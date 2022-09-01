The humiliation and torture device, the muzzle, contained a couple of carcinogens as well as some graphenes. It created a Petri dish out of the wearer’s exhalation, resulting in sickness that came with “covid” symptoms. When the victims of the 1918 “pandemic” were exhumed for the purpose of determining their causes of death, it turned out 95% of them were victims of bacterial pneumonia, caused by the muzzles they were “required” to wear “in order to prevent transmission.” The study was co-authored by Fuxxi and was published on the NIH website in 2008.

It was clear from the beginning that the torture devices served multiple purposes. In 2020, even the appearance of a “pandemic” would not have been possible to secure without them. They also made people sick, gently adding to the number of those who came down with the non-existent “virus” during the times of massive 5G installations. Most importantly, the humiliation they caused ensured a nearly complete loss of self-respect that resulted in the creation of obedient masses.

How else can you explain that people are now putting up with the ever-more-oppressing acts by a phantom state that represents only its globalist overlords?

The last bastions of healthy eating that don’t comply with corporate-governmental control are now being eliminated:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-30-federal-government-raids-amish-farm-livestock-crops.html#

As a result of a pre-arranged fake show of an “armed conflict” in which all participants are accomplices in serving their global masters towards societal and economic collapse, Europeans believe that they can blame “the Russians” for food and energy shortages. They are obediently lining up for days to buy coal:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-31-polish-homeowners-face-freezing-to-death-come-winter.html

As I indicated in March, 2020, the muzzle was going to be only a first step towards further, even more damaging restrictions. Nobody listened; the lockdowns, the poisonous tests that also stole people’s DNA and occasionally injected them with the “covid vaccine,” and the lethal injections went on, but were barely challenged and to no avail.

Forget the 2020 “elections.” Listen to the traitorous announcements by the usurping powers:

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/24/did-joe-biden-threaten-american-gun-owners-with-f-15s-and-nuclear-weapons-n1456807

After all, according to the current administration, half of the country now qualifies as potential t*ists or “insurgents.”

***

Now, can you imagine that people would put up with the latest, even more debilitating, murderous, and paralyzing steps of the facade that is only meant to cover up the ensuing chaos the globalists are creating?

Even Obama praises the usefulness of the muzzles:

https://thepatriothill.com/left-news/2021/01/23/obama-claims-biden-won-because-people-wore-mask/

He must know what he is talking about!

***

Of course, after enough people have died, they will generously offer to save the leftover human dregs from total destruction in return for full compliance: