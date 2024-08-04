You are never alone.

Previously, I compared the global situation to The Lord of the Rings, which seems to be a matching allegory for the world today:

Even the flock of birds as Sauron’s spies translate to satellites and drones, and the palantír to cell phones.

At the end of that article, I concluded,

Although modern Satanists don’t believe in Satan, globalist entities are doing a great job at promoting and serving the Mystery of Evil. At the same time, it’s only human nature that power eventually accumulates and ends up in a single hand. If the world started a million times, the end would always be the same. I don’t believe in fate, but certain laws of nature seem to apply to humans, too. If only they could rise above their conditioning and possessed the capacity and well-meaning to reconsider their lives, the world might have a chance. The way it is, however, might not deserve one.

Yet there is more.

I’ve been contemplating the possibilities that might lead to the globalists’ ruin. Perhaps the most promising one was to turn the enemy’s weapon against them. I must recant: Just like the power of the One Ring in Tolkien, anyone possessing that power would be tempted “to use it for good,” and fall victim to its Evil.

What else doesn’t work and only harms those who do it?

How about resilience and determination?

What am I afraid of? Being afraid is the wrong word, of course. The question is,

“What will I not allow to happen to me?”

The following scene from the movie shows it:

“Not pain or death, but a cage; to stay behind bars until use and old age accept them, and all chance of valor has gone beyond recall of desire”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWHjhRuRoZU

For that reason, I have my own plan, and to a certain extent, it is public, but everyone must choose for themselves:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/freedom-is-what-freedom-does-but

One thing is certain: the “Ring” must be destroyed.

But how is that possible? What is the “One Ring” this time?

The power over the world is exercised through the banking system and the handful of global investment firms. If someone takes them over, it cannot be used for anything else than for what it is, like a machine gun is never going to turn into a plough. On the other hand, their full destruction would cause global shortages that would finish off about 95 percent of the population in less than two months.

Victory is still not completely impossible, because the person can also triumph, and the globalist constituents can change sides or fail. The plan itself will inevitably fail, but most likely, too late.

Victory

There are two paths to victory:

1. Remaining committed to staying human, not giving up because of fear, is the personal one. Granted, facing nearly certain death can pose a challenge, even if there is no other way:

2. The global one has intriguing chances, not that any of them is particularly promising, but they deserve attention:

a. Perhaps the insiders, the enablers, and the enforcers realize they will not be spared; that would slow down the process, because they will have to be replaced by AI and robots (which is happening).

b. If the technocrats’ weapons could be turned against them, that would win the day, but there are too many of them.

c. Divine intervention (e.g. large EMPs from solar flares that would destroy electronics and, perhaps, all satellites).

d. The central AI turns on its creators and plays a gambit against them. Once discovered, the plug must be pulled on it.

e. The masters overestimate their technological status and exterminate themselves, too (but this is hardly a victory, because it’s an extinction-level event that wipes out all mankind). If they notice in time, they must still pull the plug on their murderous enterprise.

f. Insiders gained over. Each of them can sabotage or steal the blueprints only for modules, because the whole system is compartmentalized in a military fashion, so nobody is fully aware of or has full control over all of them. As only cooperation by a significant number of them could lead to anything workable, I bet, insiders are already being exposed to entrapment.

This one, I am separating from the rest, because the allegory for it is in the movie:

EVEN IF ONLY ONE MAN STANDS UP, IT CAN START AN AVALANCHE.

I know, because I’ve done it before, one out of hundreds of people, and with some delay, others followed. It didn’t break through, but those who followed at least didn’t become victims. Even a snowball can start avalanches, and a single brave human can give courage to another, and then another again. Eventually, the monsters could run out of subjects, which they do not want. Exterminating everyone would make them slaves to their own design, which is the least they deserve, and the least they would want. Still, one never knows, because the options from a through f can converge, which might put an end to the absurd and perverted worldwide tyranny.

Of course, talk is cheap, and action must wait for the right moment.

The analogy is here is from the movie (https://www.tk421.net/lotr/film/ttt/24.html):

Aragorn: “Farmers, farriers, stable boys.”

Aragorn: “These are no soldiers.”

Gimli: “Most have seen too many winters!”

Legolas: “Or too few. Look at them. They're frightened. I can see it in their eyes.”

[He looks at Aragorn as the room turns silent.]

Legolas: “Boe a hyn neled herain… dan caer menig!” (And they should be. Three hundred… against ten thousand!)

Aragorn: “Si beriathar hyn ammaeg na ned Edoras.” (They have a better chance defending themselves here than in Edoras.)

Legolas: “Aragorn, men i ndagor. Hýn ú ortheri. Natha daged aen!” (They cannot win this fight. They are all going to die!)

Aragorn: “Then I shall die as one them!”

Of course, it’s not going to be as heroic as in the movie, but it’s a start.