The source provides a decent description of relevant processes (without addressing the causes, which is the gold standard in Madicine): https://www.healio.com/hematology-oncology/learn-immuno-oncology/the-immune-system/components-of-the-immune-system

Don’t bother to try to understand everything in the following piece; nobody can, because every madical detail here was formulated in an incomplete paradigm. In spite of that, I’m certain you’ll get the point, if you have the time and the inclination. Just skip the parts that you find too technical; I usually paraphrase them in plain English. Also, please notice that in the links, I provide access to numerous previous articles that are still as good as new.

THIS ARTICLE CONTINUES MY EXPLORATION OF THE POTENTIAL SEQUENCES IN THE GENERAL POISONING THROUGH SYNTHESIZING PROTEINS IN THE BODY

The seminal idea was provided by… mosquito bites! Mosquitoes inject a coagulant and some proteins into their prey. The proteins elicit inflammation as an immune reaction, immediately demonstrating that protein intake can affect the immune system. Modern Madicine usually attempts to imitate nature, so following up on the idea of imitating mosquitoes might offer potential explanations to how such proteins (aka. “immunomodulators”) affect, or even modify the body, and the results beg for further considerations.

Of course, I won’t stop there, but consider parallel methods.

When I was investigating the common denominator between Lyme, peanut allergy, and arthritis, I conjectured that the causes of each can be modified proteins and/or protein modification. That was in January, 2024. It’s mid-August now, and finally, I am able to show progress and call for further steps to take.

The body has both genetic and actual memory of previous conditions, and uses them to initiate reactions to incoming attacks by activating processes that worked before in similar situations. As a result, it can be tricked into accepting foreign materials as well as rejecting some of its own tissues or, at least, into stopping to replenish them. “Oversupporting” specific cells is also an option, which is one of the reasons why cancer cells can grow.

Certain dying bacteria can release cytotoxins (but cytotoxins also include substances that have a toxic effect on cellular functioning, such as a venom or a chemical agent), and mycotoxins (fungal toxins), which can cause “mitochondrial dysfunction” (the NIH “definition” is a typical collection of mostly invented illnesses to cover-up common poisonings), which further complicates the events.

Aptamer technology (described later) is something new even to me; I had to add it to the list of potential poisoning methods, because it certainly deserves its day in court.

Full complexity could be pictured only if all the variables from all environmental, gastrointestinal, and endocrinological impacts could be calculated. Although most likely even the current list of methods is incomplete, I am providing a general interpretive frame that is more-or-less ready to accept new pieces into its jigsaw puzzle, and you are most welcome to modify it, as needed.

As the protein-modification project seems to have been going on from around 1960, it’s not all about “vaccines.” I am assuming that immunomodulators and comparable agents enter the body from many unexpected sources, such as food, water, air, radiation sources (!), and the skin. I am also positing that the multi-sided attacks on the body also represent various levels of intensity, and the more intensive ones can suppress immune reactions to the less intensive ones that can, nevertheless, end up being more harmful than expected.

IMMUNOMODULATORS

Upon delving into the complex, but not totally incomprehensible processes involved, besides inflammations and autoimmune conditions, specific forms of cancer also join the equation.

Immunomodulators either elevate or suppress immune responses. According to healthline.com,

BiologicsTrusted Source are proteins that are produced in a laboratory and target specific pathways of the immune response, typically those that are involved in inflammation.

Biologics are used for conditions that are mediated by increased inflammation. Because they only suppress certain parts of the immune response, their effects aren’t as broad as those of traditional immunosuppressants.

Some examples of biologic drugs are:

abatacept (Orencia)

adalimumab (Humira)

dupilumab (Dupixent)

etanercept (Enbrel)

infliximab (Remicade)

mepolizumab (Nucala)

omalizumab (Xolair)

rituximab (Rituxan)

secukinumab (Cosentyx)

tocilizumab (Actemra)

ustekinumab (Stelara)

“Disease-modifying therapies” (DMTs) and steroids complete the picture, compared to which Picasso’s tortured figures can be recognized as pure manifestations of natural beauty…

The key expression here is, “they only suppress certain parts of the immune response,” because that means that they can be used for targeting specific areas.

The killing fields of oncology have been using immunomodulators for a long time, and I don’t think I need to describe the devastating outcomes. After people became extremely suspicious of chemo, which is anything but “therapy,” oncologist introduced baby-talk for it, using the term “immunotherapy.” As you know, I don’t believe in “side effects,” so in my understanding, the types of harm that such “treatments” can cause provide helpful details about the ways the human body is under attack all over the world even from outside Madicine. Here is a taste of it from https://www.cancer.org/cancer/managing-cancer/treatment-types/immunotherapy/immunomodulators.html. Notice that the “side effects” bear close resemblance to the impact of convid injections as well as the latest “chronic conditions” in the general population:

Thalidomide, lenalidomide, and pomalidomide

Thalidomide (Thalomid), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and pomalidomide (Pomalyst) are known as immunomodulating drugs (or IMiDs).

