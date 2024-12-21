Talking about “white privilege”? No, it’s not only whites…

In this article, I’ll show you that the official narrative about “migrants” to the west are misrepresented and are part of the genocide that is targeting whites and compatible cultures/races.

As you know, cannibals and Muslims have been imported into white-majority countries all over the world. They are invaders, yet the political establishment and the MSM are calling them “migrants” or “fugitives.” Most likely, they are neither, because the average person couldn’t finance the trip to those countries.

It’s a good question what all those people are doing in “the West”:

Not that it matters. What the globalist-controlled media is allowing is that they rape women and knife people. Horrible as it is, that’s not the problem. The problem is that their culture is invasive, they are fundamentally invaders, and they are using the western welfare system to get support for several wives who are supposed to be “single mothers” who keep breeding like rabbits. Islam does have the principle of “breeding them out” as a feature of its militant interpretation of Jihad. You can never leave Islam, unless you want to be killed. Interested in what you can expect once Muslims take over your ‘hood’? Karen just posted about it:

For exact details, here is my favorite; it tells you how Islam will treat you, once it becomes the majority:

When it comes to Islam itself, it seems to provide a blueprint for the “One-World Religion,” coming to your neighborhood soon:

In case Jews wonder if they’ll be spared, here is more:

Zionists are only utilized in the process, but only as long as their plan will serve the NWO (“New World Order”); they have been given leading positions, but they will not be spared, either: