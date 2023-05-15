Oh, dear, even the foundations are crumbling.
The Law of the Land?
If you ask even a semi-literate person what the Law of the Land is, chances are, the answer would be, “The Constitution.” When you ask them to give you a few examples of their constitutional rights, the answer usually falls short and contains only two or three entries. When you ask them where they can exercise the highest amount of power, silence ensues. During my academic teaching, only about one in 300 knew that it was jury duty, because all of a sudden, they become the law, and if the law is unfair, they have the right to change it, despite the judge’s usual admonition that precedes deliberations that tells them to judge only if the law has been broken, and disregard the question whether the law is fair. That very behavior by the judge is unconstitutional, but understandable, because lawyers (or at least their paralegals) have to re-learn the law after every single runaway jury, unless the decision is overturned on appeal:
The Supreme Court, whose members are nominated by people who are usurping their power to begin with, can pass verdicts in constitutional cases, assuming it is willing to take the case. More often than not, it is not. Even if it is and it makes the constitutionally-correct decision, it usually takes years until it does so, and the damage was irreversibly done a long time ago.
Your rights have been outlawed
The (un)Patriot(ic) Act was passed by the same legislators after hardly any of them read it, perhaps because it is more than 300 pages, perhaps because they were not given enough time to read it, or perhaps because they knew it wouldn’t make a difference. Either way, it did away with most “constitutional” rights “in your protection,” it has been recently confirmed, and it is still in effect, although most people with a brain know by now that its cause was a false flag whose objective was exactly to pass this travesty that effectively perpetuates a situation that is only a notch down from martial law:
Any chance to repeal it and send the criminals to retire where they belong?
Legal “scholars” tended to agree that “vaccine” mandates are constitutional, directly ignoring that viral infection and transmission have never been proven:
“Emergency powers” negate most constitutional rights, anyway. They were in effect for three years and have been only suspended even after it turned out that there has never been a “virus” to substantiate them; even Pfizer’s former vice president acknowledges that by now:
It’s illegal to demand your rights
Despite the apocalyptic number of victims to the “covid” fraud, none of the perpetrators have been made responsible. How far can the globalist freaks be indicted?
People seem to be happily mesmerized, while watching the show:
In the meanwhile, common folks are force-fed the criminal enterprise of “democracy”:
If legislators cared for the people, they would have found the “covid” mandates unconstitutional:
Instead of demanding what is rightfully theirs, most people obediently lined up:
The cornerstone of “you will own nothing” is based on property taxes:
Legislators could free their electorate from the dominion of people virtually renting what they theoretically own:
My property tax has just been raised by 50 percent, and there was no new development here that would have warranted such an increase.
My property tax alone ensures that I am property:
Or, shall I state, government asset?
During the last 100+ years, my ancestors and I have been groomed and trained to be owned and accept that it is illegal to protest our condition:
You have the right to do what you can
Whatever happens in courts, is mostly up to the judge, who can allow or disallow testimonies and evidence. Juries are carefully selected to the point that they often ensure the outcome. Jury trials are few and far between (about 2% in federal courts), anyway, and mandatory sentences further limit the power of the jury:
Wishing for constitutional rights by now is considered a subversion, so only a few judges dare to support someone who is considered a domestic t*ist by the govt and the media.
You can still be free in your personal decisions
and your actions can also be free, no matter how limited they are. Surrender is not an option:
Very comprehensive posting! In your prior one you mention Sun Tzu and his teaching that; "If you fight your enemy using the enemy's rules, you are guaranteed to lose." You were very accurate there.
So while we are on the topic of "The Law," lets remember what Fredric Bastiat says of the "purpose" for the law: "An instrument through which a select few can commit plunder against Individual Sovereignty." His small book called "The Law" written in 1850's predicted the world we are living in today.
So the remedy should reflect knowledge of both the purpose and nature of expectation of "Justice." What I mean is: "stop blindly trusting and following a 'legal system' that serves itself at your expense." I've declared Individual Sovereignty, but it would mean nothing to these presumptuous ass hats that write laws under the capitol dome. At this point, they should know that I do not recognized their authority anymore and I don't recognized the power of "mandates," either.
They wrote the UN- patriot ACT a year before the 9 11 so called "attacks;" just like Larry Silverstein the owner of the Trade Center site went out and got extensions of 1.5 billion dollar insurance coverage per building on that site; he did this approx 9 months before the 9 11 "false flag." Everything that happens with government is PLANNED.
Everyone is Individually Sovereign; there is nobody above you, there is nobody below you. Arbitrary Hierarchy is unnatural, it is a crime against the truth.
"No law is sacred except that of my own nature, all that I must do is all that concerns me, NOT what the people think." Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Stunning how so few people still don't understand that we are lawless and post-constitutional now...captured, poisoned and compromised on every front. It will take a bloody revolution to get any of our rights back. And if and when we should ever muster the courage to try to do so, we will be facing millions of foreign color-revolution mercenaries that are invading and flooding into the country as I type, and they will not hesitate to take Americans out. It is the deep state's blood-sacrifice orgasm to deploy their disposable army...BO/Soros' private army...they're here.
I was going to suggest that we all learn Mandarin, but I'm not sure there's enough time...