You may have read/heard that most people’s data have been “hacked” to the extent that social security numbers are a thing of the past. They have served their purpose of assigning a prisoner number to every single soul in the concentration camp, just like the “indispensable nation,” the United States of America, has served its purpose to dominate the world, while the globalist groups consolidated their power. At this point, the country is not needed anymore than a killing field for the global depopulation project.

During the transition period to the survivors being turned into full-fledged cyborg zombies, the social security numbers that must have been compromised on purpose in order to serve Agenda 2030, will be “required” (does it ring a bell about such announcements during The Great Plandemic of 2020?) to be switched to a digital ID, which will be linked to the mandated CBDC.

In response to the most likely intentional “hacking,” a Digital ID will be offered “in your protection” (not that the SSN itself served your “safety”; instead, it has been a tool for the IRS (founded immediately after the Federal Reserve Act of 1913) the private bank’s lapdog’s device for exerting full control over every single person, which is most likely the reason why being born in the US also qualifies for the slave status, that is, citizenship, not not any other citizenship would be any better for protecting anyone from the global banking system), which you won’t be allowed to turn down, if you still want to receive your salaries, wages, or pension, or want to make purchases and pay your bills, including your real-estate tax (hint: your monthly allotment will not cover it, so you will “own nothing”):

Besides my previous projections, I don’t need to be a prophet to envision that people would have no services and “won’t be able to buy or sell” without a Ditital ID, being confirmed by the participants’ biometric data, which can also be hacked, as this has happened in China already. It’s not an accident that the China warned its subjects already in February, 2023:

What I’m finding weird in the Chinese call for compliance is that it still implies that humans have a “desire for freedom.”

So, passing the proverbial Rubicon this time is presented with the inoccuous “digital ID.”

What is the future holding?

I have written about that numerous times before, and I am only the messenger even if nobody, including me, likes the message.

In order to notice the most recent and current limited hangouts, please, observe the dates of my previous publications. They most likely precede anything else on the subject, at least when it comes to the conclusions in them…

No, this is not gloom-and-doom and definitely not fear-mongering. FEAR-MONGERING USUALLY MANDATES COMPLIANCE, while all I’m telling you is that the outcome, as far as such a thing is still possible to expect, is up to you.

Just don’t hold the vase upside down.