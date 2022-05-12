People are being played: they are forced to exist between fear and hope. It doesn't matter if the fear comes from a nonexistent virus (pathogenic viruses don’t exist), the ongoing genocide, the lethal injections and the parasites shed by its recipients, chemtrails, or whatever else; it is a boundary that only a few can cross. It helps to realize that living in fear is worse than death. In fact, at the beginning of the mass hysteria, I didn’t know if it was a pathogen, but I absolutely refused to live in fear, even if 49 out of 50 people would die; just wanted to remain a human being instead of a muzzled mad dog.

Hope is planted by the fake opposition saying that legal procedures will take care of the monsters or that there are remedies for the military-grade poisonings (strangely, 5G, the most prominent tool of the genocide, installed even at schools during the lockdowns, is never mentioned, perhaps because nothing can be done about its impact).

The following is a behaviorist model that works on those who are unwilling and/or unable to take responsibility for their own decisions and/or cannot comprehend written texts (most of the important sources are NOT videos), which encompasses the vast majority of the population.

The only way to win is by not playing the game or, under some circumstances, starting a counter-game.

Determination defeats both fear and hope. Yes, I know, I also wish it was love or faith, but sometimes less is more. Both love and faith can be abused in order to manipulate those who cannot take the responsibility for their own decisions.

If you keep your eyes on the ball, you are extremely hard to mislead.