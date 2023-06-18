https://christiansfortruth.com/skeletal-remains-unearthed-of-150-english-children-worked-to-death-in-millworks-show-no-evidence-of-white-privilege/
Most people must be unaware that the last workhouse in Britain closed its door only in 1948. However, that was only one of the four versions of white slavery. If you have the time, the following 74 pages can give you details you probably haven’t known before. The document clearly demonstrates that the attitude the rich is representing to the poor didn’t start with today’s technocrats. It also shows man’s inconceivable and generously creative methods of imposing cruelty on their fellow humans. Finally, you can find out how white slavery preceded black slavery, how it was so debasing that later even black slaves looked down on poor whites even on the few who survived decades-long servitude and moved to desolate places to eke out a miserable existence. In fact, during the (un)Civil War, southern leaders had to travel under protection, because the white slaves and their descendants were ready to ambush them. You can find out how pious “Christians” were shedding tears for the black slaves, while ignoring the suffering of the white ones, always to find something to justify the cruelty:
https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/They-Were-White-And-They-Were-Slaves.pdf
The Random House Dictionary of the English Language defines servitude as “slavery or bondage of any kind.” The dictionary defines “bondage” as “being bound by or subjected to external control.” It defines “slavery” as “ownership of a person or persons by another or others.”
Based on this definition, everybody living in a “developed” country is a slave; treated as an asset, not as a person:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/care-to-fight-against-slavery
"White Priviledge" or "Manifest Destiny" or "White Man's Burden" may be more or less True as "something" put the European, Russian and later American Caucasians as a recent dominant race, that killed each other possibly more than they killed other races.
African Blacks whether in Africa or imported to other lands seem quite adept at killing as well. Asians and Arabs and Turks or other races and demographic homosaps All seem to enjoy killing each other.
Perhaps it's just a "Killing Priviledge" or a "Priviledge to Kill"
I think we can trace a single ruling caste, which happens to look fairly white but with notable facial characteristics that expose their difference. This caste over-ran most of the western world, starting with Europe, then moving on to the rest of the world. They tried to take over the far east, using their indentured white serfs, and succeeded for a while, until repulsed in recent times. There may be another ruling caste that has pretty much dominated Asia but I cannot identify it, if there is.
The rest of us - we humans - are now and always have been their slaves. The degree of the slavery entered my consciousness when I did my family genealogy, and found that my mother's line had been miners since at least the 1600s - and by miners I mean the slaves working down the mines (lead and coal), not the owners reaping the wealth. The lives of the men in particular were very short, but also the women and children who were forced down into the mines. I was shocked when I realised how brutally these good English folk, my ancestors, had been treated. It was slavery - under any other name, as they were committed to (ie owned by) zero hours contracts. If they were not given the work , or if they tried to rebel, they were imprisoned for not working. Catch 22.
I so resent the current black lives matter bullshit. The slavery of the 20th and 21st centuries may be less visible but it is still here. We are all in this together. I AM WHITE AND I AM AN INDIGENOUS PERSON. I am indigenous to the British Isles, my family having been enslaved since the Roman invasion. I would like land rights too!