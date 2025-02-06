Source

The Trump administration is committed to use $500b of taxpayer’s money in a collapsing economy. The Stargate project, allegedly “to cure cancer” or something as incredible and fabulous as that sort of thing could be is now in motion. The idea also places a crown on the shining knight’s head! I’ve already recommended a best Cabinet for him after his first day in office! I even came up with something better than RFK, Jr.:

It’s not the first time in history that the perps who create a crisis offer to solve it, but something else also seems to be going on. The NWO itself is supposed to be implemented on the principle of order out of chaos, so chaos must be generated first, which is obviously happening, albeit “only” incrementally, which makes it hard to prove that the whole country is under controlled demolition.

The collection of personal data started well before the Internet was made available for the general public and, quite a bit later, internet connections, computer cameras, and microphones (your computer speakers can also be tweaked to act as microphones) worked of accelerating Internet connections. Finally, with the emergence of 5G phones, cell phone connections became fast enough to transmit live data. After 9/11, for one, the huge data center for the NSA was built in Utah, which was a start, and by now, it’s only a diversion, because the tech used there is obsolete. What else can one expect in technology, where everything becomes obsolete after about ten years?

At first, the “authorities” denied the collection of personal data, then it was banned and, finally, it was retroactively permitted. With all those nice security agencies watching over Americans, every American and even their late great-great-grandparents can be sure they’ll never have to feel alone again!

These are only a few of the agencies for an appetizer. The history of tracking and targeting spans over a hundred years: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/immobilizers

Graphene- and light-based data processing have existed at least since 2012, and the processing speed was about 12-15k times the speed of silicone-based processing. It’s hard to believe that such processing capacity was left idle, so, technically-speaking, there is absolutely no need for Trump’s latest spectacular establishments, when a handheld device used by the technocrats can easily outperform the huge data centers.

The logic of having such new installations reminds me of whole countrysides packed full of wind generators that are an absolute waste (they take more energy to build and to maintain than the amount they can generate in their lifetime), or electric vehicles (which are absolute waste as well). Both EVs and windmills remind travelers of the “climate crisis” whose existence would be hard to prove otherwise, unless the man-made weather modifications are taken into account…

WHAT’S THE POINT IN BUILDING LARGE SILICON-BASED DATA CENTERS?

They legitimize the live data collection once and for all; They allow for more clandestine spending in the name of “national security” (not that such endeavors have ever showed any sign of bashfulness); They allow for never-ending expansion of the system without any more pesky interventions by Congress, whose members would vote the way they are told, anyway; They accelerate the controlled demolition of the government by debt and the USD by inflation; The “data centers” will deplete energy available for households, which can create an intermittent (or locally, even long-lasting) energy crisis.

The logic also comes along, when one considers the idea of import tariffs by the Trump administration:

Trump must answer only one question: Why did he introduce a mercantilist tool to protect domestic production, when there is no domestic production to begin with?

As I noted before,

Of course, the “trade war” can only be a diversion or even a “stupidity test”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-stupidity-index-is-alive-on-substack

Or is this to test if people figure out what’s going on? Better: Is it an attempt to make people realize the globalist threat finally?

As for the people’s new hero, RFK, Jr., I just dug up the following from one of my previous posts about his take on energy, which contains stuff even I forgot:

As a brief closure, let me note that when all “news” sources, “alt” and the MSM, are regurgitating the same “news” (as is the case of Trump’s stopping support to USAID and countries leaving the WHO), it’s certainly a side track. If it was so bad, and the sensationalism was not intentional, where are the criminal investigations and indictments? Lot larger crimes have gone unpunished since 1913, when the country was occupied by a foreign power. The perps don’t even care to offer a few patsies to throw under the bus,

Of course, “Gibbons” is only a random name on the bus. Just about everyone in Congress would qualify, but the system doesn’t hurt its highest servants…