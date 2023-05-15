Oh, dear, even the foundations are crumbling.

The Law of the Land?

If you ask even a semi-literate person what the Law of the Land is, chances are, the answer would be, “The Constitution.” When you ask them to give you a few examples of their constitutional rights, the answer usually falls short and contains only two or three entries. When you ask them where they can exercise the highest amount of power, silence ensues. During my academic teaching, only about one in 300 knew that it was jury duty, because all of a sudden, they become the law, and if the law is unfair, they have the right to change it, despite the judge’s usual admonition that precedes deliberations that tells them to judge only if the law has been broken, and disregard the question whether the law is fair. That very behavior by the judge is unconstitutional, but understandable, because lawyers (or at least their paralegals) have to re-learn the law after every single runaway jury, unless the decision is overturned on appeal:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-law-of-the-land

The Supreme Court, whose members are nominated by people who are usurping their power to begin with, can pass verdicts in constitutional cases, assuming it is willing to take the case. More often than not, it is not. Even if it is and it makes the constitutionally-correct decision, it usually takes years until it does so, and the damage was irreversibly done a long time ago.

Your rights have been outlawed

The (un)Patriot(ic) Act was passed by the same legislators after hardly any of them read it, perhaps because it is more than 300 pages, perhaps because they were not given enough time to read it, or perhaps because they knew it wouldn’t make a difference. Either way, it did away with most “constitutional” rights “in your protection,” it has been recently confirmed, and it is still in effect, although most people with a brain know by now that its cause was a false flag whose objective was exactly to pass this travesty that effectively perpetuates a situation that is only a notch down from martial law:

Any chance to repeal it and send the criminals to retire where they belong?

Legal “scholars” tended to agree that “vaccine” mandates are constitutional, directly ignoring that viral infection and transmission have never been proven:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/are-vaccine-mandates-constitutional

“Emergency powers” negate most constitutional rights, anyway. They were in effect for three years and have been only suspended even after it turned out that there has never been a “virus” to substantiate them; even Pfizer’s former vice president acknowledges that by now:

https://thenewamerican.com/there-was-no-virus-says-the-former-vice-president-of-pfizer/

It’s illegal to demand your rights

Despite the apocalyptic number of victims to the “covid” fraud, none of the perpetrators have been made responsible. How far can the globalist freaks be indicted?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-far-can-you-expect-the-globalist

People seem to be happily mesmerized, while watching the show:

In the meanwhile, common folks are force-fed the criminal enterprise of “democracy”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-about-democracy

If legislators cared for the people, they would have found the “covid” mandates unconstitutional:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-fallacy-of-saving-lives

Instead of demanding what is rightfully theirs, most people obediently lined up:

The cornerstone of “you will own nothing” is based on property taxes:

Legislators could free their electorate from the dominion of people virtually renting what they theoretically own:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/eminent-domain

My property tax has just been raised by 50 percent, and there was no new development here that would have warranted such an increase.

My property tax alone ensures that I am property:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/are-you-a-slave

Or, shall I state, government asset?

During the last 100+ years, my ancestors and I have been groomed and trained to be owned and accept that it is illegal to protest our condition:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training

You have the right to do what you can

Whatever happens in courts, is mostly up to the judge, who can allow or disallow testimonies and evidence. Juries are carefully selected to the point that they often ensure the outcome. Jury trials are few and far between (about 2% in federal courts), anyway, and mandatory sentences further limit the power of the jury:

https://www.injusticewatch.org/news/2021/disappearing-jury-trials-study/

Wishing for constitutional rights by now is considered a subversion, so only a few judges dare to support someone who is considered a domestic t*ist by the govt and the media.

You can still be free in your personal decisions

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-solved-the-question-of-free

and your actions can also be free, no matter how limited they are. Surrender is not an option:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/surrender-is-for-slaves-but-you-cannot