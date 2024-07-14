As most of my readers probably agree, the person of the US President makes no difference. In fact, the (s)election and the constant maintenance of Diaper Joe clearly illustrate that the perpetual global humiliation of the United States is in progress.

Still, there is nothing like the introduction of a new event that can serve various interests and several objectives all at once, as I already observed in February, 2023:

Everything seems to be panning out. What kind of potential explanations are NOT going to appear on the MSM or the “alt” media?

Any of the following can be in play, and one of them doesn’t exclude the rest;

Many shooting events were faked, so it is possible fake an event in order to boost popular interest in the (s)elections; This might be one of the hundreds of diversions to occupy feeble minds; Publicity boost for Don; It was an insider job by “security” at all levels; Don might feel too old for this crap, so he needs an excuse for withdrawing; No perp IDd, but don’t tell me the shooter couldn’t shoot. There may not have been any real shots fired, anyway. It’s a nice chance for riling up expectations for November, and a preparation for the pre-arranged riots that would “require” another “national state of emergency” with the potential of rationing, martial law, or even a total collapse of the globalist-controlled production/distribution system, most likely spiced up with water and energy shortages. Sirhan “fired” eight times at RFK from a six-shooter from the front, and the bullets hit Robert from the back. JFK’s murderer seems to have been subject to mind-control experiments (and his shooting abilities along with his antediluvian rifle wouldn’t have allowed accurate aim from the distance he was supposed to be at). Anyway, a mind-control subject may have been involved (although those usually commit suicide), although that’s not particularly likely. Also, it may have been a “hive” mind-control experiment: Psychotronic and Electromagnetic Weapons: Remote Control of the Human Nervous System Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · March 19, 2023 The details are a bit hazy, wouldn’t you say? Read full story

Update

My wife told me about the “attack” yesterday and, this morning, she was wondering how come nobody was injured or died, and the MSM is now dishing out the story! Is our place under surveillance? :D

More from a comment by Jeannettecally Modified:

“It was pre-planned, predicted & staged MORE proof.”

That was pretty much what I thought even before watching the video five minutes ago. Trump looks like he brushed a mosquito aside or a fly that was bothering him, most likely responding to an instruction (command from his handlers?). The video I posted contained a video of Trump preparing for the scenario in a setting that was basically identical. It was removed from YouTube for “violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.” One might wonder what those are.

I might want to add that the background looks projected, probably created by a computer animation which is mixed into the foreground. The outcome is amateurish, because the actors there do not react to what’s happening in the foreground even though one of them is supposed to have died and another two injured after Trumpie smeared the red paint on his cheek. I’m sure some scar done to movie actors will also be shown to the public!

To make up for the missing link, here is another:

Since then, the presumed existence of a real shooter has caught public attention, and the herd, as usual, proved immune to common sense. Come on, there was even a dead suspect! That sort of patsy keeps coming up after arranged shootings…

For some more, let me recommend Barnett’s analysis, Another Psyop Believed by Ignorant and Gullible Americans (I only check the website for Gary’s articles; otherwise, it’s full of shills). Here are a couple of excerpts:

Insane people are now treating Trump as godlike, and as Jesus. He turned his head at just the right moment, so ‘God’ must have saved him; at least that was Trump’s claim. ‘God’ is on his side. This type of narcissistic and egotistical rhetoric is completely psychotic.

…

Trump’s personal stock in his company went up immediately about $315 million, charges against him were dropped, his poll numbers skyrocketed, his fund-raising efforts exploded, all media, left and right, covered him for 24 hours a day, what looked like a staged (photo-shopped) photo was released to ‘viral’ exposure, just at the right time and angle with fist and flag, and the Republican Convention just so-happened to be two days later. Just sheer luck, good timing, and all coincidence I am sure. No amount of money, even the trillions stolen from taxpayers under Trump, could have resulted in such a coup as this. Everybody wins, as this will likely be the impetus for Biden to step down, and exit the election madness and idiocy in favor of the next chosen political stooge. And now he suddenly has fake ‘covid?’