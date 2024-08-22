Scene from Bergman’s The Seventh Seal

As you know this is not a religious site, but the following parable (Matthew 10:16 to 10:20) describes the current situation for lord and commoner alike:

“The ground of a certain rich man produced an abundance. 17So he thought to himself, ‘What shall I do, since I have nowhere to store my crops?’ 18Then he said, ‘This is what I will do: I will tear down my barns and will build bigger ones, and there I will store up all my grain and my goods. 19Then I will say to myself, “You have plenty of good things laid up for many years. Take it easy. Eat, drink, and be merry!” ’

20But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be required of you. Then who will own what you have accumulated?’

In Matrix 2 (Revelations), there is a dance of death performed, resembling the disempowered who still believe they have a chance:

Somehow, humans tend to be fascinated by death, although it turns my stomach to attend a public demonstration of lunacy:

The average commoner has been more than willing to participate in their own extermination:

The Matrix proved (which I consider a Satanist enterprise for several reasons) to be quite accurate at predicting the current situation in which “AI” is planning and executing events:

New initiatives are in play

What are they going to put into food, drinks, drinking water, or spray from airplanes to cause the symptoms? Maybe, nothing else than whatever is already all over the place; all it needs is to be activated by specific frequencies. After all, new 5G installations caused most of the convid symptoms, too.

Destroying the production/distribution network is easy, because the globalist bankers and investment firms are holding all the cards, but beyond the most obvious options, a new surprise is coming up. The latest political farce as a presidential candidate is now “planning” to freeze prices (as her handlers are telling her), which would certainly destroy every independent enterprise. This is most likely only a red herring, as most things are in politics, including the Trump “assassination,”

The political circus often means to subjugate by humiliation, to shock, to temporarily distract or pacify, or to taunt the masses. The other “presidential” option is a candidate who started up “Operation Warp Speed” that poisoned the population and is, practically, swearing allegiance to Israel. No much of a choice, and the choice has already been made, so the only question is if the (s)elections are going down in peace or already with “riots” by the same criminals who made up BLM and Antifa, or there is going to be an “attack” on the grid (it has no access from the outside, so it cannot be hacked, but it can be sabotaged by globalist operatives or, a localized EMP can also wreak chaos that will start a domino effect), fake an “alien” attack, or whatever else:

The real question is: Are people going to put up with the same oppression again? Wasn’t The Great Plandemic of 2020 insufficient to show them they don’t matter?

Maybe not. But what would that entail? Non-compliance is mandatory, but it harms the people in most of its forms. At least personal decisions can be made, as I have made them for myself. As everyone’s situation is different, it remains a personal choice.

In the meanwhile, humans are devastated on many fronts. One thing is certain: it’s all falling apart, and it’s on purpose. In fact, it’s a countdown:

This post continues in