How do you know that a politician is lying? His lips are moving. You can easily revert this to the lawyer’s joke; politicians, traditionally, have degrees in law…

June 10th marks the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s declaration of war against the national-security branch of the U.S. government in 1963. Less than a month later, he circumvented the private bank, the Federal Reserve that has been usurping the exclusive right to issue the USD in the form of debt at an interest to the US tax donkey; he issued USD on The Fourth of July, and not much later, he was gunned down like a mad dog. Do you still have any delusions regarding who killed him?

In retrospect, after WW1 and WW2, the Vietnam was just looks like another mode of annihilation for whites and blacks. The resulting psyop against the war “liberated” women and made sure traditional American culture, especially Christianity, was deteriorating. Wasn’t Lenin right about the best opposition, the one that “you lead yourself”?

Whose country is it, anyway?

Slavery is color-blind:

Fake hero

The following is from PM:

JFK ＆ Jumpin’ Jackie- Royal Fake Heroes

Both Jackie and JFK were fake heroes, the UA 93 “Lets Roll” guys on 9.11 were fake heroes, DJT getting ear-shot was a hero made up by media and intel agencies. Morrison was made into an anti-establishment hero along with many other 60s musicians groomed in CIA-infested Laurel Canyon near Los Angeles. Even Hitler was a made-up hero by being in prison and writing Mein Kampf (probably written by his handlers).

So was JFK’s just-shot corpse smiling because he’s gonna get an airport, a memorial, and a center for performing arts named after him? Nope, because that was not JFK, it was a Dallas policeman J.D. Tippit, er which side was Tippit?

Both his side burn slant angle and the nose shape in the autopsy look like Tippit not JFK.

Here we have a redacted low-down on Tippit:

Sideburn slant angle like the autopsy guy, not JFK. RIP J.D.

J. D. Tippit was the Dallas policeman murdered on November 22, 1963, 45-minutes after the shooting of JFK. Tippit’s murder was immediately pinned on Lee Harvey Oswald. Tippit as was described as having been shot the right temple, specifically the right temporal area, the very same region of the head where the fatal shot passed through President Kennedy…mere coincidence--that the man accused of killing both Tippit and JFK could shoot 2 people within 45 minutes of each other, within 4 miles of each other, one with a rifle from a high building and one with a handgun at short range (on the run), and inflict exactly the same type wound.

Tippit bore a remarkable resemblance to President Kennedy, so much so that HIS FRIENDS IN THE DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT USED TO RIB HIM AND CALL HIM ’JACK’ AND ’JFK’"… the report of FBI Special Agent Arthur Carter on the autopsy of Officer J. D. Tippit..I saw a remarkable similarity between Tippit diagrams and the wound I perceived in the purported JFK lateral x-ray. I realized that the lateral x-ray purported to be that of the late President might in fact be that of Officer J. D. Tippit.

👉So now you know that doubles can substitute for corpses not only the living. Nowadays I guess they can just make a humanoid manikin and photoshop it.

👉JFK’s stage role was to pump-up the hopes of the country to such a high and fabricated level that when he suddenly “died”, the mental devastation on the country was too much for them to protest the Vietnam tragedy (another war to hide population culling of some far-off country, and the damaging of yet another young U.S. generation). Can you believe the gullibility of generation after generation of young U.S. men willing to fight in war after war whose start is either so strange (like the Japanese would really bomb the U.S.?) , or has little purpose like Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and others.