These drugs can cause side effects such as drowsiness, fatigue, constipation, low blood cell counts, and neuropathy (painful nerve damage). There is also an increased risk of serious blood clots (that start in the leg and can travel to the lungs). These tend to be more likely with thalidomide than with the other drugs.

These drugs can also cause severe birth defects if taken during pregnancy.

Bacillus Calmette-Guérin

Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is a germ that doesn’t cause serious disease in humans, but it does infect human tissues and helps activate the immune system. This makes BCG useful as a form of cancer immunotherapy. BCG was one of the earliest immunotherapies used against cancer and is still being used today.

BCG is used to treat early stage bladder cancer. It is a liquid put into the bladder through a catheter. BCG attracts the body’s immune system cells to the bladder, where they can attack the bladder cancer cells. Treatment with BCG can cause symptoms that are like having the flu, such as fever, chills, and fatigue. It can also cause a burning feeling in the bladder. BCG can also be used to treat some melanoma skin cancers by injecting it directly into the tumors. It's also used as a vaccine against tuberculosis.

Imiquimod

Imiquimod is a drug that is applied to the skin as a cream. It stimulates a local immune response against skin cancer cells. It is used to treat some very early stage skin cancers (or pre-cancers), especially if they are in sensitive areas such as on the face.

The cream is applied anywhere from once a day to twice a week for several months. Some people have serious skin reactions to this drug.

In short, Madicine nearly exclusively addresses and mitigates symptoms without even trying to identify causes. They often “treat” “syndromes” and “conditions,” which clearly indicates that they don’t know, don’t want to know, or cannot talk about the causes. For that matter, in the industrialized assembly-line of “treating” common folks, “doctors” MUST follow protocol, unless they want to lose their job AND their madical license…

Either way, this is the time when cytokines come into the picture. According to https://www.news-medical.net/health/What-is-Cytokine-Storm.aspx,

Cytokines are small glycoproteins produced by various types of cells throughout the body. Upon their release, cytokines can promote a wide range of functions, some of which involve the control of cell proliferation and differentiation processes, autocrine, paracrine, and/or endocrine activity, as well as regulating immune and inflammatory responses.

Some of the most widely studied cytokines include interferons (IFNs), interleukins, chemokines, colony-stimulating factors (CSFs), and tumor necrosis factor (TNF). The specific actions of each of these important cytokines are detailed in Table 1.

Table 1: An overview of the major types of cytokines, as well as their subtypes, and their primary actions throughout the body.

Cytokine/Actions/Types

Interferons: regulate innate immunity to viruses and other pathogens. Antiproliferative effects

Type I (IFN-a and IFN-b)

Type 2 (IFN-g)

Interleukins: regulate immune cell differentiation and activation. Can have pro- or anti-inflammatory effects

IL-1

Chemokines: the largest family of cytokines that work as chemoattractants, control the migration of immune cells, and contribute to embryogenesis, the development of the innate and adaptive immune systems and cancer metastasis

CXC

CC

C

CX 3 C

Colony-stimulating factors (CSFs): associated with inflammation, participate in amplification cascade that can promote inflammatory responses

Granulocyte CSF (G-CSF)

Macrophage CSF (M-CSF)

Granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF)

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF): plays an important role in the cytokine storm, excessive production can lead to chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases

TNF-a

Even if most of this sounds Greek, it’s enough to demonstrate that using immunomodulators against specific parts of the body is possible, and they can generate irreversible results, including death.

Obviously, immunomodulators can be injected, but where else are they present to the extent that they can slowly poison the population? Among the approximately 80 thousand household chemicals, I’m sure, quite a few can participate in the action, and “vaccines” (and just about anything injectable) are “only” major contributors.

If synthetic infusions can imitate the function of any of them, they can produce devastation anytime, especially when they operate in a pattern or in concerted action.

CYTOTOXINS AND MYCOTOXINS

Dying bacteria (anywhere between 40 and 90 percent of the cells in the body are bacteria) can release cytotoxins, which further complicates the process. As immunomodulators can target specific components of the body, the outcome is combined with the emergence of modified proteins (which can quite likely also provide the interface between nanocomputers and the nervous system).

Considering the symbiotic relationship between the human body and the bacteria in it, it is absolutely possible to induce illness by attacking the bacteria, instead of the body!

Mycotoxins (fungal toxins) can be used against the body. Candida, for instance is a fungus normally found in the gut, but it can cause health problems, when its culture grows out of proportion.

APTAMERS

Graphene has multiple applications, and its uses are veiled by “intellectual property rights” even if it kills people. Depopulation, after all, is part of the globalist program… Conspiracy Sarah, however, presents surprising details that correspond with my conjecturing (of course, I don’t subscribe to viral theory, so I only pay tribute to Sarah’s publication of the aptamer technology, about which I didn’t know; she also admits using ChatGTP, which I don’t use, and the most important statement in the article comes from ChatGTP): https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/this-public-health-emergency-sure.

