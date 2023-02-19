Yes, it is apocalyptic, and after years of preaching in vain, people are now catching my drift, but as usual, not far enough.

The Prelude

The recalling of 20+ tons of meat last year due to whatever-you-call it contamination already suggested that the privileged were stashing away food.

The big ones live on on their self-sustaining islands, while their feeble-minded enablers and enforcers are made to think they have a chance, too:

Of course, the enablers and the enforcers are only promised a death trap, but most of them are falling for it, especially because they fail to realize that their blood money, shared by the hired killers in “health care”

is not going to be worth a penny a couple of years from now and they will be replaced with AI and robots and will have to line up for their turn in the slaughterhouse. Of course, they will be shipped to their imaginary “Paradise,” which happens to be quite the appropriate place for them under the circumstances:

While implementing their next moves in the process of the 2030 agenda, based on the central AI they posses, the globalists’ full control is being gradually implemented:

In the meanwhile, government chinovniks have been stockpiling resources and weapons in their giant bunkers financed by the same people with whose extermination they have been aiding and abetting the eugenicist globalists, not only by the muzzles, the “tests,” 5G and the graphene injections, but also by synthesizing foods and drinks, eliminating food and water sources, firing up whole landscapes with DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons), poisoning “vaccines” and even dental Lidocaine with graphene oxide, setting up vicious circles in sick-care, creating antibiotic-resistant germs that now endanger 25-33% of patients treated in hospitals, unless they have already been killed with the Midazolam/morphine injection or the Fuxxi-enabled (he was also in the scheme of AZT that caused AIDS, so AZT might even be some of the “covid” injections) Remdesivir/ventilator protocol for which, even individual providers were generously rewarded with the taxpayer’s money, while sending many grandmas into the grave:

And the geoengineering, of course, accumulated the impact of all other sources of poisoning, while throwing the “climate change” fraud into the mix:

Along with other forms of harmful resources, a huge and creative selection of bioweapons have also been deployed,

whose impact was exacerbated by psy-ops like the weaponization of hope

and of exercise,

or even arguments:

No wonder after I started to write about all these, the term “weaponization” became a fad on Substack and who knows where else (copycats abound and can be recognized by “publications” that come out days, weeks, or months later than mine, while giving me no credit, although the latter might be a good thing)… Except for a handful of exceptions, the “revelations” on other sites usually come out too little, too late:

Or, more often than not, people are destined to fall for what I might as well call the “Epiphany Project”:

Either way, total control is only a few steps away, starting with protecting the Earth by minimizing people’s “carbon footprint”:

And ending in controlling who can do what:

Real pathogens are now being shamelessly introduced

Forget polio (caused by DDT), the fake AIDS epidemic, the Dengue, Ebola, and the parasites causing “mad cow disease” or underdeveloped brains in newborns, because all those properly exhibited the symptoms of poisonings by something else than the one in the official “medical” narrative.

This time, the truth is that real toxins and pathogens are being used against the people, covering specific areas, where it will be easy to blame it on another plandemic. “Marburg” is only the usual icing on the cake, covering up mostly for graphene and 5G, although the sources are creatively mixed and virtually unlimited:

On February 3, 2023, a railway car, carrying hazardous material near East Palestine, OH, started burning well before it became the supposed reason for a derailment, which suggests arson. The event may have become the largest environmental disaster since Chernobyl and Fukushima (the latter is suspected to have been caused by HAARP, but harmful intend cannot be ruled out even with the earlier). “Authorities” decided to blow up the cars, guess for what? In order to prevent it from blowing up, and they even called the explosion “controlled burning”:

The 10k heads of cattle who perished within a day last year in KS, or even the several million chicken (blamed on the non-existent "chicken flu" that is diagnosed with the fraudulent PCR test), may have fallen victim to such experiments and, besides depleting the food supply, they also served as subjects for an experiment.

I keep wondering why there are only reports about animal deaths and no human victims. After all, in East Palestine, someone reported that dogs was allowed to take a leak, only to die outside or after going back inside). Please, someone, help me out on this…

Causes are meant to produce multiple effects, officially explained later

The perps, apparently love to hit at least two birds with one stone which, by now, seems to be their fingerprint on current events. Apart from increasing food shortages, the various types of poisonings from the man-made disaster can also further the depopulation process and give the “authorities” a reason for new emergency measures, while allowing for more toxins to enter certain regions in order to make the assigned death rate of 90% that the non-existent “Marburg virus” is supposed to cause:

In martial law, expect to be disarmed.

Fungal spores

In Arizona and in California, in recent weeks, a deadly fungal spore became a new reason for being afraid:

The threat, again, is aimed at hitting two birds with one stone, because the fungal menace is supposed to come from the fake “climate change.” However, this time, the threat is real: spores can be easily dispersed from airplanes or deployed otherwise, and while nature will be blamed for the deaths, the real explanation will fit into the democidal plot of the 2030 agenda. And I haven’t even mentioned parasites: the one for malaria has been found in some “vaccines,” and some nasty nematodes can also been gifted to the people the same way as fungal spores…

Debilitating weather manipulations

Add to the whole picture that even in rural Kentucky, where I reside, weather manipulation seems to be the reason why the weather in February is now out-of-the-season warm, luring the blossoms of spring out, only to be frozen a few days later:

And it keeps happening over and over this year, suggesting man-made weather patterns, which is nothing new in the continental United States.

As everything in the global democide is linked, one thing occasionally amplifies the impact of another:

Faked alien attacks

Also, there are the UFOs and the “Chinese balloons.” The Chinese weather balloons can be easily considered spy paraphernalia, because they give the Chinese a good idea of chemtrailing operations above the US (the US must have something of the same, because satellites don’t provide details on the chemicals and whatever else used), but that might be actually good news to a certain extent, because the Chinese and the Russians also use the same technology because, in order to prevent irreversible changes in catastrophic weather around the Globe, the “superpowers” must coordinate their weather-weaponizing (against their own people; they are in the same boat) experiments and operations to a certain extent.

As for the UFOs, they would be funny, if they were not meant to be taken seriously by the average MSM consumer, just like the Russian and the Chinese “threats” have been.

Apart from more-than-likely being weather balloons that you can purchase for less than $200, having been blown out of the sky for $400 thousand of taxpayer’s money a pop took good care of any evidence regarding what these flying objects were. Not that it matters; when do you think you, as a taxpayer, ever mattered beyond making sure you are a tax donkey? At the same time, there is now money set aside to handle ET; I’m sure, the money will be used for generating holographic UFOs in the sky, while supported by a few false flags in the tradition of 9/11 and perhaps even by the robotic armies that have been developed at least since 2004, when research found that only one in three youngsters could make it physically on the battlefield and, psychologically, probably fewer than one in a 1000, unless they believe they are playing a computer game, while guiding drones to their destinations...

When it comes to fake aliens, you might as well include the Chinese and the Russians, who have been blood brothers with the US “elite” during the psy-op. My favorite is (the) Ukraine:

The persp are now leaving their AI-designed signature in current events; not that they failed to do so previously, but at that time, even I didn’t notice

Hitting at least two or more birds with one stone has now become the signature of the mass murderers.

The coordinated attack on the US has been accelerated.

The game in which perpetrators start crises that later they offer to solve, always works: