Quite unusually in the movie industry, she is Roman Catholic. Or is the Pope Catholic, too?

As you know how the movie industry works, you probably find it a miracle, too, when a select few manage to get out.

Tracy Hyde vanished after Melody:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICwBIJsLdY4

Mark Lester was not a girl, but followed suit soon after:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Lester

Amazingly, even as a young man, he still chose life.

So did Erzsebet Foldi after All That Jazz:

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0284082/?ref_=ttfc_fc_cl_t7

They all resigned before they got irredeemably hurt.

Others have been forced to deny everything they had been, and some couldn’t comply.

After 9/11, a pledge of allegiance was collected from “big-time” actors. Even respectable names succumbed after they were taught their lesson. My shocker was Clint Eastwood.

Still, here are a few actors, too, who didn’t submit to the NWO. You might as well celebrate them among the ones who “died unexpectedly”:

David Carradine supposed to have died of “erotic asphyxiation,” not exactly characteristic of his age group.

Robin Williams “hanged himself” after learning about his LBDA diagnosis. You know how far “medical” diagnoses are reliable:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-few-typical-medical-diagnoses

Apparently, he couldn’t wait any longer.

Andy Whitfield died at the age of 40 of cancer, which even the KGB had been able to time properly.

Paul Walker was also 40, when he had a “brake trouble” and wound up on a lamp post at a speed of 200 Mph...

In the meanwhile, the movie industry has three sentences in mostly every movie that have been available in worldwide distribution. What do you think?:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/movie-challenge

After 2020, more and more movies are made by AI. Although I’ve never seen them, John Wick 4 and the latest Avatar are among them. There were less famous movies, but incessantly crazy soundtracks, non-existent plots, jokes that fall flat, endless CGI, and the repetitious eye movements gave them away. It looks like everything after 2022 is AI-generated.

As the AI can fake to be human only by assuming someone else’s role, one day, even you might become a “movie star.”