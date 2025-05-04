Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Perhaps it is considered a secret because the majority do not wish to be bothered to look for anything that interrupts their digital lives. They are considered secret since they exist outside of the MSM. The word secret does not portend that these villains are not known. They are secret only in that they do not advertise their existence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
6h

https://voicesofdemocracy.umd.edu/john-f-kennedy-address-the-president-and-the-press-27-april-1961-speech-text/

JFK speech on secret societies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture