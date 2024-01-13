Do people care enough? Does it matter anymore?

In this piece, I am analyzing the possibilities of stopping the technocratic attack and fine-tuning a number of details that I have been writing about before, which allows for more accurate observations by using the model I am continuously constructing. As a result, this article contains essential modifications and complementary material to the previous one. While the latest picture described by whistle-blowers years ago reduces the necessity of nanobots in humans, the nanobots still have their own functions, so focusing on them is not necessarily a limited hangout as long as the role of radiation is also emphasized. (The proponents of the red herring of mRNA ignore the most harmful element of the globalist project, various sources and forms of radiation.) Those, however, who only emphasize the nanotech, are serving red herrings for their audiences.

How does the global AI-control of every single human work?

Ana Maria Mihalcea published an article yesterday about the brain-computer interface that I’ve been wondering about in my last piece. It’s an excellent summary or information and include a few videos that despite my usual aversion, even I watched to some extent:

The videos inform you about various technologies, but tell you little about the possibilities of disabling or eliminating them, which is where any form of resistance must focus by now. The time of half-measures is over, and the greatest threat is not the nanotech, but the radiation attacks.

The videos are from YouTube, so they must have passed YouTube’s “community standards,” that is, the AI-assisted supervision of contents that used to be called censorship, except it doesn’t need humans anymore. I wonder if the AI can now change online contents whenever it wants to. After all deepfakes are not new:

Quite a few facts in the videos are real, although they are far from providing the whole picture. Still, the globalists like to inform their victims to a certain extent, and they have been deriving some sick satisfaction from openly revealing their plans, as if to taunt their targets, because people were, and still are, completely defenseless.

I can also assure you that the technology exists and it is being rapidly improving itself at this very moment, because its database is still incomplete (but people who cannot be implemented can be already eliminated), which explains why some superbly-intelligent targeted individuals are allowed to survive, at least for the time being.

Data collection apparently started in 2007, when Microsoft purchased Skype. However, personal profiles were advanced enough already about five years ago, when I encountered ads for “communicate with your deceased ones,” and nobody seemed to realize the significance of the news at the time. Nonetheless, it certainly proved the existence of a huge and comprehensive database of individuals and the possibility of impersonating just about anyone.

Data collection by AI can take many shapes, from ChatGPT to storing and analyzing everyone’s phone and internet activities and messages or recording them in their own security cameras, laptops, or smart appliances. “Testing” ChatGPT (when it is actually the tester, who is being targeted) and having “AI friends” present somewhat grotesque versions. Lonely people have become used to “conversing” with AI that is rapidly learning about their users. You can check out the trend yourself (Duckduckgo can give you whatever Google deems good for you, so your search results are likely to be different from everyone else’s):

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=AI+partners+for+lonely+people&t=ffab&ia=web

You can learn about people’s attitude towards the option from the comments here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C51B50Qh6sI

AI R&D

It’s absolutely certain that the AI R&D is compartmentalized, so there is probably not a single person in the whole world who knows all the details; knowing all that is the job for the central AI, “who” already must have lost common grounds with its developers and operators. To make a long story short, whatever is out for the public, is light-year behind the actual technology in use. That’s when conjecturing becomes indispensable, because there is no way to access actual and significant details of the globalists’ operation.

The AI is directly linked to its subjects, so there is no need for predicting the subject’s reactions, because the subject must be fully under AI control. The AI itself has no use of “all human knowledge,” because it thinks on its own, and can consider a lot more variables by many orders of magnitude faster than a human ever could.

The AI needs full control of every individual, because pattern recognition varies from culture to culture, human to human, and even for the same human from time to time. For the AI to be in full control, all humans must fit into the same cognitive frame and utilize the same cognitive patterns. Of course, those things are not humans anymore, only cyborg modules in the IoT.

What the AI cannot do

The AI can emulate ONE brain, but it cannot interpret every human brain all the time. (Still, it can learn extensively about everyone’s specific mental patterns and assign functions to them.)

Researchers understand the roles of neurons firing, but I don’t think it’s possible for them to relate to the complex fluidity of the way the brain works; based on the complexity of the models it uses for the moment, the brain can restructure itself ad-hoc, so the same neurons firing can mean completely different things even from one second to another. It’s also possible that that’s when the “soul” might take over; not “mind” over body, but soul over matter. (Of course, people’s reactions most of the time are pre-programmed and programmable, and such conditioning ensures consistency for the AI to interpret. Free Will has extremely limited scope to operate on, anyway, and one’s priority becomes to fill a function in the IoT, personal values and survival become moot, and so does Free Will.)

