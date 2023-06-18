https://christiansfortruth.com/skeletal-remains-unearthed-of-150-english-children-worked-to-death-in-millworks-show-no-evidence-of-white-privilege/

Most people must be unaware that the last workhouse in Britain closed its door only in 1948. However, that was only one of the four versions of white slavery. If you have the time, the following 74 pages can give you details you probably haven’t known before. The document clearly demonstrates that the attitude the rich is representing to the poor didn’t start with today’s technocrats. It also shows man’s inconceivable and generously creative methods of imposing cruelty on their fellow humans. Finally, you can find out how white slavery preceded black slavery, how it was so debasing that later even black slaves looked down on poor whites even on the few who survived decades-long servitude and moved to desolate places to eke out a miserable existence. In fact, during the (un)Civil War, southern leaders had to travel under protection, because the white slaves and their descendants were ready to ambush them. You can find out how pious “Christians” were shedding tears for the black slaves, while ignoring the suffering of the white ones, always to find something to justify the cruelty:

https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/They-Were-White-And-They-Were-Slaves.pdf

The Random House Dictionary of the English Language defines servitude as “slavery or bondage of any kind.” The dictionary defines “bondage” as “being bound by or subjected to external control.” It defines “slavery” as “ownership of a person or persons by another or others.”

Based on this definition, everybody living in a “developed” country is a slave; treated as an asset, not as a person:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/care-to-fight-against-slavery