In the post, from my perspective, the following statements stand out:

“Graphene based nanomaterials are potential candidate for controlled drug delivery”;

“The ability to combine hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions on graphene surface favors its interaction with lipids in cell membranes. Additionally, its chemical properties also enhance direct toxicity to target cells.”

My favorite is about “synthetic antibodies,” that is, aptamers, churned out by ChatGTP:

“An aptamer is a short, single-stranded nucleic acid (either DNA or RNA) that can bind specifically to a target molecule, such as proteins, small molecules, or even cells, with high affinity and specificity. Aptamers are often referred to as ‘chemical antibodies’ because they can be used similarly to antibodies in various applications, including diagnostics, therapeutic development, and research.”

Needless to say, the technology is far beyond reach for the average human whose body most likely already contains the technology, but the tech can be used for altering the whole body…

ATTACKS AT HIGHER LEVELS OF INTENSITY CAN CLOAK WEAKER STIMULI, RESULTING IN IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGES

In audiology, there is a trick to prove if someone pretends to be deaf on one ear. The subject is given a headset, and asked to press a button, when (s)he can hear a signal at various frequencies on the good ear. After that, white noises at matching frequencies is directed on the “deaf” ear at a level that are at least 40 decibels higher, which is enough so suppress any signal going to the functioning ear, if the “bad” ear is not deaf. If the subject cannot hear the signal on the good ear, (s)he is only pretending deafness on the other ear.

Much of the way the immune system functions relies on some form of pattern recognition through analogy, that is, the body reacts to a situation that resembles a previous one in an identical manner first, which it attempts to modify later, if it doesn’t work. However, the stimulus must exceed a certain threshold (even cognition works the same way), which can be suppressed by stronger stimuli (“signals”) to the extent that the initiated condition progresses unattended until it becomes irreversible. I suspect that much of what has been causing “modern illnesses” (usually given poetic names by the madical establishment based on symptoms in order to cover up the causes) followed that pattern.

So, when the subtle equilibrium of the body is upset by a new event (toxin, radiation, etc.), the “immune system” must try to re-establish the balance. If that is treated as higher priority than rejecting foreign material invading the body in minuscule quantities (which is reasonable to assume, but perhaps difficult to prove), the synthetic stuff can be admitted, absorbed, and incorporated by the body. The process can happen so slowly that it doesn’t trigger an “immune” response (that is, rejection).

COMMON SOURCES

Out of several occasions, when I discussed such problems, here is one that even I have nearly forgotten:

Radiation from EMF/ELF and microwave sources (routers, “smart” devices, and cell phone technology from everyday life as well as military radars, the electric grid, HAARP, and comparable technologies) comes in first.

The water supply is also suspect, because in recent decades, measurable levels of forever chemicals, micro- and nanoplastics, and pharmaceutical residues have been found in drinking water. (Flint, Mi, with all the lead in the water was not necessarily an exception, either; utilities tend to be over a hundred years old in the US). Contraceptive residues in municipal water alone may have significantly contributed to “sex confusion” as well. Water safety can be observed, and even attended to, at least to a certain extent, but it means extra expenses that many people cannot afford. Opting for drinking from plastic bottles might be better for the poor, but only as long as they don’t consume a lot, which happens to apply to their food intake, too...

Plastics severely affect human metabolism, which exacerbates the impact of all toxic sources, because it weakens communication (“energy transmission,” that is, the mitochondria) between living cells. Strangely, if recycling was not a fraud, plastics could be turned back into oil.

Messing with genes also opens up a Pandora’s box. Human DNA is collected and catalogued at this very moment, making tracking and targeting easy for those in possession of the data.

Out of the approximately 80,000 household chemicals, out of which only a few dozens were tested (and as usual in pharmaceutical testing, too, cumulative effects are virtually never examined), so it’s beyond human limits to find them all.

Food has become increasingly toxic in the last few decades, and it now contains surprising ingredients. For example, pesticide/herbicide levels are about 400 times higher in produce than they were in 1990. Preservatives, additives, flavors, and all kinds of other synthetic chemicals dish out a mysteriously-toxic slop, especially after being microwaved to the extent that human metabolism cannot even recognize the “food” consumed (more often than not, it’s turned into fat by the confused body).

Heavy metals are now even in baby food. They accumulate until they cause illness and death.

Chemtrails disperse lot worse than cotton candy. Aluminum is one of them.

Nanoparticles can be found even in fuel additives… Despite bottom-feeding websites that offer remedies, I have serious doubts that nanotech can be disabled.

Hydrogel can be found in common household chemicals; needless to say, it’s bad for you. Of course, it’s also needed for delivering graphene into the body, so besides ingested substances, injections are still probably the primary delivery system.

Good old-fashioned poisons must not be written off, either:

The list is endless, but I managed to identify 13 major sources that make people sick in https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive.

INVITATION FOR FURTHER RESEARCH

This article might inspire further research. All I have is my several years of experience in the madical establishment combined with the power of conjecturing based on the combination of inductive and deductive reasoning, but after I have managed to identify elements in the whole picture, it might be easier to find out further details. After all, it’s easier to find something, if one knows what to look for…