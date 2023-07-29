That’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Nefahotep’s article today calls a bit more attention to the combination of toxins deployed against humanity. To me, it looks like the situation cannot be described often enough to make sure it reaches at least the most persistent fact-seekers:
The author successfully focuses on LNPs, but also points out the multifaceted and multilateral nature of the universal poisoning that I’ve written so much about and summarized much of it on February 7th, 2023:
My current standing is that the liquid nanoparticles (LNPs) are used for delivering the self-assembling nanochips Ana Mihalcea1 (whom, at the time of writing this article, I used to consider THE only reliable source on Substack on the subject2 out of Nefahotep’s four recommendations; MWD is a germ theorist and virus-pusher, Watt is better at legal stuff and she admits to only following others whom she considers authorities, but are not always fully reliable3, which in Katherine’s case includes Sasha Lapytova4) is also talking about. The nano-computers are anchored in the body and are remotely instructed to manipulate the DNA with either known, but clandestine methods or methods developed by AI. Either way, as the author is also stating, the initiated changes are meant to enslave, sicken, or kill.
The presence of graphene in dental Lidocaine and in the 2019 “flu shot” was confirmed about a year ago, but I also wrote about this several times before Ana (and my comment is at the top of her corresponding article) demonstrating what I usually concluded mostly by using logic. Here is something from May 20th:
Graphene usually wanes away after 6-8 months, but that doesn’t seem to apply to the self-assembling structures that are already anchored in the body and are remotely controlled through 5G or comparable technologies, including daisy-chaining 5G-compatible home routers:
Notice that the nanochips perform the same gene-manipulating tasks that mRNA technology could, were it deployed, which it is not, so it remains a red herring for the unthinking masses, which ANA has also confirmed:
Moreover, LNPs are toxic even on their own.
Pfizer’s ingredients varied by the batch. VAERS data, already in November, 2021, showed that ingredients in the “covid” injections, irrespective of manufacturers, substantiated the presence of cooperation among pharmaceuticals all over the world:
As parts of a military-grade operation, many ingredients are most likely interacting with other toxins and chemicals from chemtrails, food, water, and 5G/radar/microwave/electric grid radiation5. That doesn’t include undisclosed ingredients (manufacturers usually admit to stuff that has been literally found in the vials and a few chemtrail ingredients are revealed after decades, while they are retroactively legalized):
Stress from toxins, radiation, psyops, and oppressive governmental action accumulate, not only on the body, although even that part can take care of much of the job:
Once a person’s threshold of tolerance is exceeded, the person falls ill:
It’s happening.
Nefahotep is using Ana’s article on the subject as an excellent starting point:
I stopped trusting Mihalcea shortly after this article, because she ignored my inquiry about the origin and the destination of nanoparticles in the blood. Also, she seems to be using Masonic symbols: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-magic-color-of-blue
For more details, read https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna
This article provides further details:
https://outraged.substack.com/p/my-conversation-with-sasha-latypova
I have also found it problematic that Katherine Watt, whose legal pieces are excellent, uses Lapytova as an authority for “medical” coverage:
Nevertheless, I am encouraging my readers to read everything, including my articles, from THEIR perspective and use THEIR OWN paradigms for their conclusions.
“Operation Covid” neatly fits into the decades-old attack on humanity, but it looks like it’s now directed by a central AI running a global simulation and advising the technocrats on their next moves. Each move seems to bear the AI’s fingerprint, which manifests itself by a single move serving several objectives towards Agenda 2030. The derailment in Ohio serves as a perfect example:
Thank you for the honorable mention to my post: "Medical Industrial Complex and their brain child concept of Gene Editing Tech." It is getting really interesting connecting all the dots.
The one thing that is becoming apparent is that there are multiple ways in which this enemy Globalist Criminal Cabal has managed to "insert" their poison into different facets of our social and political system. In fact, it seems that to a large degree, they were the original architects contributing to the various systems of the Control Hierarchy we see today.
It makes some sense that they would target the physical health of everyone, to make them dependent on their fake "medicine."
My sense is that this gene editing tech will fail. Everyone should do their diligence to research what they are ultimately putting into their body, everything we insert into our bodies carries big consequences.
One main point that needs to be addressed is developing an update able list of the things that do not contain the self assembling / gene editing tech. I typically stay away from dentists these days, but you never know if you may need one at some point.
Thanks to Diva Drops for sending me to this informative article, with many tantalizing links. I'm curious as to Sasha not being always fully reliable. Do you have more on that, Ray?