That’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Nefahotep’s article today calls a bit more attention to the combination of toxins deployed against humanity. To me, it looks like the situation cannot be described often enough to make sure it reaches at least the most persistent fact-seekers:

The author successfully focuses on LNPs, but also points out the multifaceted and multilateral nature of the universal poisoning that I’ve written so much about and summarized much of it on February 7th, 2023:

My current standing is that the liquid nanoparticles (LNPs) are used for delivering the self-assembling nanochips Ana Mihalcea (whom, at the time of writing this article, I used to consider THE only reliable source on Substack on the subject out of Nefahotep’s four recommendations; MWD is a germ theorist and virus-pusher, Watt is better at legal stuff and she admits to only following others whom she considers authorities, but are not always fully reliable, which in Katherine’s case includes Sasha Lapytova) is also talking about. The nano-computers are anchored in the body and are remotely instructed to manipulate the DNA with either known, but clandestine methods or methods developed by AI. Either way, as the author is also stating, the initiated changes are meant to enslave, sicken, or kill.

The presence of graphene in dental Lidocaine and in the 2019 “flu shot” was confirmed about a year ago, but I also wrote about this several times before Ana (and my comment is at the top of her corresponding article) demonstrating what I usually concluded mostly by using logic. Here is something from May 20th:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-is-graphene-in-more-and-more

Graphene usually wanes away after 6-8 months, but that doesn’t seem to apply to the self-assembling structures that are already anchored in the body and are remotely controlled through 5G or comparable technologies, including daisy-chaining 5G-compatible home routers:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/enforcing-smart-households-with-your

Notice that the nanochips perform the same gene-manipulating tasks that mRNA technology could, were it deployed, which it is not, so it remains a red herring for the unthinking masses, which ANA has also confirmed:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

Moreover, LNPs are toxic even on their own.

Pfizer’s ingredients varied by the batch. VAERS data, already in November, 2021, showed that ingredients in the “covid” injections, irrespective of manufacturers, substantiated the presence of cooperation among pharmaceuticals all over the world:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/proof-of-genocide

As parts of a military-grade operation, many ingredients are most likely interacting with other toxins and chemicals from chemtrails, food, water, and 5G/radar/microwave/electric grid radiation. That doesn’t include undisclosed ingredients (manufacturers usually admit to stuff that has been literally found in the vials and a few chemtrail ingredients are revealed after decades, while they are retroactively legalized):

Stress from toxins, radiation, psyops, and oppressive governmental action accumulate, not only on the body, although even that part can take care of much of the job:

Once a person’s threshold of tolerance is exceeded, the person falls ill:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from

It’s happening.