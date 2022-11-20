No license plate, either… What does that USDOT plaque mean in the front window?

My wife stayed at the Econo Lodge in Holbrook, Arizona, during our cross-country trip. The photo was taken in the morning of November 6, 2022. On our way to check out, we found five brown-skinned boys kicking a soccer ball around in the parking lot. They were a happy lot, speaking Spanish among themselves. The display lasted only a few minutes, because they were commanded back into the motel room, and there was no way we could see who was in the bus, possibly “in our protection.”

The surprising part was that the bus was unmarked, with no license plate, suggesting that law enforcement was notified about its presence and the nature of its load.

Being aware how many children vanish from CPS, we were quite dismayed at the public display of children being transported in a completely “undocumented” manner. In the last 22 years or more, many children vanished in Russia, too, falling victim to the sex and organ trade. When the legalization of drugs started in the US, it was obvious that the organized underworld had to resort to new sources of income, out of which sex and organ trafficking stick out like a sore thumb. Notice that there is no “organized underworld,” unless it’s there by plan and is allowed to exist. The international “elite,” including many royal families, may have been using adrenochrome from tortured children has been an open secret for quite a few years. Organ trade is a bonus, and sex slave auctions on the Dark Web has also been around for quite a while. The alphabet-soup agencies have been creating crises forever that they usually volunteer to solve. You can always trust government agencies to solve your problems in a way that follows this usual pattern:

For a long time by now, the police in all countries have only been good for maintaining a balance between relatively peaceful civilian life and the gangs that were nearly exclusively connected with the agencies that were the main profiteers and used the dark money acquired from the trade for unannounced and untraceable purposes. Government-run facilities have multiplied in recent years, with about 800 up and running FEMA camps, where I am sure some experiments will be okayed by the heroic US government, serving the benefit of mankind.

It turns out a whole industry seems to have been built on child trafficking. Are the children “adopted” to become subjects in experiments or to to groomed1 to become loyal servants of their captors?

Thinking about those children, I am feeling sad and uneasy. Where did they end up? Probably not in Little Mogadishu in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but they might have had a better experience there…

All that’s left of them are these photos…