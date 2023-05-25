Where Are the Girls Vol 2: How To Become a Movie Star
Looking for something that hasn't been lost
Quite unusually in the movie industry, she is Roman Catholic. Or is the Pope Catholic, too?
As you know how the movie industry works, you probably find it a miracle, too, when a select few manage to get out.
Tracy Hyde vanished after Melody:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICwBIJsLdY4
Mark Lester was not a girl, but followed suit soon after:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Lester
Amazingly, even as a young man, he still chose life.
So did Erzsebet Foldi after All That Jazz:
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0284082/?ref_=ttfc_fc_cl_t7
They all resigned before they got irredeemably hurt.
Others have been forced to deny everything they had been, and some couldn’t comply.
After 9/11, a pledge of allegiance was collected from “big-time” actors. Even respectable names succumbed after they were taught their lesson. My shocker was Clint Eastwood.
Still, here are a few actors, too, who didn’t submit to the NWO. You might as well celebrate them among the ones who “died unexpectedly”:
David Carradine supposed to have died of “erotic asphyxiation,” not exactly characteristic of his age group.
Robin Williams “hanged himself” after learning about his LBDA diagnosis. You know how far “medical” diagnoses are reliable:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-few-typical-medical-diagnoses
Apparently, he couldn’t wait any longer.
Andy Whitfield died at the age of 40 of cancer, which even the KGB had been able to time properly.
Paul Walker was also 40, when he had a “brake trouble” and wound up on a lamp post at a speed of 200 Mph...
In the meanwhile, the movie industry has three sentences in mostly every movie that have been available in worldwide distribution. What do you think?:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/movie-challenge
After 2020, more and more movies are made by AI. Although I’ve never seen them, John Wick 4 and the latest Avatar are among them. There were less famous movies, but incessantly crazy soundtracks, non-existent plots, jokes that fall flat, endless CGI, and the repetitious eye movements gave them away. It looks like everything after 2022 is AI-generated.
As the AI can fake to be human only by assuming someone else’s role, one day, even you might become a “movie star.”
Thanks Ray. The murk of hollywood is clearing.
I've got proof that actors are offered this deal: you support the NWO (abortion, gender ideology, etc.) and you keep getting overpaid work and fame. Otherwise go back to regular life.
What do you think?
It's all just part of THEIR plan:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed