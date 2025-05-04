Is something a secret, when anyone can learn about it?
In general, I don’t buy into theories of “secret societies,” because the answers are too simplistic, which they never are, when it comes to facts. Once someone embraces the idea of a “secret society” being the cause of all bad things, there is no end to false prophets and fake revelations by “whistleblowers,” which only extends the scope of gaslighting the mind.
The dynamically multiple roles in the theater appeals to most, while they don’t notice they are in a play:
Human sacrifice has become a fashionable topic to fascinate readers:
In the meanwhile, chances are that adrenochrome now exists also in synthetic form for anyone to purchase (the uber-rich can use stem cells or other methods):
Of course, many believe that “the Jews” are responsible, which is nonsense, because they don’t form a monolithic culture. If you push it far enough, even I am a Jew. The Khazarian hypothesis, however, feeds the imagination of some kind of fictitious Jewishness:
It didn’t help Jews that they separated themselves from the rest of the population and lives in ghettos, while their speech and writing were incomprehensible for most, which assisted the suspicious to find enemies even where there were none1. It also didn’t help Jews that they were allowed to use usury, which the goyim were forbidden (well, most of the time, but not since 1694).
Satanism also has a Romantic appeal to many, because it allows the imagination run wild and assigns a target that, most likely, doesn’t even exist, only in manifestations meant to humiliate the intended victims to the ongoing and upcoming culling:
In short, if I were running the show, I would make sure there would be plenty of decoys and nobody would know who I am.
On the other hand, all those “secret societies” can cooperate as long as their objectives coincide:
Most of them will have a rude awakening.
Most members are useful idiots, and one day they’ll fall victim to their own ruses:
For comic relief, here is a movie about secret operations that you can watch here:
In the last millennia, there have been documented cases of Jews also doing terrible things, which would be normally human only, but their real or presumed motivation made their crimes unique among the “Gentiles” (or, shall I say, “goyim”?) who often extended the blame to all Jews, allowing for the same generalization as most theories involving “secret societies.”
Perhaps it is considered a secret because the majority do not wish to be bothered to look for anything that interrupts their digital lives. They are considered secret since they exist outside of the MSM. The word secret does not portend that these villains are not known. They are secret only in that they do not advertise their existence.
JFK speech on secret societies.