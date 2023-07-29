Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nefahotep's avatar
Nefahotep
Jul 29, 2023

Thank you for the honorable mention to my post: "Medical Industrial Complex and their brain child concept of Gene Editing Tech." It is getting really interesting connecting all the dots.

The one thing that is becoming apparent is that there are multiple ways in which this enemy Globalist Criminal Cabal has managed to "insert" their poison into different facets of our social and political system. In fact, it seems that to a large degree, they were the original architects contributing to the various systems of the Control Hierarchy we see today.

It makes some sense that they would target the physical health of everyone, to make them dependent on their fake "medicine."

My sense is that this gene editing tech will fail. Everyone should do their diligence to research what they are ultimately putting into their body, everything we insert into our bodies carries big consequences.

One main point that needs to be addressed is developing an update able list of the things that do not contain the self assembling / gene editing tech. I typically stay away from dentists these days, but you never know if you may need one at some point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Jul 29, 2023

Thanks to Diva Drops for sending me to this informative article, with many tantalizing links. I'm curious as to Sasha not being always fully reliable. Do you have more on that, Ray?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture