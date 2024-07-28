Who are those people and why are they doing it?

Many movies have been fully compiled by AI since 2020, which shows what AI can do on the public domain. Its entertainment value still leaves much to be desired, so the movies perform the feat of being even worse that Hollywood has been since around 2001, which I wouldn’t have thought would be possible. I pointed out the replacement of public figures in

Later, I also asked the question, “Is everything fake?”, because the possibility of being able to talk to dead friends and deceased relatives bothered me, but also because a lot of things converged:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-everything-fake

However, when a technology becomes public, it’s already orders-of-magnitude more advanced than what is presented to the point that the changes it has made and its current roles cannot be undone. Not accidentally, the public is made to believe that AI is stupid, which is part of the psyop:

Microsoft Unleashes Realistic Deepfakes to Replace Billions of Humans with Digital Avatars:

https://needtoknow.news/2024/04/microsoft-unleashes-realistic-deepfakes-to-replace-billions-of-humans-with-digital-avatars/

To me, it all started about five years ago on Skype (which I stopped using at the same time) and on international calls to certain European countries. A few days ago, I was hoping to talk to a friend and fellow author on Substack, and I received a call from his old phone number, while caller ID said, “Immigration.” This was peculiar enough for me to answer the call, and it was my friend, “talking,” but the deepfake was still too rough around the edges, because it was still using recordings from previous conversations to compile its verbiage. Nevertheless, the improvement was amazing compared to the beginning a few years ago, when the AI kept repeating itself after every 30-60 seconds, and it hung up, when it ran out of processing capacity. Here, only the sudden changes in the background noise gave away the ruse, and I don’t understand why they didn’t use a full-fledged voice generator. The major change was that this was the first US-based call on which I’ve ever encountered the phenomenon

Why on Earth would anyone use an AI like that?

Using one’s deepfake can have many applications:

“Smart cities” are already in the works:

The previous attempts clearly aimed at isolating the US from certain parts of Europe; no matter how primitive they were, they worked, because the futility of me calls made me stop calling Europe. This time, the attempt was focused on replacing a friend inside the country, which immediately suggests that ultimately all human relationships are to be replaced with simulations. Those surviving the cull and the transformation will indeed own nothing, and be content with their VR-headsets (“virtual reality”) that will allow them to travel “around the world” and, if they behaves well, they will also be granted the privilege of taking a swim in a VR ocean in their sensory attire plugged into the IoT. In reality, they will reside in coffin-like contraptions, which already exist:

The global IoT is supposed to permit its constituents to “live” as long as they perform their functions that still cannot be done by AI and robots. Obviously, people could get upset after losing a friend or a family member, so they will never lose any. Isolating people from each other, while making them believe they are in contact, ensures the smooth operation of the IoT (the terms “internet of bodies” and “internet of living things” also aply).

However, every single human being can be replaced with an avatar to the extent that in the end, only avatars remain.

Is this already a gambit by the central AI against humanity?

That was one of my best guesses regarding the way the globalists’ game will end:

