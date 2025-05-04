Is something a secret, when anyone can learn about it?

In general, I don’t buy into theories of “secret societies,” because the answers are too simplistic, which they never are, when it comes to facts. Once someone embraces the idea of a “secret society” being the cause of all bad things, there is no end to false prophets and fake revelations by “whistleblowers,” which only extends the scope of gaslighting the mind.

The dynamically multiple roles in the theater appeals to most, while they don’t notice they are in a play:

Of course, many believe that “the Jews” are responsible, which is nonsense, because they don’t form a monolithic culture. If you push it far enough, even I am a Jew. The Khazarian hypothesis, however, feeds the imagination of some kind of fictitious Jewishness:

It didn’t help Jews that they separated themselves from the rest of the population and lives in ghettos, while their speech and writing were incomprehensible for most, which assisted the suspicious to find enemies even where there were none. It also didn’t help Jews that they were allowed to use usury, which the goyim were forbidden (well, most of the time, but not since 1694).

In short, if I were running the show, I would make sure there would be plenty of decoys and nobody would know who I am.

On the other hand, all those “secret societies” can cooperate as long as their objectives coincide:

Most of them will have a rude awakening.

Most members are useful idiots, and one day they’ll fall victim to their own ruses:

