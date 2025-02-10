When is the US government going to register as a foreign agent?

As you know, I hardly ever mention the political circus, but this time, it deserves some attention.

The DOGE (“Department of Government Efficiency”) spectacle represents the heroic enterprise of convincing the masses that the Trump administration is serving their interest. Forget about the $500b dedicated to the Stargate Project, which will seal the fate of what’s been left of personal freedom once and for all:

There is a common denominator between Stargate, wind and solar generators, and DOGE: they are there to convince people what the problems are, while the actual problems are gracefully ignored by the “leaders” and forgotten by the commoners.

The greatest heist in the history of the world, The Fe(de)ral Reserve, is hardly ever mentioned in Congress, and the most daring reps want to audit the private bank that has been issuing the USD since 1913 as a loan at an interest to the taxpayer, while abolishing it and going after the robbed assets might work a bit more (but it would probably also cause a systemic collapse, because it’s all the stolen money is what still keeps the country going, at least for a little longer).

During the four months of the first “Stimulus” package, people received $600 a week for four months, while their former small- and medium-sized employers were going bankrupt during the lockdowns, which created more government-dependent paupers in the long run. All that money amounted to about 4% of the total bill, and the rest mostly went to went friends-and-family banks, businesses, corporations, and their subsidiaries. It’s hard to estimate the total of all stimulus packages, but it certainly exceeds $7 trillion. Of course, the Fed was, as usual, involved and oversaw the processes.

How about the approximately $100 billion to Ukraine and the $40 billion of military hardware abandoned in Afghanistan?

Nobody is talking about any of the above. Instead, what you get is the usual theater.

Nitpicking about USAID and operations of similar magnitude (like small-time punks who stole “only a few million” during the usual kleptocratic maneuvers that characterize “democracy”) is small change and is a travesty of justice at best.

You want real savings and efficiency? Stop the government for a few months, or at least until it can be replaced with a transparent system that serves its constituents, not their masters. Okay, that’s what I want for next Christmas from Santa!

Waitaminute! Already Obama observed:

HELP IS ON THE WAY! I’m sure he knows why he is laughing:

HOW MUCH IS DOGE GOING TO COST? :D