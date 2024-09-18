In the first part of this article, I contemplated the reason why humans exist from the perspective of being created by an external force, and concluded that if the law of entropy is correct, it is the power of love that keeps the world going.

Still, the question remains:

Where Is the Human Race on the Globalists’ Timeline and What Can Be Done about It?

The elimination of love and beauty

Considering that the very idea of love and beauty cannot be defined or controlled in a computer-simulated environment, the technocratic system of the near future is aiming at eliminating it. How far is the plan towards its completion?

As I stated in a previous article in which I address the problem of the “God gene”,

If humans could agree on what they would not like to live without, it would be impossible to enslave them.

Let me sum up the parts. Although the whole is always more than the sum of its parts, my projection of the process pertains to past, present, and the most likely future corresponding events.

Aliens and fancy families

According to some Romantic approaches, it all started in Antiquity by a few ruling families that have been around all over the world ever since. Human preference for pattern recognition combined with the need for cognitive security can easily find continuity by analogy even in places where there is none. Civilizations emerged, thrived, and vanished without a trace but a few ruins and sculptures left behind for posterity, and the human condition has always been the same, so similarities always abound.

According to some even more esoteric views, fueled by the disbelief that this current Evil can be human, aliens are running the show. They reside goodness knows where; perhaps in the Antarctica, or by some even less salient opinions, in the human blood. You know my stance on the matter, and it is an old joke:

“How do you know there is intelligent life in the Universe?”

“They haven’t tried to contact us.”

Whoever the rulers are, they are running a multi-centennial operation that has become exceedingly complex in the last hundred years or so, and are now ready for global domination, possessing the means and power to impose their will on the rest of humans.

Bankers

The choke hold on humanity is exercised by the global control of the money flow, that is, the banking system. This time, there are certainly families that have been around in the ever-expanding system for centuries.

Today’s banking goes back to 14th-century Italy, when bankers were not mostly Jewish, and they even managed to issue the currency of the Holy Roman Empire for some kickback from the Emperor… Those are supposed to be the 300 or the “Black Nobility”; take your pick. Jewish bankers moved to Amsterdam and to Porto, where they became the main financiers of the slave trade. In 1692, the first fiat currency emerged from the ashes of the British power struggle, and the financiers, for the first time in the world, were able to issue a currency, the British Pound, without worrying about its intrinsic value. The East India Trading Company and its peers emerged and secured the bankers’ investments even further.

Are bankers the manifestation of Evil Impersonated?

Freemasons

About the same time, Freemasonry also became a powerful entity, increasingly infiltrating power structures and economic powerhouses in the name of “Reason,” the banner of the “Enlightenment,” which of course, is a Satanist value. That still didn’t prevent Thomas Jefferson from crossing out all miracles from his Bible, and separating the United States from its mothership, the British Empire, suggesting that the bankers’ divide-and-rule tactics was stepping up into a higher gear. By the (un)Civil War, the bankers managed to turn brother on brother, for the simple reason of federal taxation (nope, it was NOT about slavery). At the same time, the Rockefellers managed to unite oil and railway, which pretty much ended the power struggle for economic dominance in the US. Not-so-strangely, many US Presidents were 33rd-degree Masons, and it didn’t take long for the private bank, the Federal Reserve, to take full control of the country by Congress passing the The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when its lapdog, the IRS was also founded. By that time, Masons infiltrated most important governments and their power structures (only the Scientologists managed to perform a similar feat by infiltrating the IRS and securing their position of being a tax-exempt “religion,” while they don’t even believe in God). The bankers successfully triggered two world wars, to the detriment of the West, and signaling the start of the white genocide.

Satanism

Devil-worshipers do exist, and the Evil around certainly calls for an explanation for the “mystery of Evil.”

Including Satanism in presumed rulers’ the ideologies complicates the matter, because there is most likely no total overlap between the members of cooperating dominant forces. Even access to adrenochrome is a more likely indicator of who is running the show or at least used to be, because these days, access to stem-cell therapy and other methods of bodily regeneration would be better markers, if such figures would ever surface. Needless to say, such rejuvenation treatments are astronomically above the commoner’s pay grade.

Ruling ideologies

The rulers’ ideology, whatever it is, confirms their belief that they are superior and the rest of the world is but base vermin.

Still, all rulers need an ideology to control the masses. In history, it was mostly religion, but with the emergence of communism, philosophy also gained significance. By the last decades of the US, it was merely “The American Dream” for which, according to George Carlin, one had to be asleep to believe it:

A “One-World Religion” seems to be in the works for the subjects, and it’s mostly likely going to follow the pattern of Islam, that is, total conformity:

In the last stage of today’s civilizational collapse, technocratism must take over faith, so only perception and logic can be revered. Compartmentalization strategies ensure that both are applied to segregated closed systems, which makes them appear embarrassingly correct. Somehow, nobody seems to emphasize that neither can answer the most important existential question:

“Why are humans around and to what end?”

Before technocracy can fully take over and functionality becomes the only publicly-valued asset in human life, religion must be replaced with Science as the ultimate fetish. It’s happening.

The devolution of white cultures

Only Christianity and traditional western cultures represented significant threats to the globalist takeover, possibly because of their idea of individualism and freedom.

