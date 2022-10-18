Let’s hope, he’ll make it!

Since I started up this site, I have written about 200 articles (on February 2, 2025, the count is 1,034, but I am leaving the original text intact), and most of them are unlikely to go obsolete anytime soon, but they complement each other.

Creating false hope in people is a psy-op.

Hope can be used as the opposite of fear, which is exactly the reason why people fell for the plandemic propaganda:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-not-fall-for-false-hope

False hope, when combined with red herrings, acts as a tool of diversion in order to occupy people’s attention and prevent them from noticing imminent danger:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/stuck-between-fear-and-hope

Creating positive, albeit unsubstantiated, feelings with hope can also easily be used for making people reverse their priorities and place hope before trust. After all, how can you not trust someone in whom you are placing your hope?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/faith-hope-and-action

The deadliest form of direct attack on people was based on telling them to sacrifice themselves, but the argument is criminal:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-fallacy-of-saving-lives

The latest trend in manipulation is using the strategy of “telling the truth” about things that cannot be changed, but it invites people to place their trust in the “truthers”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/too-little-too-late

What can be done against manipulation?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-can-be-done