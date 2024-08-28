They all belong together.

In May, 2024, I reported back about my condition in the summer of ‘23, when I nearly died. My analysis suggested that I was already halfway synthetic:

“Sam” published an article today about electro-transmitting bacteria. Sam’s news deserves consideration about new tech’s potential strengths and weaknesses, including the way it fits into my current global interpretive frame of the technology of human-cyborg transition. Here is the link to “Sam”:

https://substack.com/@sam368/p-148179151

Her article quotes a source from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-cable-bacteria-electrical-wires.html#google_vignette, and I find the following the most remarkable in her quote:

The highly conductive fibers enable a completely new interface between biology and electronics.

The rest of Sam’s article is about the blood and darkfield microscopy, which allow access only to a tiny fragment of the actual proceedings, and, most likely, whatever is in the blood, is probably not even always necessary as a transitory stage during the probably several processes of synthetic bodily invasion, and its disappearance can simply indicate that it settles somewhere else in the body. It is the interface that matters the most, and it’s nearly absolutely certainly a synthetic protein that both the body and the data transmitters accept as their own (which, by the way, besides poisoning, can also cause “autoimmune conditions” and a number of other ailments). Such bacteria might be part of building synthetic interfaces, but they seem more like an option for introducing neuroconductors into the body. The reason why I think they (also?) “build” is that I can’t see how they can comprise a stable system. The interface must exists between nanotech and human neuroreceptors. Since January, 2024, I am on my second breakthrough in my analysis:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-breakthrough-in-how-proteins-are

As I previously noted, the fragile equilibrium of the body’s symbiosis with bacteria and parasites (that also exist for bacteria and for other parasites) can be easily upset by targeting specific bacteria. Neurotransmitting bacteria can undoubtedly wreak havoc in the body.

Lioness came out with a video today that resembles the bacteria in the blood. The fact that it’s in PCR “tests” suggest that my assumption that they embed themselves in live tissue might be correct. It is also a question how far these critters synthetic.

The PCR “tests” have always been dangerous, humiliating, fraudulent, and toxic, but this finding looks different from the previous ones I’ve seen.

This looks like the latest type of morgellons, which reminds me of the electro-conductive bacteria in the blood:

The question is,

What are they transmitting?

From my previous analyses, I am still accepting that 5G and comparable technologies alone can take full control of the body, and some of the mind as well.

If such centimeter-long “cables” exist in the blood, chances are, they settle into the body as electroconductors, they only make sense in and/or along neural paths. (Are human nerves becoming synthetic, too?) The technology, being visible, also allows for installing electronic devices (like a cell phone Nokia proudly reported a while ago) in the human body. While bacteria can eat plastics (no recycling is necessary) and oil (for cleanups), or even humans (one of those “tests” on the public, I guess), both bacteria and nanotech seem to be used in turning humans into parts of the IoT (“Internet of Things”).

Beautiful. Just one more step towards becoming cyborgs… The worst part is that chances are I won’t even feel much until the flick of the switch, which can be a kill switch, too, for better or worse. After that, I won’t be me anymore, assuming I won’t be immediately replaced by an AI emulation, which has been happening all over the world already for years.

During these last days of human history, humans are willingly training the AI that will oppress, replace, or kill them. Why? Maybe in order to profit from its ability to compile complex papers in no time…

In the meanwhile, people can drink their Brawndo; it’s full of electrolytes! It’s what plants crave, too!