The events that attracted the highest number of spectators in history were… well, you may have guessed, public executions. There is something weird and sick about most humans; they WANT to be mesmerized by death and suffering. On Substack, some of the most popular sites thrive on not much else but on showing faces of people, many of them young and beautiful, who “died unexpectedly,” and people seem to enjoy the horror show, while cannot do anything to stop it.

Appropriately, I’ve adjusted the Theory of Evolution for better appropriation: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-just-fixed-the-theory-of-evolution

The Aztecs used to sacrifice tens of thousands to their Sun God, and these days, they are promoted as a culture that fell victim to western colonialism. As opposed to the well-paid representatives of the academic baloney of “anti-colonialism,” I keep wondering how many people in Central America or, for that matter, anywhere else, would like to go back to the times, when human sacrifice was the standard. Communist regimes promised a better future for the subjugated masses that were impolitely forced to sacrifice their present for a promised future which, of course, never materialized. Currently, in the name of “saving the Planet,” people, slowly and politely, are requested to die, while being literally or figuratively muzzled out of their existence.

There are stories about Satanists sacrificing children (at least for their adrenochrome), which ring true, but are a bit overrated, when compared with the magnitude of the open mass murder by injections, aerolosized or consumed toxins, laser weapons (as in Maui), and radiation. People have a huge capacity for evil, as stories from all wars show, so it doesn’t require a leap of faith to believe that some people do kill for pleasure or as humble servants of an ideology that maintains their blend or “law and order” and their sense of superiority (remember Hillary Clinton calling at least half of Americans the “deplorables” and after hundreds of thousands of Iraqi children killed by their American “liberators,” Madeleine Albright announcing it was worth it?).

Besides mundane and garden-variety sadism, torturing and killing people, especially children, also seems to provide a few practical benefits for the murderers. They certainly derive satisfaction by experiencing unlimited power over other people’s lives, which was a recurring phenomenon during the plandemic, when the masses were occasionally taunted even by the truth, simply because they couldn’t do a darn thing about preventing the ensuing steps towards the 2030 agenda. Epstein’s island added more color to the mix and the fact that adrenochrome from tortured infants and children can significantly expand human lifespan substantiates the rumor that some of the hyper-rich monsters have been employing the method for quite a while. Indeed, most of them live close to a 100 years and it’s common knowledge that if something can be done, there will always be people to do it. Incidentally, there are some well-known people who have exhibited remarkable inclination for the job:

It looks like the murder weapon is wrong in the picture and must be replaced with this:

Here is, however, the latest development: animals are not safe, either. Bees are supposed to receive “vaccinations” now, which will probably make sure the complete depletion of the food supply.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/07/us/honeybee-vaccine-usda-approval-scn-trnd/index.html

But it gets better. At this point, “All-Muslim Michigan City Council OK’s Home Animal Sacrifice”:

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/all-muslim-michigan-city-council-oks-home-animal-sacrifice/

As “Halal” and “Kosher” slaughter are pretty much the same (the animal must be bled out, because blood must not be consumed by the faithful), the area is now used for that practice, too.

You decide. Or do you?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/if-the-us-restrictions-havent-been

Things are now really messed up. Shouldn’t animal sacrifice precede human sacrifice?