In 1859, Darwin published The Origin of Species, suggesting that humans are nothing but special animals, some sort of smart apes that only happened by accident in a Universe where only the stuff that works can survive (which happens to coincide with the only “evidence” scientists can ever have), who don’t differ much from the animal world, and don’t deserve any special treatment by their overlords who, of course, as my father used to put is, “are made of special shit.” That’s when the eugenicist movement started, but its initiators made sure that not all men are created equal (and Samuel Colt’s equalizer was slowly taken away from the masses). The French Revolution of 1789 showed that “divine accession” doesn’t protect the Old World based on religion, so nationalism was born in mostly multi-ethnic countries whose inhabitants peacefully spoke several languages and managed to get along. That was only another way to implement Divide-and-Rule for the commoner, whose heart started burning for his “nation,” which mean little more than a struggle for a change of power for the upper classes and a lot of trouble for the poor who were sent to battle in the name of speaking the same language (the winners usually took the glory and name changes ensued among the people). Now, after people slowly stopped believing in “dying for King and country,” the mess became more and more convoluted. First, the foundation of new ideologies strove to combine scientific thought and philosophy.

Comte’s Positivism showed up as early as 1830, preparing the way for Scientism (the idea that science will answer all questions humans could ever ask). The two were embraced by Marxism and, to a certain extent and increasingly, by the eugenicists. The latter suggested that humanity could evolve into higher standards by “proper breeding,” an idea supported by Nietzsche’s “superman” and embraced by the Aryan ideology of Nazi Germany, too, which, by the way, was admired by most western “leaders,” until they were replaced by the such lackeys as the perverted boozer, Churchill, the brain- and heart-sick (possibly Castro-descendant) Turdeau (sic!), or Schwab-graduates like Emmanuel Macron or Victor Orban (well, Schwab’s pet, Putin, also passes for a globalist servant). Technocratism is carrying on with the same idea, except this time, it involves genetic engineering.

The depopulation process

The depopulation process must have started with the first mandated “vaccines” for smallpox in the late 1800s. That may have been the first example of people openly made to pay for their own illnesses and extermination. Scientism and the eugenicist movement were already thriving.

Industrial farming was added to the mix in the 1920s. These days, toxin levels are about 400 times higher in American produce at the supermarket than they were around 1990, and that’s “only” pesticides; Bill-Gates-promoted and FDA-approved toxins like Apeel or the toxic spray on the supermarket shelves “to keep produce fresh” just add to the flavor…

Around 1947, chemtrailing AND clandestine experiments on the unsuspecting population started out. By around 1961, the 84k+ untested “household chemicals” and goodness knows what else started to turn proteins in the human body halfway synthetic, resulting in invented diseases that covered up the poisoning (“allergies” and “auto-immune diseases” are the most prominent ones, but there are hundreds more).

Test runs for the “real” plandemic were held a number of times (TV-watchers are still brain-fed by the nonexistent “bird-flu” and I believe, “monkey pox” has also been resuscitated for the “monkeys” who didn’t drink enough Chlorox and stopped drinking the Mexican Corona beer (it’s already toxic, but most types/brands of booze are) to successfully participate in the “save-the-Earth” project by doing in themselves.

In 2020, the mass poisoning was switching into an even higher gear. With the installations of 5G towers, people produced severe “flu” symptoms, which “necessitated” the “authorities” to issue a “state of national emergency” in most countries, only to force their subjects to wear muzzles, get toxic and humiliating “tests,” and mandate (sooner-or-later) lethal injections, misleadingly called “vaccines,” which only alerted those who could still think further and realize that viral transmission was a hoax and pandemics don’t exist…

Also, mass poisoning with “vaccines” and geoengineering became universal, sometimes spiced up with industrial accidents (very intentional).

So, how far is the end?

Until recently, the takeover mob has been acting patiently, but the convid operation got rid of small- and medium-sized enterprises, which leaves about 95% of supplies in globalist hands. Can you imagine the amount of carnage a few months of disruption in power would cause? First, most people will not have access to potable water, and they will start dying galore of a “virus” which, of course, doesn’t exist. Survivors will flock to 15-minute cities just for a sip of water… Then add the subsequent interruption in production and distribution. Even those with access to water might just start killing each other for a can of soup after resources are depleted (you guessed, all stores are looted and all wild animals are killed off in an area), especially after their children start starving.

Now, the takeover can also resort to the traditional methods of mass poisoning, which would leave even more room for plausible deniability, which will not be needed, if a few well-placed EMPs, a staged alien attack, or WW3 on TV will warrant “mankind/the country (patriotism is more likely to be used between the three major “enemies,” Russia, China, and the US) to be “united against the common enemy.”

I would still prepare for orchestrated riots around the elections, and make sure I have enough food and water for at least a few months, although based on the 5-year expiration date on expensive bunkers (death traps), the artificial shortages could last up to five years.

In short, the end is coming, no matter what. The question is, how quickly. After all, the ball is in the game, and it’s rolling.

It’s either slow, as it has been for over a hundred years, or it will stay on steroids, because the current operators are convinced of their invincibility. Based on the last four years, I would opt for the latter, but that will vary from place to place.

What’s the hurry?

So, why is it that all of a sudden, the rulers became so hasty? As far as I can see, they are not hasty at all. They are now in control of a central AI running a global simulation and advising them. As you may have observed, they are not in a hurry at all. Their final move will introduce the CBDCs worldwide, and those who want to eat or drink will have to comply, at least in heavily-populated areas at first. The rulers must mind the AI, because even they don’t know how their own central AI works, and it can turn on them with multiple moves on several multi-dimensional “chess boards,” so that even the best chess players in the world could not devise what the AI is actually doing (and by the time they could, it would be too late), but they are also in for a “final solution.” This time, they have their ultimate toy, the AI that can “understand” everything and can foresee the future (which must be tested constantly, and the technocrats need millions of events to have confirmation that the AI is doing fine, although they have no clue when and how it will not, which will most likely cause their own demise). As a side show, they may have also already achieved some sort of “immortality,” which makes them feel invulnerable. I got news for them: they are not.