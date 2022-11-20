That pertains to all enemies of the State: foreign and domestic.*

I suppose, the meme is a bit overdone; drones can do the job just the same.

You have been told it was your duty to make your life miserable for grandma:

In the meanwhile, grandma was being killed in the nursing home or ended up on the Remdesivir/ventilator protocol in a hospital after a fraudulent “test.” Of course, officially, she died of the invented illness, “covid,” either way:

After that, you were told it was your duty to die healthy:

These days, it doesn’t look like the authorities care anymore. They simply don’t have to:

For the elected and not-so-much elected dictators in the country, here is an exit to take off the road they have been following:

Of course, that will happen only in a fairy tale, but at least the exit is there!

* Some of my articles use Rays the Alarm’s memes. I heartily recommend his site for more fun: