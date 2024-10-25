Is this what will be left over after western civilization?

The following photo is from my recent cross-country trip. Whole countrysides were covered by the monstrous objects:

Yes, some people are making money even off barren lands, but that’s not the end of the story.

Wind Farms are certainly wasteful, but it gets a lot worse

Just like “renewable” solar energy and, for that matter, the deceptively-popularized mRNA technology are hailed as heralds of saving humanity, harnessing wind power has become a media fad. Scientism, from all directions, is forced on the people who are paying for the scams!

According to obvious arguments against wind farms, the generators cost more energy to design (royalties are certainly involved), manufacture (here come the cartels and the monopolies that preside over the US “economy”), assemble (mostly slave labor, but dividends are dividends), transport, install, and maintain (any and all of the previous expenses can apply) than the amount of energy they produce in their lifetime. Moreover, they only work, when there is wind. However, when you type a question about their cost-efficiency into a search engine, propaganda sites come up that usually take only a segment of one of the many costs of producing and maintaining a wind turbine.

The following article comes up with a few entertaining details:

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/09/the_real_cost_of_wind_and_solar.html

Technicalities and what’s on the news

For technical details about the technology itself, you can read the following:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/wind-farms

Here is a Canadian source:

https://energyeducation.ca/encyclopedia/Wind_farm

The following infomercial is addressing its audience with technical baby-talk:

https://gokcecapital.com/wind-farm/

The strategy is actively pursued; after all, the victims of the globalist takeover MUST “follow the science”:

https://www.enelgreenpower.com/learning-hub/renewable-energies/wind-energy/wind-farm

There are more wind farms in the USA than most people could imagine:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wind_farms_in_the_United_States

Of course, these monsters are all over the world. Here is the world’s largest floating farm in Norway, an energy-wise self-sufficient country, whose oil and natural gas can even be exported:

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/14/the-worlds-largest-floating-wind-farm-produces-its-first-power.html

As usual, human greed is utilized

As was the case with the installation contracts for 5G towers, similar “deals” are offered for wind turbine installations:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-invasion-of-the-infernal-towers

You can easily guess, who are footing the bill and who benefit; after all, that’s how “democracy” works: profits are privatized and losses are covered by the public.

Here is a “how-to” web page by Avana Capital:

https://avanacapital.com/renewable-energy/wind-energy-investment/

and another from Investopedia:

https://www.investopedia.com/wind-investments-how-to-invest-in-wind-energy-5220593

Wind farm project financing is available; brought to you by EFSC Investment Group as follows:

https://esfccompany.com/en/services/wind-farms/wind-farm-project-finance/

Needless to say, there is a lot of insider trading going on where the real money is. Outside the club, you never know if these investment groups are only hunting for suckers, patsies, or morons, using the visible parts of the projects for money laundering, or turning a small portion of their clandestine transactions among insiders “public” in order to “abide by the law.”

Here is an article on US federal subsidies:

https://theconversation.com/wind-costs-more-than-you-think-due-to-massive-federal-subsidies-38804

The generous and totally mindless support from the defenseless and under-informed taxpayer is distributed among “investors.” Such support comes in the form of subsidies, grants, tax rebates, and loans. The loans are usually unsecured by the “investors,” but “secured” by the taxpayer towards The Federal Reserve. The criminals are protected by laws they pass for their bosses and for their ilk, so their only job is to reap the profits.

Leasing out your land

In many cases, landowners are asked to sign an Option Agreement, where they could be paid between $50 and $200/acre/year. The Option Agreement would give the company an exclusive right for 2-5 years to enter into a more formal wind farm lease agreement.

https://landgate.com/news/2021/01/06/earn-income-from-wind-turbines-on-your-land/

Most wind farm projects require at least 60 acres of land per megawatt produced; however, only a very small percentage (about 3%) of this land is used for the placement of wind turbines and other supporting infrastructure.