The electronic images of the brain are four-dimensional, but the brain is capable of employing a lot more dimensions, which simply cannot be mapped up in a three-dimensional space, which is what current research is based on.

The process will turn everyone into cyborg slaves, unless stopped

While, as a cognitive scientist, I predicted the current global simulation in 1998, I understood the technology only about three or four years ago. To me, as opposed to the contents in the videos, it’s not a question of how, but a question of what exactly.

If the process could be reverse-engineered, and perhaps one or more modules of an essential sequence or a parallel event could be disabled, the tech could be stopped from working. Obviously, it’s a multi-step process in which sequentionality must be observed, and the modules come from different sources at different times. When self-assembling nanobots are involved, the process must include a half-AI-half-human interface, which I believe is a vulnerable part of the process, and if the link can be broken, at least some of process grinds to a halt. However, I assume that the interface is a modification of some kind of essential protein, and breaking the link might activate a kill switch, because the whole process is targeting individuals by manipulating the subject’s DNA, which is a unique identifier. On that department, the hour is late, because DNA can be collected wirelessly. Previously, the system already possessed many people’s DNA from “covid” tests, from blood tests for a doctor, for life insurance, for paternity tests, genealogy research, or even from roadside BAC tests (“breathalyzers”).

As for the danger of stolen DNA, providing one’s DNA was already on the Pentagon’s no-no list in 2019. By that time, the brain was easy to manipulate.

Private targeting also exists:

If you want to know who runs the show, consider that “Amazon and the CIA partnered for social engineering and Amazon owns the DNA database for Americans.” Notice that the convid injections served as the main delivery system for installing the nanotech into the body, and the overwhelming majority of American soldiers have been injected, so they can be turned into a zombie army anytime. So can the injected masses, but who could defend themselves from US soldiers and their technological paraphernalia? Remotely controlling humans has been possible for longer than I could have imagined:

The subject’s DNA can be downloaded by the AI after the subject’s body is saturated by nanotech (and nanotech is in everything these days, everywhere). Blood tests are probably not necessary anymore, although they are still a convenient way to take the subject’s DNA, just like there are many delivery systems for the nanotech, but an injection is a lot faster.

What could stop the technology from working?

Cutting out all wireless technology would solve the problem, but at this point, that is likely to stop everything from working in production and distribution, which is not exactly desirable.

An alternative is to switch off the central AI that is running the live global simulation (called “Sentient World Simulation” by some) and is already controlling much of the process (the globalists are using it for tests and for ideas, but they cannot control it, which will be their demise), but even if it could be located and turned off, that could, again, activate kill switches. Or better, instead of turning it off, taking control of the AI could fix some of those who have already been otherwise irreversibly damaged by the technology:

What’s the nanotech for?

It’s time to determine what the self-assembling nanochips is doing in the human body, assuming they are there, which is not necessarily a fact. According to technologically-antediluvian publicly-available sources, full AI control is possible exclusively through radiation, because DNA, can be accessed through its “resident frequency, because it acts as a fractal antenna”, and personal targeting is possible, when the DNA is in the AI’s database.

“Smart” dust or nano-fibers all plentiful all over the place, so the nanotech can easily saturate a person enough to make sure (s)he is part of the IoT. At that point, the central AI can access the subject, but nanotech is NOT necessary as long as linking through DNA frequencies is available.

As an important side note, let me point out that healing with resonance could also be possible, but it would likely need the frequencies that the central AI stores. Also, notice that illness, in Terrain Theory, is caused by poisoning, deficiency, or resonance, and the latter was substantiated with experiments, so the significance of frequencies cannot be over-emphasized.

Still, the chips can secure and maintain the link between the central AI and the subject and can verify the data and the instructions sent collected and issued by the AI.

Storage that guarantees prolonged functionality must be another role for the nanochips that, once anchored inside the subject, can continue collecting and storing data, while executing previously-stored commands even when the subject is out of range for 5G or comparable tech. If the nanochip runs out of stored instructions, a kill switch could be activated by it, which effectively disposes of potential survivors outside the grid.