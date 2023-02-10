Hell is a place in which everybody gets what they want irrespective of the needs of others. Does the Earth qualify?

Aristotle considered democracy the most despicable form of government, because it is rule by the mob. You may have noticed that the majority is just about always wrong, yet in a “democracy,” they can force their will on the minority. I remember being totally frustrated about the dilemma until I read the Constitution, which allows for equal representation of all states in the Senate and (theoretically) inalienable natural rights that cannot be voted away. Well, most of those “rights” are now gone, not because anyone voted for that sort of thing, but because elite-financed elections and voting machines made sure that the sponsored political puppets would vote for everything the Cabal tells them to vote for, including a state of medical emergency in a year (2020), when fewer-than-usual people died, and it is still in effect. Of course, the (Un)Patriot(ic) Act takes the cake in recent history, although the largest heist in the world dates back to December 24, 1913, when the “elected” legislators granted exclusive privilege to a private bank, the Federal Reserve, to issue the USD as a form of debt owed by the people (accordingly, federal income tax was introduced as well) to be spent by paid-off government officials and to be paid back by the citizens at an interest.

Moreover, people are being treated as government assets in all countries, and they comply:

It has also become a commonplace to say that

if voting mattered, people would not be allowed to vote (allegedly Mark Twain); it doesn’t matter how you vote, what matters is who counts the votes (Stalin); once poor people can vote for subsidies from the taxpayer, it’s game over, because people will not have the incentive to work.

All this seems to put a conclusive end to the illusion of “representative government” and goes well beyond asking people what they want. They are usually herded like cattle and seem to be quite content with their situation.

Only a few people know that in the revered Athenian “democracy,” about 70 percent of the people were slaves and in Sparta, they were even forced to fight. Aristotle held that only those who are willing and able to put up a fight for their freedom deserve it. Strangely, that coincides with a Thomas Jefferson’s maxim that “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” I' am afraid that this time, if such a thing would ever occur, both sides will fully bleed out.

What makes matters worse is that all civilizations had the same structure

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/apocalypse-now

The timetable has also been always the same: from tribal to a concentration of power that eventually led to total annihilation or, in a better scenario, absorption into another culture that still had not advanced to the final stage in self-destruction:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/extinction-level-event

So, what would be a good next step to prevent the self-annihilation of the human race. As for forms of governments, I had a discussion with Gary D. Barnett:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/statism-anarchism-or-something-else

Aristotle thought that the best form of government is ruled by a “good king,” but he also considered the option that such a ruler might not be all that good. Either way, a single ruler is the most transparent form of government.

The scam of “democracy”

Democracy is certainly the most corrupt form of government and the least transparent one, but the most infuriating part is that people believe that their votes count, so they vote. As a result, they can be told they have a representative government, because it is they, who voted for it. In return, their money is copiously spent without any control or restraint.

People must realize that once they enter the voting booth, they sign away their inalienable natural rights. State and government workers are better paid than the demure and fully-ignored masses, so they tend they vote in order to keep their privileges. Many inconsequential people think that their votes would make a difference, so they vote. Others hope that this time a miracle would happen, which neatly exemplifies (purportedly) Einstein’s (the widely-promoted Freemason is not one of my favorites, but this quote, whether he said or not, holds water) definition of insanity (“doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”). Some voters trust the acumen of “experts” and truly believe that government honestly does its best for them, which represents a level of naiveté that far surpasses the one needed for Einstein’s definition. Although I never vote, prior to the 2020 presidential elections I counted that at least six votes would be submitted under my name, but what the heck, what can you do in a country where even the dead can vote and if that doesn’t work, Dominion machines and vote counters do the rest?

Voting only legitimizes government thuggery and corruption.

What form of government does the US have?

The MSM is telling you it’s a democracy, which is true only to the point of Aristotle’s opinion that democracy is the most despicable form of government. The US certainly has a stunningly reprehensible one.

Constitutionalists claim the US is a constitutional republic, which it true on paper, but it doesn’t match reality, especially manifestly since the (Un)Patriot(ic) Act has been in effect. Apart from the fact that the Articles of Confederation represented the best interest of the people, the current Constitution always allows the usurpers to change it or, simply bend, ignore, or openly break the rules they create as legislators for the peasants. Who said a piece of paper matters, anyway?

For comic relief, watch the following from the comedy, The Dictator (2012):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXxjSrfjGH4

Those, who pay a little more attention claim that the US is an oligarchy, which is, again, true, when one considers all the insider traders, cartels, monopolies, and revolving doors between corporate America and their supervising agencies, but it doesn’t explain the concerted, well-timed, and coordinated attack on the people all over the land during The Great Plandemic of 2020. The very fact that the “Patriot Act” keeps being renewed seems to prove that the US government is owned by a foreign power (to spice it up, you can find out that Washington, D.C. is not even American soil, and the government is an incorporation in the City of London).

Recently, the idea caught on that even the oligarchs are only tools and servants to a globalist oligarchy that controls the money flow and, therefore, controls just about everything worldwide. It seems quite safe to claim that the US has a globalist government that is unelected, but forced on the people, and does not represent the denizens of this pre-apocalyptic landscape.

After all, who cares what you want?