satellite broadcasts of people being killed off by famine, disease, private armies, foreign “peacekeepers,” or perhaps doing the favor of lowering the population on their own volition.

The globalists are creating “enemies” after their own image

The myths of lampshades made of human skin and soap out of human cadavers have been revoked even by Israeli politicians, but they remain in living memory as monuments of vivid imagination exercised by those who had to invent a crime in order to be able to assign the blame. Sometimes I wonder if those people committed such horrible acts themselves…

Everyone must notice that whoever is publically assigned the role of “the enemy,” is usually assumed to be guilty of the very same crimes that the globalists have been committing for well over a hundred years. Here is how that applies to the accusations against Nazi Germany. The globalists

constantly start and finance wars, create famines, inflation, regime changes, weaponize “healthcare” and even comestibles; already rule over the world, but desire total control; want to get rid of the “useless eaters” and all potential enemies. Even veterans are now listed among “potential terrorists,” possibly because they have figured out what’s going on; train and finance “doctors” who sicken and kill their patients, patients who are held prisoner by the “healthcare” system. In the globalists’ “final solution,” only a select few of cyborg slaves will be allowed to survive, but only as long as these dehumanized victims fulfill their functions in the technocratic system. Killing people is either part of their depopulation agenda or is considered collateral damage in the realization of their plan.

By the end of Stalin’s rule, about 60 million people were missing in the Soviet Union, but there was no indictment, no “Nuremberg,” no criminal court for Soviet war crimes and mass murders before and after the war, which makes one wonder about the true nature of the anticommunist ideology in the post-WW2 era.

Missing the target

Name-calling is one of the trolling techniques, because it prevents any further discussion or consideration of the subject in question. These days, “Nazi” is only a cuss word that fills this role. Using the term “Nazi” only displays the speaker’s frightening level of ignorance of history, the inability or unwillingness to see current events as they are, or it signals the success of personal conditioning, intimidation, or wilful manipulative efforts.

Blaming the victim has been often used in Islam expansionism in history: https://thestoryofmohammed.blogspot.com/ The US has been “fighting” all kinds of, mostly invented, “enemies” in the last hundred-plus years, spreading “democracy,” I suppose. Recently, its powers have been directed against its own citizenry: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-united-disgracedom-of-america

I would be interested in the number of “camp survivors” signing up to receive reparations from Germany after WW2, because it would demonstrate a few things. National Public Radio reports that in 2023, 1.4 billion dollars are still being paid out to H* “survivors,” whose lowest age, by any sensible estimate, must be over 90: https://www.npr.org/2023/06/15/1182428154/germany-holocaust-survivors-payment-1-4-billion-nazi-victims

For more and for sources (check the comments, too): https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-everything-fake https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-little-alternative-history https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/reading-for-june-19th

Zionism does have the objective of restoring Israel, but the Messiah handing all power into Jewish hands is rooted in orthodox Judaism; the two are often mingled, but are not the same. As for “Jewish identity,” am I Jewish? Based on my father’s heritage (even he didn’t know his parents were descendants of Jewish converts, who got baptized in 1918), I would be possibly good enough for the labor camps, but definitely insufficient to be accepted by orthodox Jews (“only the mother is certain”): https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-is-jewish