The remaining amount of acreage is typically kept “as is” to ensure that there are no air flow obstructions:

https://www.landmarkdividend.com/wind-turbine-lease-rates-2/

Here are another two sources of leasing information:

https://www.agfax.com/2021/04/07/farming-the-wind-should-you-lease-land-for-wind-turbines-dtn/

https://www.renewableland.com/leasing-your-property-to-a-wind-farm/

Wind energy grants

Grants can be used to steal taxpayer’s money, to launder money, to give insiders an advantage over others, to legitimize transactions that would be otherwise unlawful, and to do a number of other things I currently cannot think of.

On the surface, this is what you can see in the USA:

https://www.energy.gov/eere/wind/wind-energy-funding-opportunities

https://www.energy.gov/eere/wind/other-wind-energy-funding-opportunities

https://www.energy.gov/eere/wind/articles/us-wind-industry-federal-incentives-funding-and-partnership-opportunities-fact

And here is something from the UK:

https://www.cdcf.org.uk/grants-for-groups/wind-farm-community-benefit-programme/

In the UK, there are even some ads for grants that are advertised to increase property values, which is true for the landowner, who cannot be bothered, if he doesn’t live on the premises:

https://thumbwind.com/2021/10/15/impact-wind-farms-on-property-values/

Neighbors are usually not interviewed and their reactions are certainly not publicized or taken into account.

Property values

According to the official propaganda, wind generators are nearly silent. According to people living nearby, they are unnervingly noisy to the point that the property becomes unsellable. Just how loud are these contraptions?

According to GE,

https://www.ge.com/news/reports/how-loud-is-a-wind-turbine

It’s 43dB, which is about twice as loud as the average fridge (40dB), whatever GE means by “average.” Also, that’s not about a hearing test. I doubt anyone would like to listen to a fridge all day, but try putting many fridges together and listen to them!

The following illustration is from an infomercial, downplaying the noise pollution a lot more:

The distance and the number of installations, obviously matter.

The following site describes a lot more realistic scenario than the previous two sources:

https://windexchange.energy.gov/projects/sound

According to the site, “At 300 meters away, which is the nearest distance a wind turbine typically is to a building, the sounds produced by a large wind energy project range from 35–45 decibels when adjusted to correspond to the hearing threshold of the human ear (also known as A-weighted decibels or dBA). This is far below the sound level that puts humans at risk for hearing impairment.” Graphic by Al Hicks, NREL

So, Energy.gov is only interested if the noise damages hearing, but ignores how bothersome the noise can be, which is understandable, because when was the last time the government cared for anything else than taking advantage of its assets, the citizens?

The good news is that as long as the deployment affects only deserted locations, the turbines are “only” wasteful, but don’t harm anyone as 5G towers and the electric grid itself in populated areas inevitably do.

Allegedly, electromagnetic emissions don’t seem to matter much, either, which happens to be feasible, because radiation exposure includes lot more powerful contestants:

https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1476-069X-13-9

Also, radiation adds up from ALL sources, and the only question is when it would reach a person’s tolerance threshold. Stress sources are also combined and once they exceed the person’s stress tolerance, the person falls ill.

Business as usual?

Not really or, maybe, but only in the way of the kind of monkey business that prevailed during “covid.” Recycling the taxpayer’s money into the “economy” slows down inflation, which makes the boiling of the frog, the controlled demolition of the country, less apparent. The depopulators enjoy generous subsidies and business contracts from governments that have been hijacked by the global banking cartel in most countries.

Making money off the taxpayer is only for fun for the astronomically-rich criminals who can use the taxpayer’s money for free anytime, as it happened during the plandemic (only four percent of the government loans went to the people).

A conclusion

Wind generators are not cost-effective, but they exist in order to convince the public that weather modification is necessary, and enforce the idea that people must be compliant and obey the “authorities.” Wind farms, just like solar, are out there in order to demonstrate the made-up necessity of geoengineering , while commoners are forced to fade out into pseudo-existence in 15-minute cities , shoe-box dwellings , having to die “safe” and “healthy,” to lower their “carbon footprints,” to magnify the heroic image of themselves as the ones who are willing to die for the Earth to survive.

The ulterior motive is the same as the ones of all past and future plandemics: genocide and global control over the survivors.

Finally, here is something for comic relief: