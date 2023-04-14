The Bee Gees in the late 1960s were still a group that loved music. This is not one of my favorite songs by them, but it belongs here:

This article is not about the way feminism set up women against men, effectively recruiting women into the tax-donkey work force, and after the introduction of contraceptives, gave women judicial power over men, hammering in a few more of the last nails into the coffin of the traditional family.

This is about something worse.

When I was teaching in Europe, I usually drove to work to the local university on a country road that was also used by truckers. I’ll never forget the young, blond Ukrainian girls (they may have been Polish for all I know), obviously kidnapped and forced into prostitution. One of them still had tears in her eyes. Obviously, the police were in business with the human traffickers. Remembering the girls still brings tears into my eyes, but don’t worry; only the strong are brave enough to cry. When I was five, the inner voice asked me what I wanted from my life and after serious consideration, I said I wanted to learn how the world works. At this point, I know, and I am sick of it. I can only admire God’s patience.

Once drugs are legalized, the next most profitable business is sex slave and organ trafficking. Russia used to be the leader in the latter trade 15-20 years ago, but it doesn’t matter who the monsters are; they are still around, and only the johns could do something about it, if they ever developed conscience and self-respect.

Foster children in the US, after being placed to a “family” by Child Protection Services, have a huge tendency to disappear, which for some (obvious) reasons, is not even investigated by the police. After all, they are only “runaways.” In the meanwhile, last time I read about it about eight years ago, young sex slaves were auctioned off on the dark web, and the CPS reps’ kickback was an average of $50k.

However, it appears that a whole industry is built on kidnapped children. Are the children “adopted” to become subjects in experiments or to to groomed to become loyal servants of their captors?

Statistically, about half of all prostitutes are kidnapped girls.

My brother-in-law used to sell and install trashy used tires, and when I asked him how come he was able to get cash for crap, he said,

“As long as there is horseshit, sparrows keep coming.”

Who is to blame for the success of sex trade?

At least, my job is clear:

And the story continues: