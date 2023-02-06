Good question.

Bacon Commander contributed the following seminal thoughts that are popular enough to be discussed further:

Here, I am extending my response posted there.

I accept Satanism only as an elitist movement and don’t buy into its Romanticized picture of black masses. Child “sacrifices” are made for the uber-rich during harvesting adrenochrome, and the bastards obviously live way too long.

Humanity in itself is in its current condition, at least according to the parable of the Garden of Eden, because humans want to try out how to live without trusting themselves to the Creator. In this sense, everybody is a born “Satanist.” Primary conditioning has been proven to predestine one’s “morals,” so the “people are born good” baloney must be replaced with “people are born with a clean slate, but with the desire to be without God.”

People fall for lies, when they find it convenient or useful to go along with them. Eventually, they become committed and dedicated to serving their own lies, perhaps because the continuity of the self is a prerequisite for mental health, which is just about the only principle even ALL “psychologists” agree on.

I don’t want to get too technical about it by using theological terms, but in Christian Theology, humanity’s current condition is referred to as having been born in Original Sin.

Necrophilia seems quite universal among humans in the spiritual sense (not sexually). People are fascinated with death:

How else could all those sites flourish that do little else but publish the pictures of beautiful people who “died suddenly”? Personally, I find the very idea disgusting.

Most importantly, those people who worship Lucifer (“the Bringer of Light”) believe that THEY are the “good guys.” How else could anyone maintain a sense of superiority and justify their plan of exterminating 19 out of 20 people? For them, the mass murder is only waste disposal*.

The real Lucifer is charming, smart, “supportive,” and charismatic. “Hell” is in the human soul as soon as its path is taken.**

What it boils down to is what theologians call “the mystery of Evil.” I can’t help recalling the ‘Nam vet who, when asked about Heaven, said,

“I don’t know if Heaven exists, but Hell surely does. Been there.”

So have I. So have you, if you have ever walked this Earth with your eyes at least halfway open.

For a cheerful thought, consider the good news that

Conclusion: Being a good dog pays, but it must happen in this life.

*Cherishing the idea of one’s superiority is the entrance door to Satanism and it inevitably results in despising the rest of the people and perhaps even justifies turning on them. Such self-isolation can be, and usually is, tribal, too…

** “Heaven,” however, cannot be created by humans; at least, all previous attempts to create a Utopia seem to have failed in history.