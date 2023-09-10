Deagal’s predictions for population decrease by 2025 might be only a game with numbers:

Kyle Young is in his element again. To me, his most memorable piece is the one on his own site in which he tells the story of electric installations coinciding with “flu epidemics” and solar flare activities weakening the Earth’s magnetic shield, which weakens the human immune system against pathogens. Yesterday, he published an article on aluminum, ambitiously covering a wide range of related topics as well:

Aluminum, light as it is, is actually a heavy metal, and as all heavy metals, it accumulates, causing chronic conditions or even death. “Body cleansing” treatments seem to have dubious outcomes in such cases. As Kyle also says it, it is an important topic that is hardly ever mentioned, especially while people indulge themselves with reading up on who died where from the “vaccines,” and sites like Mark Crispin Miller’s Substack satisfies their curiosity with copious amount of such materials on a permanent basis. Here is the spectacularly-charmed audience:

Let me make a few observations regarding the contents of Kyle’s recent article

When aluminum was introduced in public, it was even used to manufacture pots and pans and utensils until its toxicity also became public. Still, you can encounter aluminum pots and the like, and eat from them unknowingly.

Of course, aluminum is also toxic as an adjuvant in “vaccines,” but “vaccines” are supposed to be toxic to begin with; that’s their job. One doesn’t need CHD or RFK, Jr. to know that, but must be careful reading or watching CHD, because it’s full of disinfo and misinfo:

Here is more:

As for RFK, Jr.,

Who are the Kennedys?

5G can actually communicate with self-assembling graphene nanocomputers (receivers, transmitters, and CPUs) anchored in the body, primarily injected in “vaccines” or other injections (e.g., the “flu vaccine” and dental Lidocaine), but there are a number of alternative delivery systems now, making the injections moot, except that it’s easier to identify and track, manipulate, or even kill those who identify themselves at the time of the injections; of course, everyone can be identified later by various means as well):

Kyle also addresses a number of other topics, and suggests that geoengineering boils down to chemtrails, which I believe, is a mistake:

He also presents relevant, but rarely-mentioned details.

He uses the term “global warming,” which is a bit obsolete; the latest manipulative term is “climate change.” Nonetheless, the globalist objective remains the same: to exercise full control over humans and to kill off quite a few of them in order to “save the Planet,” while both terms refer to an invented crisis whose existence cannot be proven. In the article, you can also find details about the direct impact of weather manipulation on humans. Obviously, “climate change” is caused by weather manipulation, caused by the same monsters who are about to valiantly offer their assistance to combat it. Well, you are assigned to be the cause, so you are the enemy of the “Planet.” In the article, there is also a digression in the form of “a farmer’s tale,” which you might find useful.

The article also contains an incomplete list and brief description a number of DEWs (directed energy weapons) that might contain new information for you.

I’m sure you can still remember people taking your temperature at the entrance of various facilities. It was at the time, when “covid” symptoms were generated by newly-installed 5G towers, gently microwaving people, which, depending on the extent of the exposure, raised their body temperature by affecting the water in the body. For those, whose body contained measurable amounts of heavy metals, the result was even worse.

In a particularly fascinating part of the article, Kyle informs you of the source of chemtrail materials:

On that web page, opening the menu for “MATERIALS BY APPLICATION” can give you an idea of the various sources that are likely to poison you:

Kyle’s article ends with the somewhat obtuse sentence, “RESIST!”, as if anyone could do more than to prepare and to refuse to be muzzled, “tested,” or injected, and possibly shake a fist or two:

Moreover, compliance will be soon be made a prerequisite for having access to the person’s own “money,” which will be the CBDC, expiring at the end of each month, amounting to whatever your compliance and “carbon footprint” will allow:

Conclusion

Aluminum remains an essential component on the global attack on humanity. The mass murderers’ signature has been registered, and can be recognized, when a single element can play multiple roles, all pointing to the same direction:

