Originally, I promised not to write about illegal immigration, and despite what it looks like, I’m doing something else here.

Apparently, there is nothing “illegal” about the invaders. If they were truly illegal, they wouldn’t be here... Laws are usually made by the rulers, so one can easily guess who the rulers are and how they are served by the destruction of the United States.

Sheriff Lamb in Arizona is documenting the phenomenon:

https://sherifflamb.com/

Strangely, he is running for Senate. Is he suicidal or just pre-selected, as usual with politicians?

https://www.youtube.com/@MarkLambforSenate

Who is waiting for the illegals at the US border?

Gap in the wall, NGO support provided:

The media lies about the invaders not being supported. Actually, the NGOs are supported from taxpayer funds; they are receiving plane tickets, gift cards, and cash before being flown to hardly-anyone-knows-where:

What does all this mean? Whatever it does mean, I’m feeling taunted.

By now, it must be clear for those who have been paying attention that they have been teased and humiliated by being “red-pilled” about facts they cannot do anything about. Texas closing its borders? While that is nearly impossible, Arizona, New Mexico, and California are wide open.

Mostly military-age males from Africa, Asia, and from the southern border are invading the USA as you are reading it. Last year only, an estimated four million of them entered the country, and about half of them rapidly vanished. Where are all these people?

US foreign policy in the past several decades made sure that the US is hated just about everywhere. Recruiting youngsters from those places to become mercenaries seems feasible, and the number of those invaders already outnumber the US armed forces by six to one. You can say that they are not armed. What if they are trained for corporate armies, to be used against Americans in the near future? After all, according to the Supreme Court, corporations are “persons,” and they are entitled “to bear arms.”

Children are especially prone to disappear. I saw them being transported in November, 2022:

What about those who are unfit for military service? Even some of those can operate drones. How about the rest? There are some women and children among them, too. Logically, there are three roles for them: sex slaves, organ donors, and experimental subjects. Some contraband trafficking controlled by the three-letter agencies (just like the opium trade was in Afghanistan) is also present, and gang recruitment must also be going on.

The “lucky” ones are groomed to become globalist servants, and “Epstein island” is only one of their many potential destinations:

Some things never change

In the meanwhile, Americans are taunted, humiliated, and demoralized by being shown to be powerless, much in the way they were, when they were forced to wear muzzles, keep their distance, and buy only from corporations during the first stage of their planned extermination, the “covid” plandemic. They were, and they are treated as useless eaters and vermin to be crushed by their globalist masters, whose puppet politicians are playing the role of the enablers, while the stupid and the greedy are willing to serve as enforcers in the process of their own destruction.