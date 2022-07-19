Kissinger on Control

Nobody seems to emphasize that the Federal Reserve is a private bank with the exclusive right to issue USD since 1913. The money is issued as a “loan” to the taxpayers with an interest, while the money is distributed among friends and family:

Related public announcements usually leave out the part that any issued USD is a LOAN to the taxpayer, who has to pay an interest after the money. Even the bravest only want to “audit the Fed,” while it’s been robbing Americans blind in the last 109 years.

I left out that the collateral for the “loan” in the USA includes all the assets around, and the taxpayer is counted as one. I’ve seen such contracts...

I’m not sure how simple the explanation must be for people to understand that they are treated as assets... Or, shall I say, asses?

This is, by orders of magnitude, the largest theft in the history of the world. It’s okay to call it extortion or even racketeering. In order to secure the collection of the debt, the same year, 1913, another private company, the IRS was founded, along with the introduction of a 1% “temporary” federal income tax. Property taxes ensure that you are only renting whatever you delusionally think you own.

When it comes to legalizing the deal, which this time includes the plan to turn you into a GMO product, who is owned by the patent owners, it nicely fits into a long-term timetable:

The racket ensures full control over the nation’s money flow and, consequently, over the whole country, which is an integral segment of the global money flow that ensures full globalist control over governments all over the world.

You can count out popular resistance. People have been groomed to accept their status as slaves for a long time:

And the final phase was:

There is no sense of unity left:

People are divided in artful and innocuous-looking ways:

All this doesn’t mean you must give up:

